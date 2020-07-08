Wisconsin Athletics reports 7 positive COVID-19 tests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin announced Wednesday that seven student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19.

That number comes after 428 tests over the past month, the last time the athletic department released data regarding its COVID-19 testing. These individuals were quarantined and their recoveries are being monitored by UW Athletics’ Infection Response Team, and contact tracing was conducted to determine exposure to others. UW is not releasing figures regarding how many student-athletes are self-isolating due to exposure.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

The football and volleyball teams were allowed to return to campus June 8, and voluntary workouts began June 15. Other teams were expected to be brought back to campus throughout the summer, but the exact number of student-athletes on campus wasn’t reported. An email seeking confirmation from UW Wednesday was not answered.

UW’s first round of tests in early June, conducted on 117 football and volleyball athletes, resulted in two positive tests.

COVID-19 cases are being reported to local and state health officials, but there is no requirement to report them to the Big Ten Conference, according to a UW official.

Student-athletes who returned to UW’s campus earlier this month completed health information forms, underwent a physical exam and took a PCR nasal swab test for COVID-19. They will be tested again if they report symptoms or believe they’ve come in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. Daily screenings are taking place before athletes are allowed into workouts, and masks must be worn before and after workouts.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.