Wisconsin Athletics hits brakes on Camp Randall Stadium renovation

One of the major construction projects being planned by the University of Wisconsin athletic department is temporarily on hold.

Renovation of the seating section behind the south end zone at Camp Randall Stadium has been pushed back by a year, UW announced Thursday.

The $77 million project that planned to transform rows of bleacher seating into indoor club spaces, small loge boxes and rows of chairback seating now is likely to start in 2021 and be ready for the 2022 season.

The athletic department framed the delay as a scheduling issue and not primarily because of economic concerns.

"We are obviously operating in a time of great uncertainty," UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a statement. "Given our construction timeline and the timing around when decisions had to be made, we felt it was best to be prudent and delay the project for a bit."

Alvarez added that he was "thrilled" with the level of sales for the new seating, saying that the school has commitments for more than 75% of the loge box inventory.

"Once finished, this will be a transformative project for Camp Randall," Alvarez said.

