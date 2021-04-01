Wisconsin Athletics' $129 million budget proposal reflects uncertainty about next school year

"We examined every expense line, basically, with our department heads and our coaches in order to come up with an operating expense budget that we think helps us continue to achieve the mission," Barnes said. "And I think we've done that."
More money was allocated for financial aid to accommodate some seniors who elect to return for the extra season of eligibility allowed by the NCAA because of the pandemic.
Barnes said the department doesn't plan to institute furloughs or ask for voluntary salary reductions next year. Both were employed to reduce expenses this year with expected revenue nearly cut in half.
The budget process was a "challenging exercise," deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh said.
"We're making assumptions with a higher degree of uncertainty than we would have in a normal year," he said.
