Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh has '100%' confidence in Paul Chryst and Tony Granato

That last word is key because those who are demanding changes want them made immediately, but both Chryst and McIntosh have made it clear the season isn’t over. UW is scheduled to play Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 30, and Chryst has been busy on the recruiting trail with the winter signing period starting this week.

McIntosh said UW administration always is checking in with coaches in and out of season. In the case of football, it’s McIntosh and Katie Ahrens Smith, a senior associate athletic director and UW’s senior woman administrator, who oversee the program.

The football team’s recruiting department has been short-staffed since the departure of Saeed Khalif, who left for Michigan State, and others last offseason. I asked McIntosh if Chryst has the ability to replace staff members he’s lost and/or add more people to that department.

“Those positions will be filled,” McIntosh said. “To address your question about expansion of those, or expansion of staff or an evolving kind of staffing model, we’ve done that throughout the years, and I think when there’s a case to be made that it would help our program and that we can advance our program because of it, we’ve had and will continue to have all kinds of conversations about that.