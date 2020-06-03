Wisconsin athletic department hasn't discussed moving football game against Notre Dame from Lambeau Field

• On the NCAA’s rule changes proposed in April for athletes to be able to receive compensation for their name, image or likeness: “That (issue) would have been front and center at any normal time, absent COVID-19 and any other issue. It hasn’t slowed down; there’s been a lot of work put toward that by the NCAA and other groups. You read a lot about congress and the likelihood they’ll weigh in. There’s been some principles laid out. Right now, as we get through the summer and the fall, the challenge of converting those principles into specific legislation that will be voted on in January, it can’t be understated how much work needs to be done there. And there are some key questions that need to be answered. First and foremost, how do we keep payments for name, image and likeness out of the recruiting process? And that’s the question that everybody can agree on the principle – it should be kept out of the recruiting process. But that’s an easier principle to have than it is to operationalize. And I think in the months ahead that’s one to keep a close eye on.”