Wisconsin athletic department hasn't discussed moving football game against Notre Dame from Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — The University of Wisconsin and Notre Dame may very well still play their Oct. 3 game at Lambeau Field as scheduled. But as UW deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh — not to mention the rest of the sports world — knows all too well, COVID-19’s unpredictability means nothing is certain right now.
Speaking to ESPN Wisconsin on Wednesday morning, McIntosh said he was aware of a report over the weekend that the game might be moved from the Green Bay Packers’ home stadium to another site — possibly Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. — but that at this point, the possibility has not been discussed.
“There is no news on that,” McIntosh said. “I saw the same report that you did, and I can tell you there’s been no discussion with Notre Dame about that. That was news to us when we learned about it this weekend.
“Our plan, as our schedule sits right now, is to do everything we can to execute our schedule the way it’s currently drawn up — and that includes playing Notre Dame at Lambeau.”
McIntosh acknowledged, though, that the UW athletic department has been internally discussing various scenarios for how to handle any limitations or scheduling changes that could be brought about by COVID-19, especially if there is a resurgence of the virus as states reopen across the country.
“Our focus from the get-go is to put our energy into developing plans for each and every scenario we can imagine. We have not put our energy into trying to predict or even message what we think will happen,” McIntosh said. “If you think about it, the conversation we’re having today, it’s basically been three months since this all started. And we’re at the halfway point between this starting and the season starting. Three months from now, we’ll be at about Labor Day weekend and the season’s start.
“If you think about all the things that we’ve learned in the last three months and how unpredictable it’s been that we’ve arrived at this point, it’s impossible — it’s absolutely impossible — to know with any level of confidence what will be appropriate Labor Day weekend, three months from now.
“Our focus has been on trying to be flexible and try to just accept the reality that it’s completely uncertain as to what will likely unfold. We have a plan for that in the event we’re faced with (not having fans or limiting fans in the stands), as we do any number of scenarios — from no fans to a full stadium.”
Since Notre Dame is designated as the home team for the Oct. 3 game at Lambeau, it would likely mean the game would move to South Bend. The Badgers are the designated home team for the 2021 meeting, set to be played at Chicago’s Soldier Field.
If the Packers or the Chicago Parks District were to back out of the agreement to play host to the games, the schools would try to play the games at alternate sites, according to the contract covering the games.
McIntosh said the athletic department was eager for some athletes to return to campus on Monday, in accordance with an NCAA decision late last month. UW became the fifth Big Ten Conference school to make plans for football players to return to campus.
Athletic director Barry Alvarez said last month that he and UW coach Paul Chryst have discussed the possibility of a shortened training camp and that he believes Chryst can have the Badgers ready for their scheduled Sept. 4 opener against Indiana at Camp Randall Stadium.
“I think we need to remind ourselves that we need to be patient, and we need to learn from what’s happening. We’re looking at what’s in front of us, and we’re happy that some of our athletes are coming back on Monday,” McIntosh said. “And we’re going to make sure when they come back and begin to work out again, they begin to run in Camp Randall and lift in our weight rooms, that we do that and we control what we can control. And that is, that they’re safe doing that and hopefully that’s a step towards a season and a step toward a season with fans in the stands.”
McIntosh also addressed a variety of other topics in the 20-minute interview, including:
• On COVID-19’s impact on the athletic department, including the cancellation of spring sports and budget challenges that have led to furloughs and staff salary reductions: “It’s been a difficult couple of months for all kinds of reasons. The uncertainty and the lack of predictability is certainly front and center. But just from a very human (perspective), we’ve been forced to make very difficult decisions. We’ve got almost all of our staff on furlough or having taken part in salary reductions, we’ve had to make some difficult decisions around spring sports, and perhaps one of the most difficult aspects has been we’ve had to do that in a virtual environment. And at a place like Wisconsin, where we proudly tout our difference here is our people, it’s not a very people-friendly way to do business to have Zoom calls to have really difficult conversations with people where you can’t sit in a room and have it be a face-to-face conversation. So it’s that impersonal reality that we’re all wrestling with.
“Certainly as the summer gets underway here, we’re excited we’re going to have some of our athletes back here beginning Monday, and we’ll get underway with workouts. We hope that’s an important first step towards carrying out our fall seasons, and in the event that that doesn’t take place, we’ve got a plan and we’re in a good position to be able to weather that to the extent we can. But it will certainly present a challenge that will be of a magnitude that we haven’t faced here in decades. So it’ll be difficult to manage, it’ll be difficult for college departments across the country to manage, and I’m worried that the outcome of that will be one that will kind of changes college athletics and has the potential — certainly in places that don’t have the resources like we do here at Wisconsin — to limit opportunities for athletes to obtain an education and benefit from some of these things.
• On the perils facing non-revenue sports, some of which have been eliminated at other schools: “I share your concerns, I share your worry. I will say this: As it relates to the University of Wisconsin, it’s our priority to preserve that opportunity. We’ve got over 850 student athletes, and there’s a disproportionate amount of attention that is placed on a handful of programs, for reasons that we all understand. But there are educational opportunities that are delivered via sports to hundreds of kids here in Madison, and it’s something that we value. It’s something that we’ve valued for a long time.
“So all our conversations here have been about how we can preserve that opportunity for those hundreds of student athletes. I’m confident that we can do that here. The culture that Coach Alvarez has created here and the way we handle our finances have put us in a good position to be able to have the best chance of doing that. But you can’t go a day without reading about already what’s taken place across the country and how opportunities are being limited at other institutions because of lack of resources.
“I hope we don’t have to face that here. I hope we can find a solution for that. I think it really is a societal question about how we want to organize our sports. We’re the only country in the world that has sport tethered to education, and I think it’s a beautiful thing. But it’s one that is going to take some work to preserve, and I’m confident that we can do that here.”
• On the NCAA’s rule changes proposed in April for athletes to be able to receive compensation for their name, image or likeness: “That (issue) would have been front and center at any normal time, absent COVID-19 and any other issue. It hasn’t slowed down; there’s been a lot of work put toward that by the NCAA and other groups. You read a lot about congress and the likelihood they’ll weigh in. There’s been some principles laid out. Right now, as we get through the summer and the fall, the challenge of converting those principles into specific legislation that will be voted on in January, it can’t be understated how much work needs to be done there. And there are some key questions that need to be answered. First and foremost, how do we keep payments for name, image and likeness out of the recruiting process? And that’s the question that everybody can agree on the principle – it should be kept out of the recruiting process. But that’s an easier principle to have than it is to operationalize. And I think in the months ahead that’s one to keep a close eye on.”
• On UW’s approach with its athletes in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody and the ensuing protests, which includes giving athletes returning to campus an opportunity to discuss the issues: “Our goal has been to support our athletes on any number of issues, and unfortunately this is an issue that has required support over and over and over again for years, and we’ll continue to do that. I think Barry’s statement the other day was pretty direct, and it was heartfelt, and I think it called attention to some of the problems that exist in our society of people being treated differently based on their race. I think it’s a problem when we have Americans of different races that don’t feel safe when they encounter law enforcement.
“One of the beautiful things about sport is it can draw people together — it can draw fans together, it can draw a team together and a staff together. And it’s a diverse group of people in all respects — beyond (just) race. From all across the country. And it’s our role here to support the positions and the needs of our student-athletes. I think we’ve got a pretty good track record of doing so, but this is one that we’ll have to lean into for a long time to come. This can’t just be a press release or a statement that’s released and then life goes on. This is a commitment that needs to be made. And we’re doing that.
“We’re making time and space available — to the extent that we can given the COVID-19 environment — to hear from them (athletes). We’ve got athletes coming back from all across the country, with all different experiences, and that’s a powerful opportunity to pull people together and to learn about what’s happening and learn from each other and each other’s experience.”
