Will the Wisconsin-Nebraska football game be played Saturday? Here’s what the Big Ten COVID-19 protocols say

Reaching those figures will be difficult for teams to do without significant spread of the virus among the team.

Let’s start with the 7.5% among team population. The denominator used for that metric is 170 individuals, the maximum number of people allowed to be tested daily by Big Ten teams. So to surpass a 7.5% seven-day positivity rate, a team population would have to average 13 positive tests in a seven-day span.

The denominator for the players’ rate is the total number of players tested. For UW, if it were to test its entire 113-man roster, reaching the 5% mark would mean averaging six new positive tests in a seven-day span.

However, there are some factors that complicate the number of positives needed to exceed the acceptable positivity rates.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

According to the CDC, an individual who recovers from COVID-19 can continue to test positive for the virus for 90 days, even if he is considered not to be contagious. So players, coaches and staff members who have had coronavirus and recovered, depending on the timeline of their diagnosis and recovery, may be removed from the testing pool.

Decreasing the denominator in either the player or team population equation would lower the number of positive tests needed to reach the 5% and 7.5% marks.