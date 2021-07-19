 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WIAC, CCIW to play in 'Culver's Isthmus Bowl,' first college football bowl game in Wisconsin
0 Comments
topical alert top story

WIAC, CCIW to play in 'Culver's Isthmus Bowl,' first college football bowl game in Wisconsin

  • 0

A collection of the most interesting quotes and thoughts from Badgers players and coaches during spring practices.

An NCAA Division III college football bowl game is coming to Verona in November.

The “Culver’s Isthmus Bowl” will feature teams from the WIAC and the CCIW, and will be played Nov. 20 at Verona Area High School’s Wildcat Stadium. It is the first college football bowl game to be held in Wisconsin.

Division III’s postseason tournament begins that weekend as well, so teams selected to play in the bowl game won’t have made the playoffs. The game will feature the top team from each conference to not make the playoffs.

In a statement announcing the game, founder and director Mike Shaw said it was created to showcase “the best two conferences in NCAA Division III athletics nationwide.”

“Putting together the first bowl game in Wisconsin state history is exciting, but bringing it to my hometown of Madison is a dream come true,” Shaw said. “When Culver’s agreed to become the major sponsor, everything started to come together. They have been tremendous to work with.”

Neither conference was able to play football last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culver’s leads a sponsorship group that includes Kwik Trip, American Family Insurance, Uline, Hy Cite Enterprises, Eno Vino Restaurants, the Shaw Family, Madison Partners and the Special Olympics.

Tickets, priced at $10, go on sale on Oct. 1, and a portion of sales will benefit the Special Olympics of Wisconsin.

Jamie Patrick, vice president of Madison Area Sports Commission, said the Madison area’s passion for college football made it the right choice to host the game.

“After a year with few live sporting events, we are excited to bring the community this new fall bowl game and recognize a group of talented Division III athletes,” Patrick said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics