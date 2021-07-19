WIAC, CCIW to play in 'Culver's Isthmus Bowl,' first college football bowl game in Wisconsin

An NCAA Division III college football bowl game is coming to Verona in November.

The “Culver’s Isthmus Bowl” will feature teams from the WIAC and the CCIW, and will be played Nov. 20 at Verona Area High School’s Wildcat Stadium. It is the first college football bowl game to be held in Wisconsin.

Division III’s postseason tournament begins that weekend as well, so teams selected to play in the bowl game won’t have made the playoffs. The game will feature the top team from each conference to not make the playoffs.

In a statement announcing the game, founder and director Mike Shaw said it was created to showcase “the best two conferences in NCAA Division III athletics nationwide.”

“Putting together the first bowl game in Wisconsin state history is exciting, but bringing it to my hometown of Madison is a dream come true,” Shaw said. “When Culver’s agreed to become the major sponsor, everything started to come together. They have been tremendous to work with.”

Neither conference was able to play football last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.