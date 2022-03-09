Why Wisconsin's pro day may change perceptions of its defensive backs

Faion Hicks and Scott Nelson both reported not being able to sleep Tuesday night.
Hicks said he only got a few hours of rest and instead practiced his sprinter’s stance as nervous energy kept him awake. Nelson stared at the ceiling, trying to force his eyes to stay shut but failing for the most part. The former University of Wisconsin defensive backs had the pressure of Wednesday’s pro day at UW’s McClain Center weighing on their minds.
Neither Hicks, a four-year starting cornerback for UW, nor Nelson, a safety who started for two years, were invited to college all-star games or the NFL scouting combine. The Badgers’ pro day, which had representatives from all 32 NFL teams in attendance, was their shot to prove their athleticism in the variety of runs and jumps that take on inflated meaning for later-round draft prospects.
Despite the long night beforehand, both players — and the rest of the Badgers’ departing defensive backfield — turned scouts’ heads.
“I kind of knew I was going to surprise some people with my numbers,” Nelson said. “God looked over me and helped me PR on pretty much everything.”
Hicks ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds, the 20-yard shuttle in 3.94 seconds and posted a 37½-inch vertical leap, all results that would’ve placed him among the top five cornerbacks at the combine. He put up those numbers even after tearing his meniscus in UW’s opener against Penn State last season and having surgery that caused him to miss two weeks.
Nelson ran a 4.38 40, had a shuttle time of 3.92 seconds, finished the three-cone drill in 6.62 seconds and jumped 39½ inches in the vertical. Nelson would’ve tied for the best vertical, second-best three-cone and tied for the sixth-best 40 time among safeties at the combine.
The performances not only will allow Hicks and Nelson to rest easier, but also pushed back on an opinion from the outside about the UW secondary.
“I think this class will change the perception of our DBs,” Hicks said. “I know we’re known for our linebackers and D-line, but I feel like this class of DBs has a chance to prove we do have corners here. There’s kind of been the perception here that we’re not athletic, not fast.”
Safety Collin Wilder (4.57 40, 6.78 three-cone, 34-inch vertical) added: “I think there's a stereotype for Wisconsin players that we just fit a system. There's nothing wrong with that — Wisconsin, we're known for smart, hardworking, gritty players, which we are. But we’re some athletes too now. We can run around, we look the part, we play the part. I'm really glad that we were able to showcase that today.”
Perception about a program’s position group starts somewhere, and UW hasn’t had much success in producing NFL-level defensive backs of late. The Badgers have had three members of the secondary drafted since 2018, and that trio — cornerbacks Nick Nelson (2018) and Rachad Wildgoose (2021) and safety Natrell Jamerson (2018) — has combined for 38 games played in that span.
Wildgoose was a sixth-round pick by Buffalo last spring but signed with the New York Jets last season after the Bills cut him from their practice squad.
The current crop of draft hopefuls from UW’s secondary were major contributors to UW having the top-ranked defense in terms of yards allowed in the FBS last season. The Badgers also ranked fourth in passing yards allowed per game (174.3) and passing efficiency defense (109.5).
“It was a little frustrating … having the No. 1 defense overall — we’re the No. 1 rush defense and the No. 4 pass defense — and we have two guys on defense go to the combine?” Nelson said. “It was kind of like, ‘What more can we do?’”
Opponents had some success passing down the field against the Badgers, which was a reason questions existed about UW’s secondary’s speed, but those now have been answered for the most part.
“Wisconsin does have athletes at DB,” UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat tweeted. “Stop sleeping and wake up!”
The next step for UW is to have some members of its secondary have success in the league. After a standout testing performance, Hicks is looking to take up that challenge, whether that’s as an outside cornerback or in the slot.
“I want to prove myself as an outside guy, I want to be that,” he said. “Nickel CBs don’t get the respect they deserve. If I had to choose, nickel was probably the hardest position … but at the next level, I want to be considered an outside corner.
“If I’ve got to start inside, I’ll do that. Whatever the team needs me to do, I’ll do it.”
Where Wisconsin football alums stand in the 2022 NFL Draft
LOGAN BRUSS, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 309 pounds, 10¾-inch hands, 33⅛-inch arms, 5.3-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump, 7.57-second three-cone drill, 4.55-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 42 games played, 35 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. PFF grade over 72 for each of his final three seasons, peaking with his senior year of 82.6. Allowed one sack over last three seasons, per PFF. Showed impressive quickness and change of direction in NFL Scouting Combine workouts.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-6)
JOHN CHENAL, FB
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds
UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
LEO CHENAL, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 31-inch arms, 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 40½-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.
UW career: 29 games played, 18 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. Chenal had 172 total tackles (102 solo) and 25 for loss in three seasons. He had 11 sacks, including seven as a junior, three forced fumbles and an interception. Was PFF’s second-highest graded inside linebacker in the FBS in 2021.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3), with the possibility of going early on Day 3 (Round 4)
JAKE FERGUSON, TE
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅞, 250 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arms, 77⅜-inch wingspan, 15 reps of 225 on bench press, 4.81-second 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 7.03-second three-cone drill, 4.48-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 47 games played, 36 starts and 2,637 snaps played over his four seasons at UW. Ferguson tallied 145 catches, 1,614 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career; 91 of his catches went for first downs. Ferguson set a UW record by catching at least one pass in all 47 of his games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 pick (Rounds 5-7)
MATT HENNINGSEN, DL
Measurables: 6-foot-3¼, 295 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arms, 81⅜-inch wingspan
UW career: 42 games played, 29 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. He had 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in four seasons. After walking-on at UW, he became a starter as a freshman, quickly earning a scholarship. He had three fumble recoveries and four passes defended in his career. Campbell Trophy finalist and held a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7)
FAION HICKS, CB
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds
UW career: 44 games played, 39 starts, 108 tackles, one interception, 19 passes defended, including a career-high 10 as a senior. Four-year starter for Badgers, aiding the No. 1 total defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
COLLIN LARSH, K
Measureables: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds
UW career: 32 games played, 34 of 47 on field goals with a career-long of 48 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State. Made 117 of 119 extra points. Split kickoff duties as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
SCOTT NELSON, DS
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
UW career: 29 games played, 28 starts, 127 tackles, 4 interceptions, 19 passes defended. Recovered from a knee injury in 2019 to play nearly every game the past two seasons, aided the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
JACK SANBORN, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-1½, 239 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 30¾-inch arms, 74¾-inch wingspan, 4.73-second 40-yard dash, 20 reps of 225 on bench press, 34½-inch vertical leap, 9-feet, 6-inch broad jump.
UW career: 45 games played, 34 starts, three-year starter and All-Big Ten first-team selection as a senior, 230 tackles, 29 for loss, 11½ sacks, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 3 fumbles forced, 2 fumble recoveries, captain of No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 (Rounds 5-7)
JOSH SELTZNER, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅝, 304 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33¾-inch arms, 79¼-inch wingspan
UW career: 44 games played, 18 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. Earned AP All-American recognition as a senior, a year in which he started 12 games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
COLLIN WILDER, DS
Measurables: 5-10, 199 pounds
UW career: 46 games played (32 at Wisconsin), 14 starts, 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. Leader of the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Transferred to UW as a walk-on in 2018 and earned a scholarship.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
CAESAR WILLIAMS, CB
Measurables: 6-foot, 188 pounds
UW career: 48 games played, 31 starts, 100 tackles, 5½ for loss, 5 interceptions, 27 passes defended, 1 forced fumble. Playmaking cornerback for the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Developed into a starter in the 2019 season and started each game of the past two seasons.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted