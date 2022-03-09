Why Wisconsin's pro day may change perceptions of its defensive backs

Faion Hicks and Scott Nelson both reported not being able to sleep Tuesday night.

Hicks said he only got a few hours of rest and instead practiced his sprinter’s stance as nervous energy kept him awake. Nelson stared at the ceiling, trying to force his eyes to stay shut but failing for the most part. The former University of Wisconsin defensive backs had the pressure of Wednesday’s pro day at UW’s McClain Center weighing on their minds.

Neither Hicks, a four-year starting cornerback for UW, nor Nelson, a safety who started for two years, were invited to college all-star games or the NFL scouting combine. The Badgers’ pro day, which had representatives from all 32 NFL teams in attendance, was their shot to prove their athleticism in the variety of runs and jumps that take on inflated meaning for later-round draft prospects.

Despite the long night beforehand, both players — and the rest of the Badgers’ departing defensive backfield — turned scouts’ heads.

“I kind of knew I was going to surprise some people with my numbers,” Nelson said. “God looked over me and helped me PR on pretty much everything.”

Hicks ran the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds, the 20-yard shuttle in 3.94 seconds and posted a 37½-inch vertical leap, all results that would’ve placed him among the top five cornerbacks at the combine. He put up those numbers even after tearing his meniscus in UW’s opener against Penn State last season and having surgery that caused him to miss two weeks.

Nelson ran a 4.38 40, had a shuttle time of 3.92 seconds, finished the three-cone drill in 6.62 seconds and jumped 39½ inches in the vertical. Nelson would’ve tied for the best vertical, second-best three-cone and tied for the sixth-best 40 time among safeties at the combine.

The performances not only will allow Hicks and Nelson to rest easier, but also pushed back on an opinion from the outside about the UW secondary.

“I think this class will change the perception of our DBs,” Hicks said. “I know we’re known for our linebackers and D-line, but I feel like this class of DBs has a chance to prove we do have corners here. There’s kind of been the perception here that we’re not athletic, not fast.”

Safety Collin Wilder (4.57 40, 6.78 three-cone, 34-inch vertical) added: “I think there's a stereotype for Wisconsin players that we just fit a system. There's nothing wrong with that — Wisconsin, we're known for smart, hardworking, gritty players, which we are. But we’re some athletes too now. We can run around, we look the part, we play the part. I'm really glad that we were able to showcase that today.”

Perception about a program’s position group starts somewhere, and UW hasn’t had much success in producing NFL-level defensive backs of late. The Badgers have had three members of the secondary drafted since 2018, and that trio — cornerbacks Nick Nelson (2018) and Rachad Wildgoose (2021) and safety Natrell Jamerson (2018) — has combined for 38 games played in that span.

Wildgoose was a sixth-round pick by Buffalo last spring but signed with the New York Jets last season after the Bills cut him from their practice squad.

The current crop of draft hopefuls from UW’s secondary were major contributors to UW having the top-ranked defense in terms of yards allowed in the FBS last season. The Badgers also ranked fourth in passing yards allowed per game (174.3) and passing efficiency defense (109.5).

“It was a little frustrating … having the No. 1 defense overall — we’re the No. 1 rush defense and the No. 4 pass defense — and we have two guys on defense go to the combine?” Nelson said. “It was kind of like, ‘What more can we do?’”

Opponents had some success passing down the field against the Badgers, which was a reason questions existed about UW’s secondary’s speed, but those now have been answered for the most part.

“Wisconsin does have athletes at DB,” UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat tweeted. “Stop sleeping and wake up!”

The next step for UW is to have some members of its secondary have success in the league. After a standout testing performance, Hicks is looking to take up that challenge, whether that’s as an outside cornerback or in the slot.

“I want to prove myself as an outside guy, I want to be that,” he said. “Nickel CBs don’t get the respect they deserve. If I had to choose, nickel was probably the hardest position … but at the next level, I want to be considered an outside corner.

“If I’ve got to start inside, I’ll do that. Whatever the team needs me to do, I’ll do it.”

