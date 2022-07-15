Why Wisconsin's NIL collective has been essentially silent since launch

Ted Kellner knows The Varsity Collective is moving slowly.

The group designed to pool money and facilitate name, image and likeness deals for University of Wisconsin athletes was announced June 4, but hasn’t done much of anything publicly since that day. The collective’s website invited fans to sign up for a newsletter and to fill in an online form signaling their interest in giving money to the group. But the State Journal has confirmed fans’ complaints that no communication has been received in the five weeks since launch.

Kellner is one of the faces of the team running the collective, a recognizable name to UW supporters as one of the biggest benefactors to the athletic department and university as a whole. He said he anticipated some unhappiness with The Varsity Collective’s slow pace, but insists news is coming.

“We're being deliberate, going at this slowly, slower than some would like,” Kellner said in a phone interview Thursday. “But we're making sure we do this right and do it the Wisconsin way.

“We’re putting the framework together, we’re still in structure mode. In the next 30 to 60 days, things will come together and be announced that will include some fundraising efforts.”

UW’s football season is set to kickoff against Illinois State on Sept. 3, 50 days from now.

Kellner, a UW alum and a former walk-on basketball player, was insistent in a June interview with the State Journal that the collective would not get involved in recruiting athletes to UW. That’s in line with the NCAA’s and UW’s policies regarding NIL, but there’s been no enforcement of the NCAA’s policies at a national level yet, though at least one NCAA investigation has begun at Miami (Fla.).

Former UW Brooks Bollinger was the only person other than Kellner quoted in the press release announcing the collective, and Milwaukee law firm Foley and Lardner is listed on the group’s LLC filings with the state. No one else has yet come forward as part of the group leading the collective, and Bollinger and Kellner declined to name others in separate interviews.

Plans are still being formulated on how the collective will go about generating NIL revenue for UW athletes, but Kellner said in June that full-team sponsorships are being considered. In such an arrangement, every member of a team has equal opportunity to participate in an activity, such as attending a dinner with members of the collective, and would receive an equal amount of money for doing so.

“It would seem to me to make a lot of sense to do those things,” Kellner said.

Kellner said he got involved with the collective because he understands the time commitment of being a college athlete and believes athletes should be compensated for the value they bring to the world of college sports. While The Varsity Collective has been quiet since announcing its creation, he believes it will provide the benefits fans expect and athletes deserve.

“In 30 to 60 days, all the mechanisms will be completed and up and running,” Kellner said. “Those interested will be able to see how it works. All the people wanting to be involved will be.

“The fans can become and will become part of it. I think it's more the fairness of the student-athlete, to allow the student-athletes to have benefits that they otherwise wouldn't have to allow them to have a better college experience. And to the extent that the fans have a role in that, I think there's kind of a mutual satisfaction at the fan level, feeling good about what they're able to do for our student-athletes.”