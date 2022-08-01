Why Wisconsin's Keeanu Benton is a star in Big Ten opponents' eyes

Sure, Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski and Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta may not take Keeanu Benton head-on often on the field from their respective positions, but the two Big Ten West division foes used the same word to describe the University of Wisconsin nose tackle during Big Ten media days this week.

Disrupter.

Skoronski, a 2021 first-team All-Big Ten selection by conference coaches, 2022 Big Ten preseason honoree and Outland Trophy watch list candidate, believes Benton is impressive with his ability to affect opponents’ rushing and passing games from his position.

“So I think it makes us, not necessarily schematically, but from a technique standpoint, we really have to focus when we're going against someone like that because he's gonna force you to have perfect technique and play in and play out, stuff like that,” Skoronski said. “So he's the one that demands the best from you as an offensive lineman.”

Benton enters his senior year at UW, his fourth in a starting capacity. The Janesville Craig product has anchored the interior of the Badgers’ defensive line beginning with the 2019 season.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Benton boasts 33 career games played (24 starts) heading into his 2022 campaign. His career statistics — 45 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in three years — do not reflect the impact he has on the field.

LaPorta believes Benton is worth star treatment.

“I think there's players and systems that you have to take into account each and every week,” LaPorta said. “He's certainly one of those players, and we'll face a lot of those guys this year where we might have to tweak the system a little bit to give us the best chance to come out on top.”

LaPorta lauded the way Benton “always seems to make his way to the ball.”

“A disrupter for one is what you think of when you think of defensive linemen just wreaking havoc, basically, on the offense,” he said.

Minnesota felt Benton's presence during the 2021 regular season finale inside Huntington Bank Stadium. The Badgers fell 23-13 to the Gophers on that Saturday afternoon, but the nose tackle recorded two sacks and six tackles.

John Michael Schmitz started all 13 games for Minnesota at center last year, and the 2021 second-team All-Big Ten honoree (coaches) characterized Benton as a “very strong individual” who has twitch.

“He is a great player. He is definitely one of the best noses I’ve faced in my college career,” Schmitz, a sixth-year lineman, said. “Definitely could be a little tricky to get around. Definitely just had to find leverage with outside zone, with inside zone, kind of mixing it up, keeping him on his toes.

“It's all about that first step, just gaining that first step and all about your hand placement. Just getting inside of him.”

Benton spoke with reporters inside Lucas Oil Stadium a day after the Gophers, Hawkeyes and Wildcats. His goal is “to disrupt everything I can.”

“So that people are starting to notice it, I feel like it’s alright,” Benton said. “I don't really care if you notice it or not. I’m gonna be the same person, whether you know it or not. But now that you know, it's kind of going to be in the back of your mind and open up plays for other players.”

The nose tackle returns to Madison as one of UW's team leaders. He sought input about the potential to head to the NFL after a 2021 season where Big Ten coaches named him a second-team all-conference pick. His power is evident with a 405-pound bench press, 335-pound power clean and 635-pound squat.

Benton may become an even greater presence for the Badgers’ highly regarded defense this season. One area the 2022 Outland Trophy watch list selection saw improvement from the end of last season came in work capacity.

“Usually last season, I got a report from coach (Shaun) Snee, our strength and conditioning coach,” Benton said. “He talked to all the scouts and stuff, and they all kind of saw the same thing about me being tired (during the) the third, fourth quarter.

“So this summer and this winter, I was really pushing myself to get my endurance up. So I feel like I've made a stride that way and got stronger and faster, so it overall worked out.”

How would Benton try to block himself?

“I wouldn't say impossible, but I would say very, very hard," Benton said. "Double teams, I kind of expect them all the time, so I'm pretty good at anchoring down. I'm getting better at it."

He offered some self-criticism, but his flair of confidence showed as well.

“And then I would say pad level gets a little high sometimes, but we're working on it. But as an offensive lineman, I feel like it's really hard to block me.”