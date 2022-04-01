Why Wisconsin's inside linebackers embrace the competition at their position

Inside linebackers Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal rarely left the field for the University of Wisconsin football team’s defense the past two seasons.
Sanborn (1,105) and Chenal (1,016) played the most defensive snaps of any players on the roster from 2020-21, according to PFF, and earned all-conference (both) and All-American (Chenal) honors in the process. That duo’s high-level play anchored UW’s defense and helped it produce the best unit in the nation last season in yards allowed, but it also left the Badgers with little experience at the position now that both Sanborn and Chenal are making the jump to the pros.
A handful of players looking to fill Sanborn's and Chenal’s shoes next season met with reporters Friday at the McClain Center and made their thoughts clear — truly replacing Sanborn and Chenal is impossible and it’s not their focus during spring practices.
“I think we're all just working to be the best versions of ourselves,” junior Tatum Grass said. “None of us are 6 (foot) 3, 260 (pounds of) pure muscle like (Chenal). We're just trying to perfect the skill sets that we have so we can be better linebackers and then help this team moving forward.”
Added redshirt sophomore Jordan Turner: “It’s a great feeling that the whole room wants to be in there, it’s exciting. It’s cool because we’re all grinding the same things, we all want the same thing. We’ve all got to learn from each other."
The top six players at inside linebacker — sophomore Jake Chaney, Grass, junior Spencer Lytle, junior Maema Njongmeta, redshirt freshman Jake Ratzlaff and Turner — have played in 51 combined games at UW, mostly on special teams. In Lytle’s case, his 10 games of experience have come at outside linebacker, but he switched positions this offseason. A nearly blank slate at the position mirrors the mentality of its new coach, veteran Bill Sheridan. He watched all of UW’s games last season but didn’t see much of the players he now is leading.
Sheridan had his group fill out questionnaires about their families and their lives in an attempt to learn who they were after he was hired. As he’s watched them work through winter conditioning and five spring practices, the personality of the players on the field matches what he’s learned of them away from it.
“Good guys,” Sheridan said. “Very interested in being good football players. Very coachable, ambitious, hard-working guys. There's not one component of any of those things that I could gripe about in the time I've been here. These guys are football guys.”
Having similar mindsets helps when there is daily competition. Sheridan told reporters the depth chart that’s been observed at spring practices thus far — Grass and Njongmeta with the first group, Chaney and Turner with the second and Lytle and Ratzlaff with the third — was based strictly on snaps from last season. Snaps are being divided equally as well.
This group is accustomed to grinding in practice without getting many reps with the top groups, so they’re not letting the pressure of constant evaluation create tension among them. The players also realize that they can help themselves get to the top of the post-spring depth chart by playing well this month, but true starting spots won’t be awarded until after they compete further in fall training camp.
“We’ve definitely got time until we officially have to have our 1s and 2s,” Chaney said. “And right now I'm just trying to focus on bettering myself, playing without being selfish and being the best I can be on the field. It doesn't matter if I'm running with the 1s, 2s, 3s, or 4s, just every time I get on the field, am I doing the right thing or am I doing the wrong thing? Am I making plays or are plays being made off me? So that's what I've been focusing on.”
One area this group could be improve upon what Sanborn and Chenal did the past two seasons is in pass coverage. Sheridan said he noticed immediately the overall speed and athleticism of his group, and he sees how it could be an advantage when they cover tight ends or carry receivers up the seam toward safeties. Turner showed good ball skills last seasons in limited reps, picking off two passes on just 24 defensive snaps.
Sheridan and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard could use a rotation at inside linebacker if they feel more than two players can help, but it would be a departure from how Leonhard has operated in the past. UW has used its top two inside linebackers for the vast majority of its snaps since Leonhard took over as coordinator in 2017.
“The competition is really you versus you,” Njongmeta said. “Am I becoming a better player than I was yesterday? And I think when you take that approach, it puts the pressure on you. You can control you. I can't control how the other guys are doing, but at the same time, we can still encourage each other to be in the playbook, sharpening each other. Iron sharpens iron.”
Where Wisconsin football alums stand in the 2022 NFL Draft
LOGAN BRUSS, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 309 pounds, 10¾-inch hands, 33⅛-inch arms, 5.3-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump, 7.57-second three-cone drill, 4.55-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 42 games played, 35 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. PFF grade over 72 for each of his final three seasons, peaking with his senior year of 82.6. Allowed one sack over last three seasons, per PFF. Showed impressive quickness and change of direction in NFL Scouting Combine workouts.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-6)
JOHN CHENAL, FB
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds
UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
LEO CHENAL, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 31-inch arms, 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 40½-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.
UW career: 29 games played, 18 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. Chenal had 172 total tackles (102 solo) and 25 for loss in three seasons. He had 11 sacks, including seven as a junior, three forced fumbles and an interception. Was PFF’s second-highest graded inside linebacker in the FBS in 2021.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3), with the possibility of going early on Day 3 (Round 4)
JAKE FERGUSON, TE
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅞, 250 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arms, 77⅜-inch wingspan, 15 reps of 225 on bench press, 4.81-second 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 7.03-second three-cone drill, 4.48-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 47 games played, 36 starts and 2,637 snaps played over his four seasons at UW. Ferguson tallied 145 catches, 1,614 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career; 91 of his catches went for first downs. Ferguson set a UW record by catching at least one pass in all 47 of his games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 pick (Rounds 5-7)
MATT HENNINGSEN, DL
Measurables: 6-foot-3¼, 295 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arms, 81⅜-inch wingspan
UW career: 42 games played, 29 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. He had 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in four seasons. After walking-on at UW, he became a starter as a freshman, quickly earning a scholarship. He had three fumble recoveries and four passes defended in his career. Campbell Trophy finalist and held a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7)
FAION HICKS, CB
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds
UW career: 44 games played, 39 starts, 108 tackles, one interception, 19 passes defended, including a career-high 10 as a senior. Four-year starter for Badgers, aiding the No. 1 total defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
COLLIN LARSH, K
Measureables: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds
UW career: 32 games played, 34 of 47 on field goals with a career-long of 48 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State. Made 117 of 119 extra points. Split kickoff duties as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
SCOTT NELSON, DS
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
UW career: 29 games played, 28 starts, 127 tackles, 4 interceptions, 19 passes defended. Recovered from a knee injury in 2019 to play nearly every game the past two seasons, aided the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
JACK SANBORN, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-1½, 239 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 30¾-inch arms, 74¾-inch wingspan, 4.73-second 40-yard dash, 20 reps of 225 on bench press, 34½-inch vertical leap, 9-feet, 6-inch broad jump.
UW career: 45 games played, 34 starts, three-year starter and All-Big Ten first-team selection as a senior, 230 tackles, 29 for loss, 11½ sacks, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 3 fumbles forced, 2 fumble recoveries, captain of No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 (Rounds 5-7)
JOSH SELTZNER, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅝, 304 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33¾-inch arms, 79¼-inch wingspan
UW career: 44 games played, 18 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. Earned AP All-American recognition as a senior, a year in which he started 12 games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
COLLIN WILDER, DS
Measurables: 5-10, 199 pounds
UW career: 46 games played (32 at Wisconsin), 14 starts, 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. Leader of the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Transferred to UW as a walk-on in 2018 and earned a scholarship.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
CAESAR WILLIAMS, CB
Measurables: 6-foot, 188 pounds
UW career: 48 games played, 31 starts, 100 tackles, 5½ for loss, 5 interceptions, 27 passes defended, 1 forced fumble. Playmaking cornerback for the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Developed into a starter in the 2019 season and started each game of the past two seasons.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted