Why Wisconsin's inside linebackers embrace the competition at their position

Inside linebackers Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal rarely left the field for the University of Wisconsin football team’s defense the past two seasons.

Sanborn (1,105) and Chenal (1,016) played the most defensive snaps of any players on the roster from 2020-21, according to PFF, and earned all-conference (both) and All-American (Chenal) honors in the process. That duo’s high-level play anchored UW’s defense and helped it produce the best unit in the nation last season in yards allowed, but it also left the Badgers with little experience at the position now that both Sanborn and Chenal are making the jump to the pros.

A handful of players looking to fill Sanborn's and Chenal’s shoes next season met with reporters Friday at the McClain Center and made their thoughts clear — truly replacing Sanborn and Chenal is impossible and it’s not their focus during spring practices.

“I think we're all just working to be the best versions of ourselves,” junior Tatum Grass said. “None of us are 6 (foot) 3, 260 (pounds of) pure muscle like (Chenal). We're just trying to perfect the skill sets that we have so we can be better linebackers and then help this team moving forward.”

Added redshirt sophomore Jordan Turner: “It’s a great feeling that the whole room wants to be in there, it’s exciting. It’s cool because we’re all grinding the same things, we all want the same thing. We’ve all got to learn from each other."

The top six players at inside linebacker — sophomore Jake Chaney, Grass, junior Spencer Lytle, junior Maema Njongmeta, redshirt freshman Jake Ratzlaff and Turner — have played in 51 combined games at UW, mostly on special teams. In Lytle’s case, his 10 games of experience have come at outside linebacker, but he switched positions this offseason. A nearly blank slate at the position mirrors the mentality of its new coach, veteran Bill Sheridan. He watched all of UW’s games last season but didn’t see much of the players he now is leading.

Sheridan had his group fill out questionnaires about their families and their lives in an attempt to learn who they were after he was hired. As he’s watched them work through winter conditioning and five spring practices, the personality of the players on the field matches what he’s learned of them away from it.

“Good guys,” Sheridan said. “Very interested in being good football players. Very coachable, ambitious, hard-working guys. There's not one component of any of those things that I could gripe about in the time I've been here. These guys are football guys.”

Having similar mindsets helps when there is daily competition. Sheridan told reporters the depth chart that’s been observed at spring practices thus far — Grass and Njongmeta with the first group, Chaney and Turner with the second and Lytle and Ratzlaff with the third — was based strictly on snaps from last season. Snaps are being divided equally as well.

This group is accustomed to grinding in practice without getting many reps with the top groups, so they’re not letting the pressure of constant evaluation create tension among them. The players also realize that they can help themselves get to the top of the post-spring depth chart by playing well this month, but true starting spots won’t be awarded until after they compete further in fall training camp.

“We’ve definitely got time until we officially have to have our 1s and 2s,” Chaney said. “And right now I'm just trying to focus on bettering myself, playing without being selfish and being the best I can be on the field. It doesn't matter if I'm running with the 1s, 2s, 3s, or 4s, just every time I get on the field, am I doing the right thing or am I doing the wrong thing? Am I making plays or are plays being made off me? So that's what I've been focusing on.”

One area this group could be improve upon what Sanborn and Chenal did the past two seasons is in pass coverage. Sheridan said he noticed immediately the overall speed and athleticism of his group, and he sees how it could be an advantage when they cover tight ends or carry receivers up the seam toward safeties. Turner showed good ball skills last seasons in limited reps, picking off two passes on just 24 defensive snaps.

Sheridan and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard could use a rotation at inside linebacker if they feel more than two players can help, but it would be a departure from how Leonhard has operated in the past. UW has used its top two inside linebackers for the vast majority of its snaps since Leonhard took over as coordinator in 2017.

“The competition is really you versus you,” Njongmeta said. “Am I becoming a better player than I was yesterday? And I think when you take that approach, it puts the pressure on you. You can control you. I can't control how the other guys are doing, but at the same time, we can still encourage each other to be in the playbook, sharpening each other. Iron sharpens iron.”

