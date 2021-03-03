Why Wisconsin football's 2022 recruiting class is slower to take shape

Carson Hinzman laughed a bit at the question, knowing there was some truth to it.
The four-star offensive line prospect from Saint Croix Central High School in Hammond has spent countless hours on Zoom calls with college coaches hoping to secure his commitment in their 2022 recruiting classes.
“I guess I wouldn't use the word sick, but there’s a lot,” Hinzman said when asked if he’s sick of digital recruiting. “A lot of coaches, obviously they're doing their job. They're recruiting hard, which got to love them, respect them. It's definitely a good amount. You’ve got to ... manage your time well with them just because a lot of times they can get really overwhelming.”
The University of Wisconsin is one of the teams in pursuit of Hinzman, hoping he could be one of the centerpieces of a class the Badgers have gotten a slow start filling.
The Badgers at this time last year had eight prospects orally committed to the 2021 class, including prizes like four-star linemen JP Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman, and four-star safety Hunter Wohler. The program has one recruit orally committed to the 2022 class — three-star quarterback Myles Burkett of Franklin — but would have had two if Fond du Lac’s Braelon Allen had not reclassified to the 2021 class.
The NCAA’s ban on in-person recruiting runs through May 31. If it’s extended again, that could mean another summer without on-campus camps, environments in which the Badgers historically have made offers.
The Badgers don’t seem to be in a rush to lock down commitments for the 2022 class after achieving a top 20 recruiting class nationally in 2021.
“If things clear up, the ‘23 class would be the one that really gets the concentration,” UW’s director of player personnel Saeed Khalif said this winter. “But the ‘22 class, you’re going to really be careful in your vetting and what you're getting, not going off with just statistics and old film.”
Going in blind
Khalif, who is entering his fifth season with the program, said recruiting prospects in the class of 2022 has been a difficult task.
“You have no look. Some didn't play at all (this fall), some may have a spring schedule coming up. So most of what you liked about (them) was early tape, sophomore tape,” Khalif told reporters in December.
But a lack of game tape isn’t the only thing class of 2022 prospects were deprived of. Combines, camps and other showcases throughout the country were canceled last summer due to the pandemic, so prospects couldn’t participate in head-to-head competition.
Many high schools also haven’t been allowed to hold in-person athletic training for offseason sports, so football players have had to work out and run drills on their own for nearly a year in some cases.
“And then you had the question marks. ... I don't know that enough activity has happened, that you answer those questions. Because nothing, no activity is out here,” Khalif said. “So all the list providers and all the information that's coming out, a lot of it is still based on whatever they did as a younger player. You don't know body development, how big (they are), you haven’t seen them. ... You can’t measure their growth from season to season.”
The Badgers brought in 21 scholarship recruits in the 2021 class, the highest-ranked class in the internet rankings era for UW, ranking 15th in the nation on ESPN and Rivals, and 16th on 247Sports. While continuing that momentum is important for the future of the program, UW has been selective in this cycle to ensure it brings in the right players.
Authentic offers
One reason the Badgers haven’t gotten commitments from many 2022 recruits at this point is they simply haven’t extended many offers.
According to a count by Rivals.com last month, UW ranks 61st out of the 65 Power 5 programs with 60 scholarship offers to 2022 recruits. Penn State (322) and Nebraska (322) have the most in the Big Ten, and are third and fourth, respectively, in the country on Rivals’ list. The Badgers were busy offering players in February and now sit at 70 offers, but that only would move them up a few spots on Rivals’ list.
UW coach Paul Chryst said his program doesn’t operate in the same way as others. The Badgers mean it when they offer a scholarship.
“They’ll say, ‘Well coach, is this a committable offer?’ And we say, ‘Absolutely it is, that’s why we’re offering it,’” Chryst said. “It kind of shed some light to me on even how an offer is perceived, maybe by some. I want to know that when we offer someone that we've done our work.”
Hinzman isn’t the only high-level prospect in the state the Badgers have their eyes on.
Three other four-star linemen — Joe Brunner (OT, Whitefish Bay, Milwaukee), Isaac Hamm (DE, Sun Prairie) and Billy Schrauth (OT/DT, St. Mary’s Springs, Fond du Lac) — are high on the program’s board and hold offers from UW.
All four have other big-name programs in pursuit but haven’t been able to take trips to campuses.
Hizman says he speaks with UW coaches at least a couple times per week, and he’s planning to visit as soon as the in-person ban is lifted.
“It's definitely every week, like, every other day, every couple days, we keep in touch,” Hinzman said. “Either coach (Chris) Haering or coach (Joe) Rudolph, those guys do a great job.”
Badgers a bit behind
UW has been a bit more patient about its 2022 class than some of its Big Ten Conference counterparts.
The Badgers are one of five teams in the conference to have one or fewer 2022 recruits orally committed; Illinois has one — Arrowhead’s Joey Okla — while Indiana, Nebraska and Northwestern have none. Seven conference teams have three or more.
Ohio State, which lost in the College Football Playoff national championship in January, leads the conference with 11 recruits committed. The Buckeyes landed Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 quarterback and top-ranked recruit in the nation in the 2022 class, after he decommitted from Texas.
Maryland, Penn State and Rutgers are just behind Ohio State with seven commitments. Penn State was able to sway Milwaukee’s Jerry Cross, a four-star tight end/wide receiver whom the Badgers also offered a scholarship.
Landing in-state talent like Hinzman would help the Badgers build the base of the recruiting class. UW has been successful keeping Wisconsin’s best players close to home over the years, and doing so this cycle would continue to bolster the offensive and defensive lines.
Breaking down the Badgers' 2021 recruiting class
QUARTERBACK
Number of players: 1
Who are they: Deacon Hill (Santa Barbara, Calif.)
Quick analysis: Hill has a strong arm and shown enough in camps to rise to a four-star recruit on Rivals. Competition level is a question mark at the high school level, but he’s got the tools to be a good college quarterback.
Rudolph’s thoughts on Hill: Quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr “identified him really early. We thought he had great arm strength when you compared him to the best players in the country who were out there. We thought he was right there from the jump. … We really liked him, we felt personality-wise the people that surrounded him and supported him, how he worked, all those things were a great fit for us.”
RUNNING BACK
Number of players: 3
Who are they: Jackson Acker (Madison), Loyal Crawford (Eau Claire), Antwan Roberts (Nashville, Tenn.)
Quick analysis: There’s been talk about Acker switching positions at the college level, but UW listed him as a running back Wednesday. Acker didn’t play in the fall due to COVID-19, but he has shown a good mix of speed and power as a ball carrier. … Crawford has a James White-level ceiling as a third-down back and the most shiftiness of the bunch. … Roberts has explosion and proven ability to run through tackles.
Rudolph’s thoughts on the group: “I think they’re all kind of unique. Jackson’s a guy that obviously would have position flexibility, but he kind of is explosive. … Then you see Loyal, and Loyal’s got great speed, great change of direction, a chance for a home run hitter. I think he’s got great quicks in and out and, again, I think all these guys, we’ll find out exactly where they’re at when they come in, but I think guys that are just really good football players as well. … Antwan, what he does to this point, complete back and had a great senior year.”
WIDE RECEIVER
Number of players: 2
Who are they: Skyler Bell (Bronx, N.Y.), Markus Allen (Clayton, Ohio)
Quick analysis: The Badgers landed two players who possess good speed and agility at arguably the biggest position of need in the class. … Bell has a suddenness to his cuts that makes him dangerous as a receiver and returner. … Allen shows good ball skills when making contested catches and great body control.
Rudolph’s thoughts on Bell, who wasn’t able to visit campus before committing: “I just think you take the time to reach out. Whether it was Zoom meetings with him and his family, or whether it was phone calls, you took the time to be able to answer questions that pop up in their minds. I think those things are always huge.”
TIGHT END
Number of players: 1
Who are they: Jack Pugh (Columbus, Ohio)
Quick analysis: He has long strides that help him cover a lot of ground and he’s shown an array of route-running skills from both an on-line and split-out positions.
Rudolph’s thoughts on Pugh: “Jack played his first year of football last year. This was his second year. Really a guy that was a hoop player that jumped into it. Watching his film, I thought he was really physical for a guy that hadn’t played football. He was physical at D-end as well as tight end. I think he’s got the ability to separate. I think he’s got really a lot of speed and explosiveness.”
OFFENSIVE LINE
Number of players: 3
Who are they: JP Benzschawel (Grafton), Riley Mahlman (Lakeville, Minn.), Nolan Rucci (Lititz, Pa.)
Quick analysis: The Badgers are set up to continue churning out great O-lines for years to come after an impressive haul of linemen in 2019. … Benzschawel is the third of his brothers to come to UW, and he’s shown great power and strength as a blocker. … Mahlman might be the most athletic of the bunch, having played tight end for a time in high school and as a basketball standout. … Rucci, the lone five-star recruit in the class, has all the tools to become an All-American tackle.
Rudolph’s thoughts on the group: “I think they’re big, athletic guys that you have to have as defenses are pretty darn athletic and being able to keep up with them. … I think those guys match in their work ethic and their mind-set, I think they’ll make a major impact here.”
DEFENSIVE LINE
Number of players: 1
Who are they: Mike Jarvis (Medford, N.J.)
Quick analysis: Jarvis was recruited as both an offensive and defensive lineman, but UW will look to make him a defensive end. He has good quickness but will need to add weight and strength at the college level.
Leonhard’s thoughts on Jarvis: “He fits what we do, the right mentality. He can get after people. Very physically impressive at the high school level. We’re looking forward to developing his skills as we continue to push what we can ask our defensive line to do. You turn on a tape and you go, ‘Dang, everything we ask our guys to do, he’s putting on tape for you.’”
INSIDE LINEBACKERS
Number of players: 4
Who are they: Braelon Allen, (Fond du Lac), Jake Chaney (Cape Coral, Fla.), Jake Ratzlaff (Rosemount, Minn.), Bryan Sanborn (Lake Zurich, Ill.)
Quick analysis: UW may need these players as soon as next year depending on what junior Jack Sanborn and senior Mike Maskalunas decide to do this offseason. … Allen is a physical freak, showing off-the-charts strength and love for making big hits. After playing safety in high school, moving to linebacker could allow him to be around the ball often. … Chaney posted back-to-back 100-tackle seasons as a junior and senior and has a nose for attacking the ball and creating fumbles. … Ratzlaff is another wild card. He has the speed and athleticism to play at any linebacker spot and turned down a hockey scholarship to Minnesota to play football. … Bryan Sanborn has good closing speed and often was used as a blitzer in high school.
Leonhard’s thoughts on Ratzlaff: “We’re excited for him because as talented as he is, he really has not focused solely on football. So we still feel like there’s a ton of growth in his game and coming from a very, very high, high level of play already.”
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS
Number of players: 3
Who are they: Ayo Adebogun (Mequon), TJ Bollers (Tiffin, Iowa), Darryl Peterson (Akron, Ohio)
Quick analysis: This group rivals the O-line as the deepest, most talented chunk of the class, but don’t be surprised if one or more of these players ends up being listed at another position in the future. … Adebogun, a lineman in high school, has a tremendous first step. … Bollers has the size to potentially play on the line, but the quickness and block-shedding of an outside backer. … Peterson was a prolific pass rusher in high school and could help UW soon.
Leonhard’s thoughts on Bollers: “We love his versatility. (We) see him as an outside linebacker, kind of plus. We think he can do a little bit more than that position and provide some flexibility for us. Great physicality with what he shown in high school. As he grows into his body, it’s going to be a lot of fun to put him in different positions.”
SECONDARY
Number of players: 3
Who are they: Al Ashford III (Denver, Colo.), Ricardo Hallman (Miami, Fla.), Hunter Wohler (Muskego)
Quick analysis: Ashford already plays with the aggressive style that Leonhard loves and he’s borderline obsessive about learning and refining technique. … Hallman is a true ball hawk and uses his athleticism to close on balls in the air faster than opposing receivers. … Wohler, Wisconsin’s two-time AP state player of the year, is a special blend of ball skills and physicality as a safety.
Leonhard’s thoughts on Wohler: “Probably as highly recruited of a skill player in the state in a long time. Extremely talented. What he does at the safety position in impacting games at that level was a lot of fun to watch.”