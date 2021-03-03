Why Wisconsin football's 2022 recruiting class is slower to take shape

“And then you had the question marks. ... I don't know that enough activity has happened, that you answer those questions. Because nothing, no activity is out here,” Khalif said. “So all the list providers and all the information that's coming out, a lot of it is still based on whatever they did as a younger player. You don't know body development, how big (they are), you haven’t seen them. ... You can’t measure their growth from season to season.”

The Badgers brought in 21 scholarship recruits in the 2021 class, the highest-ranked class in the internet rankings era for UW, ranking 15th in the nation on ESPN and Rivals, and 16th on 247Sports. While continuing that momentum is important for the future of the program, UW has been selective in this cycle to ensure it brings in the right players.

Authentic offers

One reason the Badgers haven’t gotten commitments from many 2022 recruits at this point is they simply haven’t extended many offers.