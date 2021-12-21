 Skip to main content
Why Wisconsin football thinks James Thompson Jr. 'has a huge, huge upside'
State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and BadgerBlitz senior writer Jake Kocorowski get together on Zoom to discuss Wisconsin football’s 2022 recruiting class. Topics include the most intriguing prospect in the class, which recruit has the quickest path to the field and more. 

James Thompson Jr. can feel the connection from his mind to his body getting stronger on the football field.

He’s trying to process a great deal in a split-second as a redshirt freshman defensive end for the University of Wisconsin. What kind of block is the lineman across from him attempting? Which pass-rush move should he try to defeat that block? How can he maintain his gap and still create penetration? While he answers these questions, his feet and body must be darting forward and his hands initiating contact with the blocker.

It’s taken some time, but he’s hitting the sweet spot of knowing what he needs to do and how to do it.

“It's kind of slowing down for me a little bit because I'm reading sets and everything, picking up tendencies,” Thompson said. “It’s started clicking now.”

He was one of the young players to shine last week in the Badgers’ bowl prep practices, during which regular starters got some time off the field. Thompson’s standout performance during a practice last week made junior nose tackle Keeanu Benton do a double-take.

“He’s definitely been coming out here and giving it his all and showing some moves he hasn’t shown in the season, which is a little confusing,” Benton said with a laugh. “He's starting to open his box of tools.”

Thompson appeared in nine games this season, playing 102 defensive snaps and 128 on special teams, according to PFF. He tallied six tackles and had a quarterback hit against Rutgers while also playing a role on the punt return and field-goal kicking units.

At 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, Thompson has the physical tools to be a force for the Badgers' defensive line if he can stay healthy and continue to take steps forward this offseason.

“With the weirdness that was COVID, you kind of forget how young he still is,” UW defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej said. “With the injury and the amount of time missed, his growth has been awesome to watch because I think with his size and length and range and what he can do — and again, with so many of these guys — it takes reps, it takes practice and he's valued practice. He's been available for practice and he's taken advantage of practice.”

UW will need at least one new starter on the defensive line with senior Matt Henningsen set to pursue an NFL career after a third-team All-Big Ten season. Thompson will have stiff competition for that role from Rodas Johnson, who was in the second-team rotation and played a bit more often (141 snaps) this season.

Thompson’s power is a weapon he’s worked to regain after he tore the Achilles tendon in his right leg against Michigan last season. He suffered the injury on his first college play, setting off a months-long rehabilitation that held him out of spring practices. Kolodziej limited Thompson’s workload early in fall training camp to help ease him back into the fold, but he was up to speed by the midway point and earned his role.

“I was trying to get back on the field as quick as I could, any means necessary,” Thompson said. “All offseason, the training, the recovery and rehab. It was hard, but you know, you’ve got to do what it takes to be great.”

Redshirt junior defensive end Isaiah Mullens saw Thompson in the training room every time he would visit and saw how his teammate was pushing himself as hard as he could.

“Him having to come back from that is extremely tough — Achilles can be career-ending,” Mullens said. “He's back crushing it in the weight room. He's making crazy PR jumps.”

Thompson was insistent on making up for lost time this season, spending time outside of practice and meetings to sit down with Kolodziej and gain a better understanding of the defense and the small tendencies offensive linemen have that can reveal where a play is headed.

“He's a very smart kid on and off the field,” Kolodziej said. “I think he's done a really good job of making me work, spending time to meet and really try and communicate what we're trying to do, why we're trying to do it. He's got a huge, huge upside … really looking forward to finishing out bowl prep, and then certainly as we move into next year seeing him continue to grow.”

The more aggressive approach Kolodziej and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard instilled in this season's defensive line almost certainly will continue, and possibly expand, next season. UW’s defensive line had 15 of the team’s 81 tackles for loss and 8½ of the unit’s 33 sacks, all while the Badgers played the fifth-least defensive snaps per game in the FBS (60.2).

That approach could unleash Thompson, whose long arms help him gain separation from blockers. He said his goal is to become more well-rounded this offseason, and at the top of his list is to become quicker off the ball and more explosive in his first step.

“I just want to get into the backfield every single time,” Thompson said, flashing a wide smile. “I want to get my get-off and speed up because when you get that done against the offensive line, they can’t stop you. If you get there before they do, they can’t block you.”

Related to this story

