Why Wisconsin football thinks James Thompson Jr. 'has a huge, huge upside'

“I was trying to get back on the field as quick as I could, any means necessary,” Thompson said. “All offseason, the training, the recovery and rehab. It was hard, but you know, you’ve got to do what it takes to be great.”

Redshirt junior defensive end Isaiah Mullens saw Thompson in the training room every time he would visit and saw how his teammate was pushing himself as hard as he could.

“Him having to come back from that is extremely tough — Achilles can be career-ending,” Mullens said. “He's back crushing it in the weight room. He's making crazy PR jumps.”

Thompson was insistent on making up for lost time this season, spending time outside of practice and meetings to sit down with Kolodziej and gain a better understanding of the defense and the small tendencies offensive linemen have that can reveal where a play is headed.

“He's a very smart kid on and off the field,” Kolodziej said. “I think he's done a really good job of making me work, spending time to meet and really try and communicate what we're trying to do, why we're trying to do it. He's got a huge, huge upside … really looking forward to finishing out bowl prep, and then certainly as we move into next year seeing him continue to grow.”