Why Wisconsin football hasn't had a player opt out of the Las Vegas Bowl

“You certainly follow … what's all happening,” Chryst said about players sitting out of bowls. “I've always thought that when it comes down to it, you still are dealing with individuals and their situations. ... I do think when guys really like playing and particularly like playing with the group they’re with, for so many guys, the last chance that we get to play together, they value that in a big way.”

Senior cornerback Faion Hicks is a player who fits the bill of some others who are opting out. He’s put plenty on tape for NFL evaluators that he doesn’t need another game. But he’s still weighing his options regarding returning to UW or trying his hand at the pros.

He’ll make that decision after the bowl game, which is one of the reasons he wants to play — it could be his last chance to wear a Badgers uniform.

“If you’re healthy, why not play one last game with your team?” Hicks said. “I understand that guys want to kind of get a jump on training for the NFL. But in my opinion, if you're healthy, you should play. Get that one last game with your teammates. One game wouldn’t hurt.