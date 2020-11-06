Why Wisconsin football has canceled games due to COVID-19 while other Big Ten teams play on

“As we said, we don't have a whole lot of positives, but we have enough through contact tracing to wound our team a little bit but those guys, the guys who were out will be out this week (against Minnesota) also," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said Monday.

Teams can bring only 75 players to road games, so the Badgers already will be without 38 of their players for games away from Camp Randall Stadium.

But Alvarez said Tuesday the virus not being contained and its spread not slowing created a risk too great to play.

“We’ve continued to have positive tests daily,” he said. “Just didn’t feel as though we had our arms around it, had things controlled as I thought we needed. Again, keeping your priorities in order, the health and safety of our student-athletes and staff is top priority.”

The primary concern across the league is potential spread during a game. UW researchers still are tracking down the source of UW’s outbreak, and they’re also working with doctors at Illinois to see if the virus was spread during the season opener between the two teams Oct. 23.

The pandemic is at its worst in the country and Wisconsin, with a new daily record of more than 120,000 new cases in the United States, including more than 6,000 new cases in Wisconsin.

