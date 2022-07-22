Why Wisconsin cut off more than 100 football season ticket holders from buying again in 2022

The email came as a surprise to some University of Wisconsin football season ticket buyers. For others, it came with a shrug or a charge of hypocrisy lodged against the athletic department.

The message from the UW ticket office to a small group with football ticket accounts indicated their renewal for the upcoming season was in jeopardy.

That collection of 118 buyers was informed in March that they weren't going to be allowed to renew for 2022 because of a "history of reselling tickets" on the secondary market after a review of accounts.

Several of the people who got the message said they were blindsided by the change because UW in the past had encouraged the resale of seats that were going to go unused through StubHub, a ticketing partner of the athletic department.

But it appears that the Badgers were targeting ticket brokers with the first-time action. The new policy, a UW spokesperson said, was intended to prevent mass buying of season tickets for the primary purpose of reselling them.

UW identified the 118 buyers, all of whom had purchased at least 20 season tickets, by reviewing sale and transfer data from previous seasons, the UW spokesperson said in an email addressing questions from the State Journal about the change.

The message was that they were being cut off.

"Our intent is to sell tickets to people who want to use them," the UW spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also argued that UW offers resale opportunities for season buyers who "periodically" can't use their tickets and didn't target those patrons in the crackdown. The athletic department has a partnership with StubHub, which it advertises on its ticketing website as "The Official Fan-to-Fan Ticket Marketplace of the Badgers."

One ticket broker who was prohibited from buying season tickets said it was hypocritical of UW to punish buyers for reselling because of that relationship with the online ticket reseller.

Mike Holzberger, who owns Connections Ticket Service in Brookfield and said he has been buying Badgers football tickets since he was a UW-Madison student in the 1990s, also questioned why the athletic department didn't differentiate between local sellers who have some connection to the university and national buyers with none.

"The UW is a part of my upbringing," Holzberger said. "So that's the main reason I kept these tickets. And the reason these other people keep these tickets is this is just one of their portfolio, and I guess they don't mind losing money.

"Let me just say this in a very succinct way: Nobody's making money on Badger football tickets as a whole. You might have a good game now and then. There might be a game that's profitable and that's going for a lot of money. But Badger fans don't pay big money for tickets unless they are exceedingly excited about Badger football. And that doesn't happen very often."

The UW spokesperson didn’t respond to questions about whether UW alumni were treated differently than those with no ties to the school.

Some appeals granted

At least 30 on the list of buyers who weren't allowed to renew, which the UW athletic department provided to the State Journal via an open records request, are operators of ticket brokerages or appear to be connected to them.

A similar number appeared on a list recognizing donors to the Badger Legacy Campaign, a program that helped UW's financial picture during the 2020-21 season when ticket revenues were wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Donors allowed UW to hold onto their ticket money and apply it to future purchases.

Some of the buyers who were able to be reached spoke with the State Journal on the condition of anonymity to protect relationships at UW and the potential to buy tickets again in the future.

One joined Holzberger in questioning why UW alumni were treated the same as ticket brokers who have no connection to the university.

"It just blows me away how poorly this was thought through," the buyer said.

Another understood UW's desire to try to control the ticket marketplace as a business decision.

A common refrain was that buyers were scaling back their purchases anyway given a 2022 home schedule that brokers called underwhelming.

UW gave the buyers who were subject to revocation an opportunity to appeal, and 28 submitted a response to the ticket office. Of them, 11 were partially granted, according to the UW spokesperson. Some buyers were able to buy a smaller number of season tickets for the upcoming season.

With more than 100 buyers of at least 20 tickets off the books for 2022, that's at least 2,000 ticket purchases removed. Season tickets cost $378 per seat before fees and contributions, so the revenue hit is more than $750,000.

UW planned for $21.4 million in revenue from football ticket sales in 2022, a 13% drop from the 2019 season that athletic department officials attributed in part to changes involving the reconstruction of the south end zone to premium seating.

Secondary market targeted

The policy change that rescinded the purchases give the athletic department more control over its tickets if fewer of them end up on secondary markets with which UW doesn't have agreements.

There's no shortage of tickets available for Badgers home games outside of the ticket office, however. More than six weeks before the Sept. 3 season opener, there were more than 750 listings on VividSeats.com advertising more than 3,000 tickets for sale for the game against Illinois State.

Teams view many elements of the secondary market with disdain, Alexander P. Frawley wrote in a 2017 article for the University of Pennsylvania Law Review, "Revoking the Revocable License Rule: A New Look at Resale Restrictions on Sports Tickets."

He argued that teams are undercut by discounted sales on the secondary market. Widespread availability of tickets, potentially at a lower price than face value, decreases the value of being a season-ticket holder.

StubHub sued the Golden State Warriors in 2015 to challenge the NBA team's policy of revoking season tickets of those who sold on secondary markets besides the one the team established through Ticketmaster. The team cited the revocable license case history in its defense and a U.S. district court dismissed the suit, which was settled after appeal.

Ticket buyers haven't had much success fighting decisions by U.S. teams in the courts, either. Judges have held that tickets are revokable licenses issued by teams. That's a "very potent weapon," Frawley wrote, because "revokable licenses can be terminated by the grantor at any time and for any reason."

Frawley called the revokable license argument outdated and argued that the original intent of the rule wasn't blind protection of teams to limit who can sell tickets but to protect their right not to sell to unruly spectators.

He called on lawmakers to strike a balance between abuses by resellers while creating a "relatively open secondary market for fans seeking to buy tickets from real fans who simply cannot attend particular games."

Timing questioned

One prohibited UW buyer saw the timing of the new policy as curious.

Ticket sales and usage for Badgers games at Camp Randall Stadium have been on the decline in recent seasons, even before the coronavirus made some spectators skittish about returning to the bleachers in 2021.

The number of tickets distributed has fallen in four consecutive seasons, from a per-game average of 75,944 in 2016 to 70,829 in 2021. The average ticket scan count, a representation of the number of fans in the seats, went from 69,052 to 57,548 in the same time.

The 2021 home schedule included games against Michigan and Iowa, two of the Big Ten opponents that have produced the highest average scanner totals at Camp Randall since data collection started in 2006. The 2022 home opponents are Illinois State, Washington State, New Mexico State, Illinois, Purdue, Maryland and Minnesota.

One buyer who questioned the timing of the change said resellers will have a hard time getting their money back in sales for the 2022 season because of the lower profile of opponents.

Holzberger said UW "did me a favor" in taking away his season tickets.

"I don't know who they're pandering to, that they think they're going to claim that they accomplished something by taking the tickets out of the hands of these evil ticket brokers," he said. "But the reality is, we weren't making money on those tickets to begin with. From my perspective, I was just doing it really to support the university."