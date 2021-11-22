Why Wisconsin center Joe Tippmann is more confident at the line of scrimmage

Over the past four games, the Badgers’ offense has averaged 247.8 rushing yards and 188 passing yards. In the first seven games of the season, those metrics were 218.9 on the ground and 146 in the air. Tippmann said it took time to acclimate to his role, but he isn’t second-guessing his decisions at the line anymore.

"Just being able to confidently make the calls and confidently be consistent for my other guys.” Tippmann said of his improvement this season. “Cutting it loose in the run, just being able to tear it off and get that push that I need and we need as an offense with me and my guards.

“I like taking on a leadership role up there, just being able to know that my calls are going to affect what we do. And I think having that weight on my shoulders is something that I like and that I'm confident in."

Tippmann and UW’s offensive line have allowed one sacks of redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz in the past four games. Mertz and Tippmann live together and both said they feel more in sync with reading defenses presnap, helping both understand where pressures could be coming from and how the UW line will block against them.

Mertz has completed 64.2% of his passes over the past four games.