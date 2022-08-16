Why Will McDonald declined scholarship offers from 2 major sports to walk-on at Wisconsin

Will McDonald could accept free money and head out of state to play one of two sports at the Division I level. However, his future plans make him part of a familiar, storied tradition in Madison.

McDonald, a 2023 recruit from Hudson, received numerous scholarship offers from schools. However, he announced Aug. 3 that he committed to the Badgers as a preferred walk-on.

“Even being from Wisconsin, that’s the dream for, I think, a lot of kids growing up here,” McDonald said. “In Hudson, even though we’re really far away from Madison, you see Badger flags and everything everywhere. So the town around me, it’s always been Badgers, so that’s been the dream since I was a kid.

“And then just getting that opportunity. I talked with my parents, and I’m in a fortunate enough situation to where they said if you’re going to be happiest there, then that’s where we want you to be and we’re gonna support you through that, so that’s huge.”

Part of the reason for his decision is UW’s heralded tradition of players who initially come to the program not on scholarship exceeding their expectations. McDonald pointed to J.J. Watt and Matt Henningsen, two defensive linemen at a position group he will join upon arrival as a Badger, who did just that.

“They develop the walk-ons well, and it’s kind of a school that’s known for, first of all, great defensive linemen, and then having legendary walk-ons that are very good and develop better than a lot of other guys would,” McDonald said. “And I guess it’s just home for me.”

McDonald, the younger brother of current Badgers defensive end Cade McDonald, previously tweeted offers from Power Five programs Iowa State and Kansas, along with FBS schools Akron, Kent State and Northern Illinois. He also participated in a UW camp in June, as chronicled by the State Journal last month.

Though McDonald did not receive a scholarship offer after the camp, he publicly disclosed his walk-on opportunity in a July 27 tweet. A weekend trip to Kansas and Northern Illinois ensued days later, and a seven-hour trip to Lawrence, Kansas, provided some time for he and his father to discuss his recruiting process, which included financials.

“We talked for a really long time there and just trying to figure out how we could do it,” McDonald said. “He’s like, ‘Yeah, it’s extremely possible,’ and they’re gonna support me through that, which is really great. But at the end of the day, I think my parents, the biggest thing for them was just go somewhere that you’re going to be happy. I know that my dad was very supportive of me going to Wisconsin. My mom, too, obviously.

“My parents have come to love Wisconsin, love the coaching staff, from who they’ve talked to and what they’ve heard, and so they really love Wisconsin.”

Visits to Kansas and Northern Illinois on that trip cleared up any “what if” thoughts regarding both FBS programs, and McDonald told UW director of recruiting Mickey Turner about his decision to accept the walk-on offer after his recruiting expedition. Not only did the recruit, rated a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals, decline scholarships to football programs, he also turned down significant opportunities in lacrosse.

McDonald, an All-American by USA Lacrosse, said he held more than 20 Division I offers in that sport and admitted choosing between the two was “incredibly difficult.”

“I’ve put in so many hours and so many years of working into lacrosse, and then just kind of have it float away because I’m gonna go play football, it’s an incredibly hard, probably the hardest decision I’ve ever made,” McDonald said. “Especially not even playing that sport in college.”

McDonald, who said he sits just short of 6 foot 5 and weighs around 245 pounds, will join his older brother, Cade, in Madison at the defensive end spot under the tutelage of UW assistant Ross Kolodziej. The McDonald brothers never have played together because Will played freshman football while Cade suited up at the varsity level for Hudson High School.

“I think that’s going to be something that’s really cool and amazing,” McDonald said. “And obviously he can show me the ropes down there, being near the same major as me because he’s an engineering major as well, and that’s what I’d like to do.

“So it’ll be huge for me when I go down there, and I think he’s definitely a part of it that made it feel like home, and it’s gonna be great being able to play with him. It’s gonna be super cool, and I think it’s a dream come true for my parents as well.”

Various siblings have been teammates at UW in recent memory. Those include Derek and T.J. Watt, Beau and Luke Benzschawel, Jack and Bryan Sanborn, and three sets of brothers who are on the Badgers’ 2022 fall roster: Joe and Tommy Brunner, Barrett and Jack Nelson, and Hayden and Nolan Rucci.

Cade called Will his best friend, saying the siblings have grown close to one another. That said, older brother attempted to “stay purposely hands off” in his brother’s recruiting.

“If they asked me a question about him, like coach K asked about school, just how stuff goes with him handling stress and all that,” Cade McDonald said. “And I answered what I was told, never anything more than that. It was truly his recruiting process, and I had nothing to do with any of that.

“He earned his spot out here, and I’m proud as hell of him for that. It’s a big deal. He’s the only D-end, I think, we offered in that class, so it’s quite the honor. He earned it. You guys, you’ll see when he gets here. He’s a special kid, too.”

Staff writer Colten Bartholomew contributed to this story