Why tight bonds between teammates matter for Wisconsin football

INDIANAPOLIS — Markus Allen stepped into the batter’s box and looked toward the mound earlier this month, but quickly had to step out because he was laughing.

The University of Wisconsin sophomore wide receiver cracked up at seeing six of his teammates laying in the outfield grass, propping their heads up on their hands. The message: No one was worried about Allen making contact. Allen’s tough day at the plate continued with a strikeout, which brought about another laugh from him, his teammates and the fans who attended a charity softball game hosted by sophomore running back Braelon Allen.

But that moment signaled something important. A quality about the Badgers, 30 of whom played in Allen’s game, that should help them this fall as they try to bounce back from two years below their standard.

This is a close team — one that’s been through difficult situations and come out the other side trusting each other in those times. The chiding Allen received was based in a place of love.

“That's more important than any X's and O's,” quarterback Graham Mertz said. “If you truly love the guys you're playing with, and I know this entire team loves each other with all their hearts, that's so much more powerful than a game plan. And that's one thing that you can always fall back on.

“You're not doing it for yourself. Everybody says family, but this is truly a brotherhood. You look up the difference in the definition between a family and a brotherhood, it's night and day.”

Mertz, senior defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, and junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig were UW’s representatives Wednesday at Big Ten media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, but they’ve seen each other plenty this summer outside of workouts. Mertz and Herbig were at Allen’s softball game and receiver Chimere Dike’s youth camp.

Having strong bonds make possible the type of turnaround the Badgers had last season. After dropping three of the first four games of the season, UW won seven consecutive games to get into the thick of the Big Ten West title hunt, but a lackluster performance in the regular-season finale against rival Minnesota cost UW a division crown and Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

Benton said he loves spending time with UW center Joe Tippmann, and the two represent the program on the Outland Trophy preseason watch list. They battle in practice and give each other tips on how to improve, something Benton said happens at a number of positions.

“I don't hold back, nothing,” Benton said of tangling with Tippmann. “But at the end of the day, I'm telling him, ‘Oh, you would have had me if you were to just do this a little bit more.’ Or, ‘If you would have took the step a little bit earlier,’ type of thing.

“So when we get to games, you're making those right steps, you're making those right calls, and everything can be better.”

Herbig’s started a near-weekly tradition of hosting a cookout at his house near the Hilldale Mall, inviting everyone on the roster to come together in the backyard. Herbig, Benton and defensive lineman Rodas Johnson handle the cooking, with Benton manning the grill and Herbig whipping up some of his specialties like Korean spare ribs. Always the competitor, Herbig believes he’s the best cook on the team.

There’s just one rule — phones down. Those cookouts are times to truly be together and talk. They’re a laid-back version of the team-building work that starts with each freshman class, who go on tubing and paintball outings.

“So at the end of the day, you know what makes them tick, what motivates them, what pisses them off enough to play better ball,” Benton said. “Things like that, I feel like make us a way better team. Just being close, not everybody’s got that.”

Benton is one of seven players on this year’s roster who appeared in the 2019 Big Ten Championship Game, a loss to Ohio State. The pain of not accomplishing their goals the past two seasons served as a unifier.

There’s plenty of work to do on the field. These leaders, especially Mertz, know the Badgers have to score more points and take the load off the defense. They also know the defense has to find new playmakers after losing eight starters.

But pushing each other, holding each other to high standards, and getting the program back to regularly playing in the Big Ten title game starts with trusting each other.

“When you step out on that field, it's nobody but you and the guys in the room,” Herbig said. “There's no fans on the field with you, there's no reporters, there's no analysts. There's nobody else but you and your brothers out there. So just knowing that we have that bond, and I have my brother's back and he has mine is, there's no better feeling.”