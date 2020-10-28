Why the Big Ten requires players to sit out for 21 days after a positive COVID-19 test

Concerns about the effects of the coronavirus on the heart were among the reasons why Big Ten school presidents and chancellors originally postponed the season in August. They later reversed course after getting assurances about testing protocols for the coronavirus and cardiac monitoring.

Jim Borchers, the team physician at Ohio State who was co-chair of the Big Ten's return to competition medical subcommittee, said experts told the conference that cardiac testing and evaluation couldn't start until two weeks after diagnosis.

The Big Ten also built in seven more days for players to build back toward competition after being cleared in the cardiac testing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

"And certainly if you look at our recommendations if athletes are symptomatic or have other issues, that would be even longer," Borchers said of the 21-day wait on Sept. 16 when the Big Ten announced its return to play. "It's to provide some clear guidelines from our medical experts around those evaluations and how we would safely get an athlete back to competition."

For those who test positive, Big Ten protocols call for lab work, an echocardiogram and a cardiac MRI.