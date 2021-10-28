Why the Badgers' turnovers have happened and how they can stop them

UW’s 30-13 win at Purdue last week featured each of these issues, and the Badgers have to ensure they don’t give away the ball and momentum to an Iowa offense that’s struggling to produce without the benefit of turnovers.

Freshman running back Braelon Allen was guilty of not securing the ball well enough against his body on his first fumble last week, and he tried to fight for extra yards when surrounded by defenders when he lost his second fumble last week.

On the first, Allen didn’t have his left elbow tight to his body as he attempted to fight off cornerback Dedrick Mackey on his run toward the goal line in the first quarter. Mackey didn’t go for the tackle, opting to punch down on the ball, which bounced out of bounds at the 1-yard line. UW was fortunate to keep the ball — it’d have been a touchback for Purdue if it rolled out of the end zone.

Allen collided with cornerback Jamari Brown, who also attacked the ball instead of going for a tackle later in the first quarter. Allen attempted to spin away as other Purdue defenders swarmed, but Brown ripped out the ball and the Boilermakers recovered. Allen also fumbled at Illinois, fighting for yards with a defensive lineman dragging him down before linebacker Tariq Barnes punched the ball free.