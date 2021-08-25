Why the Badgers offense will have more time at the line to read defenses this season

So much of Badgers training camp focused on what fans will see from the University of Wisconsin offense this fall.
Whether it be an emerging two-headed attack at running back from Chez Mellusi and Jalen Berger, the improvements of quarterback Graham Mertz or the impact from a hopefully healthy stable of receivers, there’s a lot to chew on regarding the No. 12 Badgers’ offensive unit.
But something spectators won’t see this season may have as much impact on the performance of the group.
Mertz won’t be running to the sideline to receive play calls this season, according to UW coach Paul Chryst. That practice started last season against Indiana, the Badgers’ fourth game of the season. Mertz told reporters after that game that the Hoosiers had begun calling out UW’s plays based on the signals being relayed in from the sideline.
The Badgers’ system continued through the season without the prompting of an opponent stealing signals.
Associate head coach Joe Rudolph, who called the plays for UW last season before Chryst took that responsibility this offseason, said the reasoning was to make things easier for an offense that was ravaged by injuries and COVID-19 absences.
“It was just a young QB and it was a young team, we were just trying to make sure (the play) went in right and they got the call and we got up” to the line of scrimmage, Rudolph said.
Mertz was in his first season as a starter, and the Badgers had a true freshman center, No. 1 receiver and running back in the starting lineup, along with a number of receivers that hadn’t played much in their careers, by the end of the Indiana game. The limits the team had on practice time and the time that could be spent together last season due to the pandemic added to their inexperience.
“It was weird not all kind of being together at times through that, and really led some things where you just had to be able to just get up and execute together,” Rudolph said. “I don't think that will be a norm in what we do. It was a necessity at the time.”
A byproduct of Mertz’s jaunts to the sideline between plays was a lack of time at the line of scrimmage. UW will utilize motion in normal circumstances to change what the defense sees just before a play, which forces an adjustment. The quarterback sometimes can decipher aspects of the defense’s coverage on the play by how the defense reacts to motion.
But when a good deal of the play clock was used for Mertz going to and from the sideline, the amount of time left for motions and other presnap reads was reduced.
Chryst called the situation overblown last season, only adding that it wouldn’t be the case in 2021. Mertz said he hasn’t thought much about the differences between getting the play relayed in or going to the sideline.
“It’s kind of the same thing, but you're just getting the play and retaining it and you say it in the huddle,” Mertz said. “But obviously it's not that big of a deal. I mean, as a quarterback, you’ve got to be able to make decisions quick, on the fly.”
UW relayed more and more of its play calls in toward the end of camp. Chryst will call plays to backups, who will be on the sidelines. They will signal the play into Mertz via hand signals.
Senior tackle Tyler Beach, who started all seven games at right tackle last season, appreciates the extra time at the line.
“It gives us a lot of time to change our calls and look for pressures and stuff,” Beach said. “So having that you know extra bit of time has been awesome.”
A game-by-game look at the Badgers' 2021 football schedule
WEEK 1: vs. Penn State
Date: 11 a.m. Sept. 4 on FOX
All-time series: UW trails 9-10
Last meeting: UW lost 22-10 in 2018
Key returner: WR Jahan Dotson posted five games of over 100 yards receiving and was a catalyst of the team’s four-game winning streak to end last season.
Note: The Nittany Lions’ losing season last year was their first under coach James Franklin and the program’s second since 2004.
WEEK 2: vs. Eastern Michigan
Date: 6 p.m. Sept. 11 on FS1
All-time series: UW leads 3-0
Last meeting: UW won 24-3 in 1996
Key returner: QB Preston Hutchinson averaged 277 yards per game last season.
Note: The Eagles have had two winning seasons since 2010.
WEEK 3: vs. Notre Dame (Soldier Field, Chicago)
Date: 11 a.m. Sept. 26 on FOX
All-time series: UW trails 6-8-2
Last meeting: UW lost 31-7 in 1964
Key returner: Safety Kyle Hamilton, who led the Irish in tackles, had six pass breakups last season.
Note: Former Badgers QB Jack Coan will be in the running to be the starting QB for the Irish after transferring this winter.
WEEK 4: vs. Michigan
Date: Oct. 2
All-time series: UW trails 17-51-1
Last meeting: UW won 49-11 on Nov. 14, 2020
Key returner: WR Ronnie Bell was a bright spot on an offense that struggled with inconsistent quarterback play.
Note: Despite the Wolverines’ 2-4 season, the program extended the contract of coach Jim Harbaugh and posted the second-best recruiting class in the conference.
WEEK 5: at Illinois
Date: 2:30 or 3 p.m. Oct. 9
All-time series: UW leads 43-37-7
Last meeting: UW won 45-7 on Oct. 23, 2020
Key returner: QB Brandon Peters, who gives the Illini some stability under center while they adjust to a new coaching staff. The Illini are looking to bounce back from a tough 2020 that included a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Note: First-year coach Bret Bielema, the former UW coach, has said he envisions a three-man front for the defense, a major shift that already has prompted the transfer of DE Owen Carney Jr.
WEEK 6: vs. Army
Date: Oct. 16
All-time series: First meeting
Last meeting: N/A
Key returner: QB Tyhier Tyler (above) led the Black Knights in rushing (578 yards) despite only playing in seven of their 12 games.
Note: This could be a difficult test for the Badgers, preparing for a triple-option attack in the middle of the conference season.
WEEK 7: at Purdue
Date: Oct. 23
All-time series: UW leads 50-29-8
Last meeting: UW won 45-24 in 2019
Key returner: DE George Karlaftis (above), who was sidelined by injuries last season, is a potential game-wrecker off the edge. He helped land his younger brother Yanni Karlaftis, a four-star OLB who is the highest-ranked player in Purdue’s class and was considering UW.
Note: Last season’s game was canceled due to UW’s COVID-19 outbreak, but the Badgers haven’t lost to Purdue since 2003.
WEEK 8: vs. Iowa
Date: 11 a.m. Oct. 30
All-time series: UW leads 48-44-2
Last meeting: UW lost 28-7 on Dec. 12, 2020
Key returner: QB Spencer Petras made strides in first year as a starter, but with defense losing studs up front and the offense losing playmaker Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Petras will be asked to do more.
Note: Iowa’s win over the Badgers at Kinnick Stadium was just their second in the rivalry since 2010.
Week 9: at Rutgers
Date: Nov. 6
All-time series: UW leads 3-0
Last meeting: UW won 31-17 in 2018
Key returner: WR/KR Aron Cruickshank (above) — who transferred from UW last season — provided a number of big plays in the return game en route to winning the league’s returner of the year award and was the team’s second-leading receiver.
Note: UW has only surrendered 27 points in three matchups against the Scarlet Knights.
WEEK 10: vs. Northwestern
Date: Nov. 13
All-time series: UW leads 60-37-5
Last meeting: UW lost 17-7 on Nov. 21, 2020
Key returner: Safety Brandon Joseph (above) earned All-American honors as a freshman after tallying six interceptions, eight pass breakups and 56 total tackles.
Note: Longtime defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz — a former assistant coach at UW — retired after last season.
WEEK 11: vs. Nebraska
Date: Nov. 20
All-time series: UW leads 10-4
Last meeting: UW won 37-21 in 2019
Key returner: QB Adrian Martinez (above), who battled for his position with Luke McCaffrey last season, comes into the season as the presumed starter after McCaffrey announced he was transferring.
Note: UW has an 18-point average margin of victory over Nebraska in its seven-game win streak over the Huskers.
WEEK 12: at Minnesota
Date: Nov. 27
All-time series: UW leads 62-60-8
Last meeting: UW won 20-17 in OT on Dec. 19, 2020
Key returner: RB Mo Ibrahim (above), winner of the Big Ten’s running back of the year award last season, scored 15 touchdowns and set multiple program records last season.
Note: The Gophers have attacked the transfer market hard, landing seven transfer players this winter.