Why the Badgers offense needs to account for Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton on every play

Unlike a star defensive lineman or linebacker that the Badgers could scheme blockers for, it’s nearly impossible to game-plan around a player like Hamilton. But coach and offensive play-caller Paul Chryst said Monday that despite how talented Hamilton is, the Badgers can’t hamstring themselves by trying to avoid him.

“You don't want to rob Peter to pay Paul,” Chryst said. “And so I think that you’ve got to kind of build rules that it fits in. You play a good team, they're going to have really good players. ... The good players, you know where they're at, but you’ve got to be careful not to overcompensate.”

Mertz will have to identify Hamilton’s spot on the field each play, and center Joe Tippmann will have to account for him whenever he’s in the box and could be blocked by an offensive lineman.

Being smart with how and when they challenge Hamilton doesn’t mean the Badgers will be afraid of him, senior Kendric Pryor said. Pryor, a sixth-year receiver, has seen plenty of star defensive backs during his time at UW and knows that even the best make mistakes.