Why the Badgers linebackers again will have to carry the load against Michigan

The University of Wisconsin football team got its first look at what its top linebacker group can do last week against Notre Dame.
Though the game got away from the Badgers, the early returns from having their four starting linebackers on the field were apparent and another positive for a defense that ranks second in the nation in yards allowed per game (210.3) and first in rushing yards allowed per game (23).
With junior Leo Chenal’s return from COVID-19, the inside linebacker duo of Chenal and senior Jack Sanborn was in place for the first time against the Irish. That pair combined for 13 tackles, three for loss, and nearly secured two turnovers for the Badgers — Sanborn recovered a fumble and Chenal had an interception that was called back by a penalty. Chenal also forced a fumble.
Outside linebackers Noah Burks and Nick Herbig also played well, combining for six tackles, and Herbig tallied two of UW’s six sacks.
“I think it's our expectation,” Sanborn said about the linebackers’ play. “Going into this year, this is the expectation that we had. It's kind of a standard here. So I think that everyone's playing really well, but at the same time, I know that we can do a lot better, too. We're going to need it.”
The Badgers (1-2) host No. 14 Michigan (4-0) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday knowing that their linebackers once again will have to lead the way defensively. Michigan features the fifth-best rushing offense in the FBS (290.8 yards per game) and has controlled each of its four games with its powerful offensive line.
Though none were stars heading into the season, Michigan’s line of Ryan Hayes, Trevor Keegan, Andrew Vastardis, Zak Zinter and Andrew Stueber has been creating big lanes for tailbacks Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins. The Wolverines, at an average of nearly 6 foot 6 and 316 pounds across the board, will present a different challenge to UW’s linebackers.
“They're big guys, they're athletic and they're some maulers,” Sanborn said. “They've really shown that the first four games. So we're going to have to get after them, we're going to have to confuse them, or try to a little bit, with some our looks, some of our different pressures.”
UW will try to make Michigan throw the ball Saturday, something no opponent has been able to force it to do often. Quarterback Cade McNamara only has attempted 53 passes in four games as the Wolverines lean on their defense and rushing attack to control games — similar to the formula UW uses but more effectively this season.
But UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said he’s well aware of what McNamara, a player UW recruited, can do in the passing game.
“I'm not falling for the trap that you have to go all in and stop the run because they can't throw the ball — that narrative’s not true,” Leonhard said. “They haven't had to yet.”
McNamara played in relief of Joe Milton and threw Michigan’s only touchdown in UW’s 49-11 rout of the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium last season.
While the Badgers linebackers will have their usual responsibilities against the run, they often are going to be asked to cover tight ends and running backs as well. Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who’s in his third season with Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh, essentially has blended the rushing style Harbaugh successfully used with the passing concepts he brought from Alabama. The Wolverines may line up in a two- or three-tight end formation, but they then will send the tight ends down the field.
One of the few areas to critique with the Badgers’ linebackers thus far has been their ability to help in pass coverage. Chenal said he was rusty in his first action this season despite leading the team with eight tackles. The lapses in pass coverage didn’t lead to many big plays for the Irish, but one can assume that Michigan will look to exploit the linebackers in space if it can give McNamara time to throw.
“With those deeper balls, we’ve got to get pressure on the quarterback when we are active" in the pass rush, Chenal said. “A huge thing in our eyes, too. If our guy’s blocking, we’re able to get more depth. It's just those little details.”
Herbig said that getting proper depth when the linebackers play zone defense against the pass is crucial. They have to consider the down and distance and know the offense’s tendencies.
“I think it just comes at film and reps,” Herbig said. “Just getting reps of it at practice continuously and watching a lot of film and getting a feel for what kind of routes they run and what concepts to look for.”
Sanborn leads the defense with 151 snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Herbig (fourth, 131) and Burks (fifth, 129) are also in the top five. Chenal and Sanborn played all 70 snaps against Notre Dame.
For all the group does rushing the passer — 5½ of UW’s 10 sacks this season have come from the linebackers — and stopping the run, Leonhard said the pass coverage has been good for how aggressive he asks them to be.
“I like the way they're playing,” Leonhard said. “Obviously there's little things we clean up, week in and week out, but we put so much on those guys and to see how they respond and consistently just make plays, you’re getting really picky to ask them to do a lot more.”
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1Cr9PJgULK
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021