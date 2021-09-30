Why the Badgers linebackers again will have to carry the load against Michigan

“I'm not falling for the trap that you have to go all in and stop the run because they can't throw the ball — that narrative’s not true,” Leonhard said. “They haven't had to yet.”

McNamara played in relief of Joe Milton and threw Michigan’s only touchdown in UW’s 49-11 rout of the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium last season.

While the Badgers linebackers will have their usual responsibilities against the run, they often are going to be asked to cover tight ends and running backs as well. Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who’s in his third season with Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh, essentially has blended the rushing style Harbaugh successfully used with the passing concepts he brought from Alabama. The Wolverines may line up in a two- or three-tight end formation, but they then will send the tight ends down the field.

One of the few areas to critique with the Badgers’ linebackers thus far has been their ability to help in pass coverage. Chenal said he was rusty in his first action this season despite leading the team with eight tackles. The lapses in pass coverage didn’t lead to many big plays for the Irish, but one can assume that Michigan will look to exploit the linebackers in space if it can give McNamara time to throw.