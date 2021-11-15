Why the Badgers' 'do it again' mentality has been key to their 6-game winning streak

What started as an off-the-cuff comment from defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard during training camp has become a rallying cry for the University of Wisconsin football team.

After his defensive backs had a particularly good day of practice in August, one that saw the group creating turnovers and shutting down the offense, Leonhard said, “That’s great, now do it again.”

It took a few weeks into the season for that turnover-producing, game-wrecking defense to make its mark, but “Do it again” has become a refrain among the Badgers (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten). Senior safety Collin Wilder started using it after the Badgers got back on track with a win at Illinois. Junior inside linebacker Leo Chenal upped the ante Monday.

“Once we got rolling, it was just a reminder from Collin like, ‘Hey man, don't get complacent. Do it again. We won, so what? Do it again,’” senior cornerback Faion Hicks said. “It’s crazy, Leo just had a talk with us today and said you know what? We do it again, but now let's do it better. That’s been a motto for this week — not only do it again, but do it better.

“A lot of teams, they get on a win streak and they say, ‘We can relax.’ We understand it’s win or go home at this point. This team is in playoff mode.”