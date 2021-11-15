Why the Badgers' 'do it again' mentality has been key to their 6-game winning streak

What started as an off-the-cuff comment from defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard during training camp has become a rallying cry for the University of Wisconsin football team.
After his defensive backs had a particularly good day of practice in August, one that saw the group creating turnovers and shutting down the offense, Leonhard said, “That’s great, now do it again.”
It took a few weeks into the season for that turnover-producing, game-wrecking defense to make its mark, but “Do it again” has become a refrain among the Badgers (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten). Senior safety Collin Wilder started using it after the Badgers got back on track with a win at Illinois. Junior inside linebacker Leo Chenal upped the ante Monday.
“Once we got rolling, it was just a reminder from Collin like, ‘Hey man, don't get complacent. Do it again. We won, so what? Do it again,’” senior cornerback Faion Hicks said. “It’s crazy, Leo just had a talk with us today and said you know what? We do it again, but now let's do it better. That’s been a motto for this week — not only do it again, but do it better.
“A lot of teams, they get on a win streak and they say, ‘We can relax.’ We understand it’s win or go home at this point. This team is in playoff mode.”
That mentality has been the catalyst for the Badgers’ six-game win streak, which they’ll put on the line at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Nebraska (3-7, 1-6) at Camp Randall Stadium.
This is the third time since he took over the UW program that Paul Chryst has led the team to at least six consecutive wins, and a win Saturday would be the second-longest streak of his career at UW.
The most recent six-game streak was the 6-0 start to the 2019 season. That run ended with an upset loss at Illinois, but after losing at Ohio State the following week, the Badgers ran off four straight wins to end the regular season.
Chryst’s longest win streak as UW’s coach came in 2017, when the Badgers won all 12 of their regular-season games behind star freshman running back Jonathan Taylor and a defense that allowed 12 points per game. That run ended with a tight loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game, but UW set the program record for wins in a season with 13 after toppling Miami in the Orange Bowl.
After losing close games in top-10 matchups against Michigan and Ohio State midway through the season, the 2016 Badgers closed their regular season with a six-game win streak.
UW’s chances of extending this season’s streak to at least eight games appear to be strong with its remaining opponents in difficult stretches. The Badgers haven’t lost to Nebraska since the 2012 regular season and coach Scott Frost fired all but one of his offensive assistants during the team’s bye week. Minnesota has lost two straight against Illinois and Iowa heading into Saturday’s game at Indiana.
The win streak — especially given the way the Badgers felt when they were 1-3 after four games — has changed the vibe in the locker room.
“After Michigan, we came in here and said, ‘Just win. Get that win and things start clicking,’” senior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn said. “You see it all the time in football and sports, you just need to get a rhythm and then keep on going.
“I think six wins is huge. The best thing about it is, hey, we’ve got to go win seven.”
Leonhard said he’s enjoyed watching his unit playing and practicing the way it has during the win streak.
“I think our guys have figured out the magic is going and putting an honest week's work in and that is what's going to allow you to play confidently and play fast,” Leonhard said. “It's fun to see a team figure that out and block out everything else and not get in their feelings and just continue to push forward and find ways to get better.”
Correcting false starts
UW was flagged five times for false starts against Northwestern, including four against the starting offensive line. One in the fourth quarter on backup left tackle Logan Brown appeared to be a mistaken snap count by Brown, and one in the third quarter on starting right guard Jack Nelson looked to be influenced by a Northwestern linebacker approaching the line for a blitz.
UW had one in the first half that appeared to be an issue with the cadence of quarterback Graham Mertz because multiple players were early or late off the snap.
“The other ones were just flat-out guys just have got to lock in on it,” Chryst said. “When you see one guy (false start), not a couple, then it tends to be on that one person.”
Those penalties didn’t matter much Saturday — the Badgers gained first downs following four of the five penalties, a sign of the improvement of the offense from the start of the season — but the Badgers will have to eliminate those in the final weeks of the season to wrap up a Big Ten West Division title.
Allen honored by Big Ten
UW true freshman tailback Braelon Allen was named the Big Ten’s co-offensive player the week after his career performance against Northwestern. Allen had 25 carries for 173 yards and three touchdowns — all career-highs — in the Badgers’ 35-7 rout. He’s the Badgers’ first player to win the award since Mertz did after his five-touchdown outing against Illinois last season.
Allen is fifth among FBS freshmen with 834 yards rushing despite not registering a carry in the season opener against Penn State or the third game against Notre Dame. Allen wasn’t in the top backfield rotation until the Oct. 9 matchup against Illinois.
Minnesota kickoff time TBD
The Badgers’ regular-season finale at Minnesota won’t be given a kickoff time until Saturday night, the Big Ten announced. The Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe will being at 2:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN, or 3 p.m. on FOX.
If UW defeats Nebraska this week, a win over the Gophers would secure the Big Ten West Division title along with retaining Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Ohio State-Michigan — which could determine the Big Ten East winner — is kicking off at 11 a.m. on ABC.
From the infirmary
UW listed outside linebacker Spencer Lytle, inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas and cornerback Semar Melvin as questionable for the Nebraska game. Wide receiver A.J. Abbott and tight end Hayden Rucci are out.
The Badgers’ status reports do no list reasons for players’ inclusion.
Badgers fans on Twitter revved up after Wisconsin's blowout victory over Northwestern
In for a tougher test
NW offense was terrible. Won’t be the same next week so D will be far more challenged. Need Allen to stay healthy. They look like the team I thought they’d be all year. Nice.— Chris Davis (@cdavis20000) November 13, 2021
Making all the difference
Nice to see the continued development of the passing game, with better pass pro and poise in the pocket by Mertz. Allen a difference maker for sure. His emergence and forced turnovers still reason 1(a) and 1(b) for the Badgers’ surge.— ryebadger (@ryebadger1) November 13, 2021
Freshman phenom
Badgers came out flat until Williams interception. Wisconsin will go as far as Braelon Allen takes them. He has to stay healthy the rest of the year because the running back cupboard is bare and any postseason hopes will be gone. He’s that valuable.— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) November 13, 2021
Trending upwards
I'll take any win over Northwestern. Dominant and Northwestern had a top 30 pass defense coming in. Very impressive game from Mertz when you take that into consideration. He keeps improving the sky is the limit for this team.— Matt Anderson (@mbanderson83) November 13, 2021
More the merrier
Stress free football. Total dominance. Nice to give the second string some reps two games in a row— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) November 13, 2021
Stellar outing
Mertz threw the ball quick and with confidence. One bad decision at end of half.— Rob (@finleyr27) November 13, 2021
Feeling lucky
Why the heck do you put Mertz and Schipper back in following Davis and Acker fumbles??? 😡— Terry Heiliger (@terbear421) November 13, 2021
No shortage of talent
I love how our backups on D performed. UW will be top shelf for years to come.— No Más 🦡 (@JoRy_MaMa) November 13, 2021
Standing out in a crowd
Leo is still a superstar, and we're still not that bad.— Kyle Runde (@KyleRunde) November 13, 2021
Breathing easy
Took care of business against an inferior team. And nice to have a stress free win with no major injuries.— Madtown Alum (@madtownalum) November 13, 2021
Runaway train
Braelon Allen hype train is barreling down the tracks, as it should, and excited / appreciative of his efforts today— Jeremy Wojtecki (@jwojPAC) November 13, 2021
Fair enough
The only correct answer, tbh...— O'Doyle Rulz (@RulzOdoyle) November 13, 2021
There it is
Best team ever!— aarondentz (@aarondentz) November 13, 2021
Beautiful execution
Just the kind of win we like to see over Northwestern.— Kurt Sagendorph (@ksagendo) November 13, 2021
For good reason
Nobody wants to face them in the Big 10 Championship game— Jack (@gunnz907) November 13, 2021
Don't stop now
Need to give Davis some more carries even though he fumbled— Bill_Woj (@Slough_Creek) November 13, 2021
Dodging a bullet
Just happy to win. Northwestern seems to always have our number— Royce Wiersma (@RoyceWiersma) November 13, 2021
Full speed ahead
Great win, need to keep chugging along!— Foxes Of WI (@FoxesWi) November 13, 2021
Worst-case scenario
Our offense is Allen and if he goes down, it will not be pretty— Bryce Kingsley (@BMONAY85) November 13, 2021
Belong with the best
Dominant Defense— David Roelke (@droelke) November 13, 2021
Better late than never
Mertz looked like what we thought he would Finally.— Seth Doyen (@Scoobie_227) November 13, 2021