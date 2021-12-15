Why Sun Prairie's Isaac Hamm took his time, but made the 'right choice' by picking Wisconsin football

Sun Prairie’s Isaac Hamm has decided his best college football option is the one closest to him.

The four-star defensive linemen announced at a ceremony Wednesday night he will attend the University of Wisconsin, becoming the 14th scholarship member of the Badgers’ 2022 recruiting class.

“I got the at-home, family vibe from (UW), the culture and tradition is amazing and that’s something I really wanted to be a part of,” Hamm said. “It was one of those things that as it creeps up on you and you get closer to it, it becomes a harder decision. With a little bit of time and talking with my family and coaches, we came to that consensus after quite a while.

“We didn’t want to rush the choice, but now that we’re here and we made this choice, I definitely know it’s going to be the best one for me.”

Hamm was deciding between a scholarship opportunity with the Badgers and the possibility of a scholarship with Ohio State. He and his father had dinner with UW coach Paul Chryst and special teams coach and in-state recruiting director Chris Haering last week, and that conversation sealed the deal to keep him in the state.