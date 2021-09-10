Why so many Badgers pull for senior linebacker Mike Maskalunas

The second call Mike Maskalunas got last Friday morning was one he’s been waiting to receive for more than five years.

University of Wisconsin inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad was on the other end of the call telling Masklaunas, a sixth-year senior who started as a walk-on, that he’d be getting the first start of his Badgers career against Penn State. There were a number of emotions hitting him at once — the excitement of the opportunity blending with the sadness and concern he felt regarding the reason he was getting the start.

His mind was still on the first call he received that morning. One from his teammate Leo Chenal, who informed him that Chenal had contracted COVID-19 and was going to be out for at least two games.

“He was obviously very upset,” Maskalunas said, “so I was just trying to support him over the phone. Just tell him that I got him and we're a team, we're going to pick each other up, all that stuff.”