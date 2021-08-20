Why Matt Henningsen's senior year on Badgers' defensive line could be his best yet

“It's cool seeing people respond to that and getting to come up there with me and listen to what I have to say. So I'm just hoping that helps everybody evolve.”

Henningsen is the right guy to be leading a study session. He finished his undergraduate degree in electrical engineering with a 4.0 grade-point average and is now pursuing his master’s.

While Henningsen tries to give more of himself to others off the field, he’s showing during practice that the Badgers can expect more from him between the lines this season.

He made history as a redshirt freshman in 2018 when he became the first freshman walk-on since at least 1990 to start a season opener, then played in each game that season and the next. His 2020 was ended early when he tore his biceps against Michigan, but he recovered quickly from the injury and practiced this spring.

Throughout training camp, Henningsen has flashed the powerful upper-body strength that makes him a difficult player to block and quickness to collapse a hole when he sees one. After years of being in a rotation at defensive end, Henningsen is in the starting lineup. He’s challenged himself this offseason to add more disruptive plays to his game, whether they be tackles for loss, sacks or forced fumbles.