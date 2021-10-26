Why Iowa's 'playmaker' center Tyler Linderbaum is a challenge for the Badgers

Chenal and inside linebacker Jack Sanborn must be able to track down ball carriers unencumbered by offensive linemen against Iowa’s run-first offense.

“I’ve got to keep him clean. That's what I need to do on Saturday. And that’s going to be a hard task, but I'm willing to compete with him,” Benton said. “I just know if I can do that extra to keep Leo clean, it would just make the game a lot smoother.”

Linderbaum doesn’t strictly affect the line of scrimmage. His ability to pull to the outside, get up the field to block second- and third-level defenders and beat players to spots and create lanes set him apart.

“He's got the speed and athleticism to do that," Sanborn said. "He's able to cut guys off, reaching a three-technique or something like that. So he brings a challenge, but we know it's going to be fun.”

Sanborn said practicing against former UW and now Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz for the first two years of his career let him know how effective a stud center can be.

“I've been able to go against it now, I'm running on four years,” Sanborn said. “Kind of seen the best linemen there are, I've seen the best running game there is.”