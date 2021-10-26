Why Iowa's 'playmaker' center Tyler Linderbaum is a challenge for the Badgers

The best player on the Iowa football team’s offense touches the ball every play, but he doesn’t have a passing, rushing or receiving yard to show for it.
Center Tyler Linderbaum is the catalyst of the No. 9 Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) offense, which needs a better showing this week when it travels to Camp Randall Stadium to face the University of Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2). Linderbaum is attracting national attention for his play and highlights of him finishing blocks 20 yards down field routinely make the internet rounds during Iowa games.
“A lot of time when you see a center like that with that type of quickness, you don't expect him to be as physical and as strong as he is,” UW senior defensive end Matt Henningsen said. “He's a playmaker. He's on the offensive line, but he's a playmaker and that's real. We’re just going to do whatever we can to neutralize him in the run game and get to the quarterback on passes.”
Linderbaum is the highest-graded center in college football, according to Pro Football Focus, with a 93.1 offensive grade and 93.7 grade on run-blocking snaps. That means PFF evaluators determined Linderbaum performed his role on a play well enough to constitute an individual win on just about 90% of his snaps. The Associated Press named him a midseason All-American after earning second-team All-American honors last season, and he was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy (top center in college football) last season.
The man tasked with handling Linderbaum most often this week will be UW junior nose tackle Keeanu Benton. Though his stats don’t tell the story — Benton has 12 tackles, 2½ for loss and half a sack — he’s made an impact on the Badgers’ top-ranked rushing defense and improved pass rush. His play in the Badgers’ nickel package this season has created more one-on-one matchups for UW’s outside linebackers, and he’s opening rushing lanes for inside linebackers with his quick slants drawing the attention of interior linemen.
Benton, whose high school wrestling background mirrors Linderbaum’s in terms of success and translatable skills on the football field, understands his assignment this weekend.
“He's a fast guy,” Benton said. “Once he get his hands on you, he’s got them on you (for good). So I’ve got to really focus on getting his hands off me, make sure my sheds are on point, make sure my feet are good and everything like that. I can’t open (my shoulders) and turn and get pushed out of the gap.”
Linderbaum likely will be tasked with getting to UW’s junior inside linebacker Leo Chenal, who’s simply been on a tear. He won Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors after posting nine tackles and 3½ sacks against Purdue last week, and he had 17 tackles and a crucial forced fumble against Army the week before.
Chenal and inside linebacker Jack Sanborn must be able to track down ball carriers unencumbered by offensive linemen against Iowa’s run-first offense.
“I’ve got to keep him clean. That's what I need to do on Saturday. And that’s going to be a hard task, but I'm willing to compete with him,” Benton said. “I just know if I can do that extra to keep Leo clean, it would just make the game a lot smoother.”
Linderbaum doesn’t strictly affect the line of scrimmage. His ability to pull to the outside, get up the field to block second- and third-level defenders and beat players to spots and create lanes set him apart.
“He's got the speed and athleticism to do that," Sanborn said. "He's able to cut guys off, reaching a three-technique or something like that. So he brings a challenge, but we know it's going to be fun.”
Sanborn said practicing against former UW and now Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz for the first two years of his career let him know how effective a stud center can be.
“I've been able to go against it now, I'm running on four years,” Sanborn said. “Kind of seen the best linemen there are, I've seen the best running game there is.”
The matchup with Linderbaum and the Iowa offense will be a third hard left turn for the Badgers’ defense in as many week. The group was effective against Army’s triple-option attack, then allowed just one scoring drive against Purdue’s pass-heavy spread offense. Iowa’s offense resembles UW’s in that it will use multiple tight ends or a fullback and try to pound the run and use play-action off those looks.
UW likely will have the opportunity to use its base 3-4 defense more often than usual against Iowa, which means an extra defensive lineman on the field to try to keep Linderbaum on the line. It’s not a traditional matchup against an elite offensive player, but UW knows it can’t allow Linderbaum to neutralize its best players.
“He's as good as there is in the country playing offensive line,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “You see him win with physicality, you see him win with quickness, you see the communication and how he manages the rest of that offensive line. … He makes guys around him better.”
Badgers in the NFL: Check out top performances by former Wisconsin players in Week 5
T.J. Edwards — Eagles
Linebacker T.J. Edwards made a special teams play with his team trailing with 4 minutes remaining that swung the game in the Philadelphia Eagles’ favor. Edwards snaked his way through the Panthers’ punt team and blocked a punt and teammate Shaun Bradley recovered it at Carolina’s 27-yard line to set up the winning touchdown drive.
Edwards covered 34.6 yards on the play, according to the NFL's next-gen stats. He also had five tackles on the day, giving him 23 this season.
Alex Ericson — Panthers
Former UW wideout Alex Ericson primarily has played on special teams since being elevated to Carolina’s active roster last month, and he had a couple big returns to help the Panthers in their loss against Philadelphia.
Ericson had two kick returns for 57 yards, including one for 39 yards in the first quarter that set up a touchdown drive, and he had three punt returns for 39 yards.
Jonathan Taylor — Colts
His team lost a heartbreaker in overtime, but former UW tailback Jonathan Taylor played a major role in the Indianapolis Colts’ ability to build a lead in regulation.
Taylor had 53 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and 116 yards and a touchdown on three catches. He took a screen pass on a third-and-15 in the first quarter for a 76-yard touchdown, showing off his acceleration and speed. It was Taylor’s first multi-touchdown game of the season.
Andrew Van Ginkel — Dolphins
Andrew Van Ginkel has had somewhat of a slow start to his season, much like the rest of the Miami Dolphins, but he turned in a good showing during the team’s blowout loss to the world-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Van Ginkel had three tackles, including one for loss, which pushed him to 21 total tackles this season.
J.J. Watt — Cardinals
J.J. Watt isn’t the most feared player in his team’s front seven for the first time in his career. But the combination of Watt and edge rusher Chandler Jones has paid dividends for the Arizona Cardinals (4-1).
Watt had three tackles, two of which were for loss, a pass defended and recorded three quarterback hits in a defensive struggle against San Francisco. Watt hasn’t yet tallied a sack this season, but he has been active in the opponents’ backfield with four tackles for loss and six QB hits.