Why guard best suits Wisconsin senior offensive lineman Tyler Beach

Tyler Beach came to the same conclusion as his new offensive line coach Bob Bostad did after reviewing tape from the 2021 football season.
Left tackle wasn’t going to be Beach’s position for the University of Wisconsin football team in his sixth season.
“We kind of collectively thought that being a guard was the best position for me,” said Beach, a Grafton native. “I kind of figured if I decided to come back, that was my future role.”
But Beach had proven throughout his career that he can contribute to the offensive line, and he’s found a new home at left guard. Beach has been the left guard for the first-team offense through spring practices, pairing with sophomore Jack Nelson — who’s moving from right guard to left tackle — to form a formidable left side of the offensive line.
Beach said he was up for the move in part because he thinks his chances at an NFL career are at guard. Bostad, who has coached offensive lines at the college and NFL levels for nearly 30 years, thinks Beach’s playstyle fits best on the interior.
Beach had a poor season as a pass blocker in 2021, allowing 24 pressures and earning a PFF pass-blocking grade of 32.2, fifth-worst among Power Five conference tackles who played at least 300 snaps. However, he was a strong run blocker and his PFF run-blocking grade of 81.2 was No. 24 among those same tackles.
“I think he’s athletic enough playing out there at left tackle, but I think he got exposed a little bit,” Bostad said. “But he still has good size and good movement, he’s smart, he’s dependable. I think (moving to guard) takes a little bit off of him.”
His comfort at guard is evident watching Beach in 1-on-1 pass rushes and in full-team drills.
With less space to worry about as a pass-blocker at guard, Beach can drop his hips lower and take a shallower drop off the line of scrimmage. That allows him to use his lower-body strength better and maintain his balance through contact more effectively. Beach was often too high in his stance as he took his drop at tackle, trying to get his depth before faster edge rushers could beat him to the spot around the edge. That left him vulnerable to a variety of moves because he lacked a solid base.
“Rather than setting a guy that’s way outside, you’re setting a 3-tech that’s head up on you,” Beach said. “You’ve just got to take one kick rather than five or six kicks backward. So I’ve been enjoying that. I like getting hands on right away and not having to deal with all the okey-doke stuff. So I feel like that’s been a good thing.”
Playing guard also simplifies the angles he must take to get to blocks at the second level in the run game, and few inside linebackers can handle his size and strength when he’s able to engage them. Last season’s center, Joe Tippmann, hasn’t practiced this spring as he recovers from injury, but he and Beach figure to make a powerful double-team blocking option when they get on the field together.
Beach was a leader and a spokesman of sorts for the offensive line when that unit struggled early last season. He’s still a leader of a unit that’s integrating some less-experienced players, but he’s also asking for others’ advice about his new position.
“It’s not an easy adjustment, but I think he’s done really well,” senior guard Michael Furtney said. “He’s not one of those guys that’s too prideful to ask a question like, ‘What do you think about doing this technique in this position?’”
Beach has been an every-game starter the past two seasons for UW, playing right tackle in 2020 and left tackle last season. He was on the travel roster and a member of the field goal unit prior to earning a starting spot. If he sticks as the No. 1 left guard and continues to be a fixture of the lineup, he’ll make some history this fall.
If Beach plays in all 12 regular season games and in a bowl game — assuming the Badgers reach a bowl game for the 21st consecutive season — he will set the UW program record for games played at 60, passing linebacker Leon Jacobs’ total of 59 games from 2013-17. Jacobs’ 59 games played is also tied for the most in FBS history. Beach could play up to 15 games this fall if UW shocks the world and plays for a national championship.
Service records across the country will begin falling with players taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted for playing through the COVID-affected 2020 season. The thought of setting such a record crossed Beach’s mind when he decided to return for a sixth season, but he wasn’t sure what the exact numbers were until a reporter informed him.
“I have all my chips in this program,” Beach said. “Everything I do is for this program. I feel like that really reflects how much I care about this place and everything I’ve put into it. Getting that accolade is something that would be really cool.”
Where Wisconsin football alums stand in the 2022 NFL Draft
LOGAN BRUSS, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 309 pounds, 10¾-inch hands, 33⅛-inch arms, 5.3-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump, 7.57-second three-cone drill, 4.55-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 42 games played, 35 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. PFF grade over 72 for each of his final three seasons, peaking with his senior year of 82.6. Allowed one sack over last three seasons, per PFF. Showed impressive quickness and change of direction in NFL Scouting Combine workouts.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-6)
JOHN CHENAL, FB
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds
UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
LEO CHENAL, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 31-inch arms, 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 40½-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.
UW career: 29 games played, 18 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. Chenal had 172 total tackles (102 solo) and 25 for loss in three seasons. He had 11 sacks, including seven as a junior, three forced fumbles and an interception. Was PFF’s second-highest graded inside linebacker in the FBS in 2021.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3), with the possibility of going early on Day 3 (Round 4)
JAKE FERGUSON, TE
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅞, 250 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arms, 77⅜-inch wingspan, 15 reps of 225 on bench press, 4.81-second 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 7.03-second three-cone drill, 4.48-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 47 games played, 36 starts and 2,637 snaps played over his four seasons at UW. Ferguson tallied 145 catches, 1,614 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career; 91 of his catches went for first downs. Ferguson set a UW record by catching at least one pass in all 47 of his games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 pick (Rounds 5-7)
MATT HENNINGSEN, DL
Measurables: 6-foot-3¼, 295 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arms, 81⅜-inch wingspan
UW career: 42 games played, 29 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. He had 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in four seasons. After walking-on at UW, he became a starter as a freshman, quickly earning a scholarship. He had three fumble recoveries and four passes defended in his career. Campbell Trophy finalist and held a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7)
FAION HICKS, CB
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds
UW career: 44 games played, 39 starts, 108 tackles, one interception, 19 passes defended, including a career-high 10 as a senior. Four-year starter for Badgers, aiding the No. 1 total defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
COLLIN LARSH, K
Measureables: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds
UW career: 32 games played, 34 of 47 on field goals with a career-long of 48 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State. Made 117 of 119 extra points. Split kickoff duties as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
SCOTT NELSON, DS
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
UW career: 29 games played, 28 starts, 127 tackles, 4 interceptions, 19 passes defended. Recovered from a knee injury in 2019 to play nearly every game the past two seasons, aided the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
JACK SANBORN, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-1½, 239 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 30¾-inch arms, 74¾-inch wingspan, 4.73-second 40-yard dash, 20 reps of 225 on bench press, 34½-inch vertical leap, 9-feet, 6-inch broad jump.
UW career: 45 games played, 34 starts, three-year starter and All-Big Ten first-team selection as a senior, 230 tackles, 29 for loss, 11½ sacks, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 3 fumbles forced, 2 fumble recoveries, captain of No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 (Rounds 5-7)
JOSH SELTZNER, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅝, 304 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33¾-inch arms, 79¼-inch wingspan
UW career: 44 games played, 18 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. Earned AP All-American recognition as a senior, a year in which he started 12 games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
COLLIN WILDER, DS
Measurables: 5-10, 199 pounds
UW career: 46 games played (32 at Wisconsin), 14 starts, 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. Leader of the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Transferred to UW as a walk-on in 2018 and earned a scholarship.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
CAESAR WILLIAMS, CB
Measurables: 6-foot, 188 pounds
UW career: 48 games played, 31 starts, 100 tackles, 5½ for loss, 5 interceptions, 27 passes defended, 1 forced fumble. Playmaking cornerback for the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Developed into a starter in the 2019 season and started each game of the past two seasons.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted