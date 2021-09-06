Why didn't Badgers RB Jalen Berger play against Penn State? Paul Chryst light on answers

It was a surprise when University of Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst named Chez Mellusi the team’s starting running back over incumbent Jalen Berger.
It was a greater surprise Saturday when Berger, who led the team in rushing yards last season, didn’t play. Mellusi, a transfer from Clemson, carried the ball 31 times and caught two passes for the No. 12 Badgers in a 16-10 loss to No. 19 Penn State and gained a total of 129 yards.
Berger, a redshirt freshman, was listed as Mellusi’s backup on the depth chart last week, but junior Isaac Guerendo took 13 carries for 56 yards when Mellusi was out of the game.
Chryst said Saturday that he liked what Mellusi and Guerendo were doing and their play dictated the rotation. He reiterated that point at his news conference Monday.
“Jalen’s had a good approach — we also like what Chez and Isaac have done,” Chryst said. “The way the game played out, we weren’t thinking we needed to go with three (tailbacks) at the time.
“Just because he didn’t play doesn’t mean he’s doing something wrong. It’s also (we) liked what Chez did and Isaac did.”
Berger was suited up and on the Badgers’ sideline during the game. He wasn’t listed on the pregame status report with an injury or illness and Chryst didn’t mention any disciplinary reasons why Berger wouldn’t have been eligible to play. Last week, Chryst dismissed freshman tailback Loyal Crawford from the team and suspended freshman running back Antwan Roberts after the two fought in a residence hall.
Chryst didn’t rule out Berger being involved in the offense this week when UW hosts Eastern Michigan (1-0) for a 6 p.m. tilt. Guerendo and Berger are listed as Mellusi's backups on this week's depth chart.
“Each week can be different, right? Each game plays out differently. Our job and every player’s job is to make sure they’re prepared and ready to go. When they do get the opportunity, be ready for it and be confident in their preparation so they can play and contribute.”