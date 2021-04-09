Why coaches and teammates say Badgers outside linebacker Aaron Witt is 'built different'

He laughed a bit on a Zoom call Friday when he described his starting point, learning a new position at the college level.

“Starting in fall camp last year, I wasn't very good,” Witt said. “I just had to keep chipping away, find ways to get better.”

What he lacked in skill he made up for in effort.

Teammates lauded his ability to continue pushing himself and making teammates work hard in their attempts to block him despite his technique not yet being honed.

“I think Aaron has a sense of how he goes through practice and just every day,” junior C.J. Goetz said. “I think physicality is one of his strong points. I think that's something that I really admire out of him and something that he brings to practice — he always brings energy, brings juice and has that physicality to him.”

Witt made a tackle in the win over Minnesota last season and had a pair of tackles of loss to help UW top Wake Forest in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. One of those plays was a strip-sack in the second half, which Witt called the first impact play of his college career.

“That was like a dream come true,” Witt said. “But now I'm working to build off that play, build off that bowl game going into next year.”