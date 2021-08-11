Why Chez Mellusi picked the Badgers and the hope he brings to the running back group

Paul Chryst had a winning lottery ticket in his pocket for a time this spring and summer, but he waited to cash it in.

It wasn’t a scratch-off or the Powerball, rather it was a recruiting win in the form of Chez Mellusi, a running back who was in the NCAA transfer portal after two seasons at Clemson. Mellusi had a number of suitors, and University of Wisconsin running backs coach Gary Brown was one of the first to contact the former four-star prospect after he entered the portal.

After many conversations, Chryst knew Mellusi was ready to commit to joining UW, but he wouldn’t let him until Mellusi had come to Madison for a visit.

“Coach Chryst wanted to make sure that this was the place for me,” Mellusi said Wednesday after the Badgers’ sixth practice of fall training camp.

“I knew in my heart that I wanted to be here just from a football aspect. He wanted me to get here, see what Wisconsin is like because I hadn’t been here. So it was one of those things where he wanted me to actually be here, get a feel for it. Once I was here, I really liked it a lot.”

Chryst, who often speaks about valuing fit almost above all else in recruiting, had a good feeling that Mellusi would dovetail well into the Badgers running back room.