Why BTN analyst Joshua Perry thinks Wisconsin football fans should be excited about this season

Count one former Big Ten standout as a fan of University of Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.

Former Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry, now a Big Ten Network football analyst, spoke with the State Journal on Wednesday during Big Ten media days in Indianapolis about one thing he feels Badgers fans should be excited about the team and one area he feels there could be some concern.

Perry, who led the Buckeyes in tackles during their 2014 national championship season, discussed UW’s rushing attack that he believes “is going to be really, really good.”

Perry shares his thoughts in the video above.