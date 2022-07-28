Why BTN analyst Howard Griffith thinks Wisconsin football fans should be excited about this season

Big Ten Network analyst Howard Griffith played football at Illinois, and he currently sits tied for the FBS record for most rushing touchdowns in a single game (eight). He later embarked on a successful NFL career, which included winning two Super Bowl championships with the Denver Broncos.

Griffith spoke with the State Journal on Wednesday during Big Ten media days about one thing he feels Badgers fans should be excited about and one area he feels could be a concern.

“I think you're always excited about that offensive line, but for me, I'm really excited with coach (Bob) Bostad coming back over there to that position,” Griffith said.

Griffith shares his thoughts in the video above.