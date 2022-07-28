 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Why BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo thinks Wisconsin football fans should be excited about this season

Bobby Engram's impact on the University of Wisconsin football program as offensive coordinator will be worth watching this season.

Big Ten Network analyst Gerry DiNardo emerged as a standout lineman at Notre Dame and later coached at Vanderbilt, LSU and Indiana. He spoke with the State Journal on Wednesday during Big Ten media days in Indianapolis about one area he feels Badgers fans should be excited about and one he feels could be a concern.

“I know I'm excited about Bobby Engram taking over the offense,” DiNardo said.

DiNardo shares his thoughts in the video above. 

