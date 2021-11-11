Why Badgers WR Danny Davis has been better at getting open and more confident in his life

His effect on the offense doesn’t surprise senior cornerback Faion Hicks, one of his closer friends on the team.

“Danny’s been a great player since he got here,” Hicks said. “Strong hands, he’s a big-play guy, and hopefully we get the ball in his hands a lot more going into the end of the year. In my opinion, he's who we always thought he was.”

As the finish line of his career in the UW program comes into closer view, Davis’ progression both as a player and person over his five years is clear to those around him.

“Any time a guy, you're with him for four or five years, you're going to see him (and) be around him for some of the highlights and big moments and you're going to see him — whether it's something off the field or classroom or on the field — how do you work through and struggle through it,” Chryst said. “That's why I'm proud of him because this is important to him, and he wants to do all that he can (to) be the best player he can be and to help this team.”

Better at the line

Davis arrived at UW with a knack for winning contested catches. It’s a skill that helped him get on the field early in his career and find success despite playing with three quarterbacks in his tenure.