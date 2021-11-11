Why Badgers WR Danny Davis has been better at getting open and more confident in his life

Patience is a guiding principle on the football field for Danny Davis.
The fifth-year wide receiver for the University of Wisconsin showed again last week that can make an impact on a game with just one touch coming his way.
Davis was lined up in the slot and ran a pivot route, faking that he was going inside to block on a run before breaking toward the sideline in the third quarter. After a play-action fake, redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz threw Davis a pass that he caught about 3 yards past the line of scrimmage. Davis turned up the field and was able to shed a tackle attempt from cornerback Robert Longerbeam about 10 yards down the field.
Davis wasn’t touched the rest of the play as he sprinted down the Badgers’ sideline for a 72-yard touchdown. It was his only catch of the game.
The Badgers tried that play in the first half, but Mertz’s pass was a bit wide and fell incomplete. Davis wasn’t sure when or if he’d see the ball again, but he knew he had a chance to do something memorable against a shaky Rutgers defense. His stat line — one catch, 72 yards, one touchdown — was representative of Davis’ career at UW. The chances to make plays haven’t always been consistent, but he’s made count the opportunities he’s gotten.
Davis leads the Badgers with 372 yards receiving and is second on the team with 24 catches. Those bring his career totals to 123 catches, 1,536 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s had success against Northwestern — whom the Badgers play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium — tallying 11 catches for 129 yards and a score. Davis has recorded 17 first downs this season, accounting for nearly one-quarter for the Badgers’ passing first downs.
His effect on the offense doesn’t surprise senior cornerback Faion Hicks, one of his closer friends on the team.
“Danny’s been a great player since he got here,” Hicks said. “Strong hands, he’s a big-play guy, and hopefully we get the ball in his hands a lot more going into the end of the year. In my opinion, he's who we always thought he was.”
As the finish line of his career in the UW program comes into closer view, Davis’ progression both as a player and person over his five years is clear to those around him.
“Any time a guy, you're with him for four or five years, you're going to see him (and) be around him for some of the highlights and big moments and you're going to see him — whether it's something off the field or classroom or on the field — how do you work through and struggle through it,” Chryst said. “That's why I'm proud of him because this is important to him, and he wants to do all that he can (to) be the best player he can be and to help this team.”
Better at the line
Davis arrived at UW with a knack for winning contested catches. It’s a skill that helped him get on the field early in his career and find success despite playing with three quarterbacks in his tenure.
He says that ability traces back to his days as a basketball player and he approaches those plays like a rebound, using his leaping ability to high-point the ball, and he’s shown willingness to get physical with defensive backs when needed. His body control also has been on display with impressive catches along the sideline throughout his career, keeping his toes in bounds as he secures the pass.
But something Davis has learned as he’s gotten older is that catches don’t always have to be around a defender — he can make plays easier on himself and give his quarterback a bigger window with adjustments earlier in a play. Much of that work has come at the line of scrimmage over the past two seasons. The influence of receivers coach Alvis Whitted has been crucial in this area, as Davis’ releases are much improved and they’re giving him more separation from defenders.
“When I first started, when I was a freshman, sophomore, I always felt like there was a timing thing going on my head, so I used to rush a lot,” Davis said. “Now I’m more relaxed and the game is slower, I don't have to rush anything. I can just attack, attack at the line.”
Hicks, who often guards Davis in practice, sees it up close.
“He's a lot more technical as far as having a package at the line and having a plan at the line of scrimmage,” Hicks said.
Davis described a detailed thought process behind how he chooses his release each play. He first has to understand his route — where and when the quarterback is expecting him to break and be ready for the ball. He also must read the defender on him because how he’s shading Davis will alter his release. He then uses his footwork and hand-fighting — a skill he used to work on with UW defensive lineman Olive Sagapolu — to get off the line and into his route with as little disruption as possible.
Where Davis once would rely on speed and athleticism, he's now honing technique. Whitted said the lunging catch Davis made in the red zone in the opener against Penn State was Davis displaying the work he's done with his releases.
“That's a prime example of just being aggressive,” Whitted said. “Trusting his technique and understanding that, ‘Hey, I have ways of getting open.’ And I'm excited that he's been growing in that direction.”
A relaxed mind
Teammates and coaches speak of Davis' development off the field as well.
It's clear when he speaks with reporters. Davis in previous years always was polite and would answer questions, but those responses were to the point. This year especially, Davis has been more comfortable sharing thoughts about the team, its early struggles and its midseason turnaround.
Davis was asked what prompted that change, and his thoughts ranged from knowing his role on the team to understanding all he's experienced as a college athlete.
“I've grown a lot. I went through some hard times my sophomore year, and I was kind of in a dark place and battled through a lot of different things,” Davis said.
“So I'm glad I'm at where I am now. Did a lot of praying, a lot of things like that. So I feel really good. And I'm confident, positive, and I'm just looking forward to going out there with these guys and attacking it. I love this team. I love the coaches and everything. So I'm just looking forward to finishing strong, just to finish my career on a high note.”
Davis was mentioned in the 2018 criminal complaint that led to former UW receiver Quintez Cephus being charged with two counts of sexual assault, charges that Cephus was acquitted of in August 2019. Davis was not charged, but he was suspended for two games during the 2018 season for his actions in the situation. He also missed five games last season after suffering a concussion.
Being on the sideline for that stretch last season reaffirmed what Davis always believed — he loved football — and made him appreciate his role as a mentor to his younger teammates.
“As a young guy, you didn't really ... it was more taking it in, learning things,” Davis said. “But as I get older, I just love learning about the game, love learning what the defense is doing and love teaching that to the younger guys and things like that. So I just try to give them tips and things, like what I've seen through these past years.”
Kendric Pryor, a sixth-year receiver who is one of Davis’ closest friends, said he and Davis have spoken often about making the most of their last college season.
“Just knowing this is our last go around — we know we’re not going to get another year after this one,” Pryor said. “So this kind of being the last go-around, just cherishing these moments with our brothers, with the guys on the team.”
Whitted senses the same mindset.
“His demeanor when he's at practice, I think he understands that, ‘This is my last shot, and I want to be a part of this journey that we're on, and relish this moment with all my teammates,’” Whitted said.
Davis more than likely will chase his pro football dreams after this semester. He hopes he's put enough on tape in his chances at UW to earn a shot with an NFL team. But whenever he takes the cleats off for good, he believes he's set for the next step in life. He'll have about a semester left to complete to earn a master's, which he anticipates doing in the future. Whether it's coaching or another lane, football will be present in Davis' life.
“Hopefully maybe be a coach one day or stay around the game because I'm in love with it,” he said. “I love the ins and outs of it, just everything about it. So just trying to stay around the game and just hopefully making a career out of it.”
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern football: 3 keys to victory, why a retirement could help the Badgers and predictions
WHO HAS THE EDGE
When the Badgers have the ball
All eyes will be on the UW backfield after junior Chez Mellusi’s season-ending injury left an already-thin position without one of its most reliable players. Freshman Braelon Allen likely will be asked to carry more of the load, but it’s the non-Allen carries that could get interesting. Redshirt junior Brady Schipper has been the third back, but redshirt sophomore Julius Davis and freshman Jackson Acker got work in mop-up duty against Rutgers.
The retirement of Northwestern defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz after last season has been most apparent in the Wildcats’ rushing defense — they’re last in the Big Ten and one of the worst in all of the FBS, allowing 224.6 yards per game. Nebraska (427), Michigan State (326), and Minnesota (308) gained more than 300 yards rushing against Northwestern, and Michigan (294) narrowly missed that mark.
Badgers redshirt quarterback Graham Mertz had his best game of the season against Rutgers, bouncing back from a first-drive interception to tie his season high with 240 yards and throw a season-best three touchdowns. The three touchdowns went to different receivers, and Mertz showed good touch on a pair of throws over the middle of the field for first downs.
That interception was Mertz’s first since the Illinois game, and protecting the ball again will be important against Northwestern. The players have changed from the defense that forced Mertz into five turnovers a season ago and the Wildcats aren’t forcing turnovers at a high rate (1.3 per game), but not ceding momentum with a giveaway has been helpful for the Badgers’ offense over the past month.
Edge: Wisconsin
When Northwestern has the ball
The Wildcats have struggled mightily to score points this season. Their per-game yardage total is 10th in the Big Ten (361), but the red zone has been a consistent issue. Northwestern has 19 red-zone scores on 27 attempts, but only 14 of those are touchdowns.
Quarterback Andrew Marty has taken the lead role under center, but Ryan Hilinski and Hunter Johnson have spent time as the signal-caller this season. Accuracy hasn’t been any of the QBs' strong suits, with Northwestern completing 57.1% of its passes.
Sophomore Evan Hull is getting the bulk of the work at running back, and his 791 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and five rushing touchdowns lead the team. Stephon Robinson Jr. (35 catches, 489 yards, two touchdowns) and Malik Washington (34-426-2) are the names to watch at receiver, and Hull (22-205-2) has proven to be a capable weapon on routes from the backfield.
An interesting matchup will be the Badgers’ outside linebackers Noah Burks and Nick Herbig against Northwestern sophomore tackle Peter Skoronski. The left tackle has allowed 17 pressures (1.8 per game) this season, and he only allowed one against Burks and Herbig last season.
UW’s FBS-best rushing defense should be able to contain Hull and make Marty throw to beat it, and there’s a good chance the Badgers’ run of turnover creation continues against a team that has six turnovers in its last three games, all losses.
Edge: Wisconsin
Special teams
The Badgers have secured a takeaway on special teams the past two weeks, recovering a muffed punt against Iowa then forcing and recovering a fumble on kickoff coverage last week at Rutgers.
Northwestern has had trouble in the kicking game this season — kicker Charlie Kuhbander is 6 for 11 overall and 2 of 6 on field goals of more than 30 yards. UW senior Collin Larsh had his first missed field goal in five weeks against Rutgers, but he did make a 28-yard try in the first half.
Badgers punter Andy Vujnovich will have to be careful where he places his kicks this weekend. Northwestern has averaged 17.1 yards per punt return this season.
Edge: Slightly Wisconsin
Trends
UW is 3-4 against Northwestern in their past seven meetings, but the last home loss came in 2015. The Badgers are on a five-game win streak, marking the fourth season in which coach Paul Chryst has led a streak of at least five wins since becoming the program’s coach. Chryst’s Badgers teams are 15-4 in November and have gone 4-0 in November three times in his first six seasons.
The Wildcats are 0-3 on the road this season, while UW is 3-2 at Camp Randall. Northwestern is a 24-point underdog and is 3-6 against the spread this season.
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald is the winningest coach in program history and is one of only two coaches to stay with the Wildcats for 10 or more years.
THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS
1. Keep building passing attack: Graham Mertz is looking about as comfortable as he has in the pocket for the Badgers over the past three weeks. He’s been decisive in his decision-making, and he’s paying off good protection and open receivers with solid pay. UW should keep up that against Northwestern, especially with play-action passes early in the game. Northwestern is going to have to commit extra bodies to stopping the run, and Mertz should have one-on-one opportunities early and often.
2. Get an early lead: One through line during the Badgers’ five-game win streak has been getting leads in the first half. The only game in the streak that the Badgers lost that first-half lead was at Purdue, but UW got a late field goal to tie the game before halftime. Leads allow coordinator Jim Leonhard to unleash the front seven in the pass rush, and Northwestern’s middle-of-the-pack offense — eighth in the Big Ten in rushing and passing — can’t operate one-dimensionally if the score forces it to throw more.
3. Dominate the interior: Leonhard credited the work of nose tackle Keeanu Benton and the entire defensive line for how effective the unit has been this season. He said by sharpening their angles and allowing them to be more downhill, it’s helped create more disruption in the backfield. Northwestern’s interior line isn’t likely to be able to handle Benton or ends Matt Henningsen and Isaiah Mullens. The Wildcats allow more than five tackles for loss per game, and the Badgers are tied for 17th in the FBS with 6.8 TFLs per game.
THREE KEYS FOR THE WILDCATS
1. Keep Marty moving: Northwestern has used just about every realistic option it started the season with under center at some point this season. Senior Andrew Marty has gotten the bulk of the work the past two weeks and it’s probably the best decision the Wildcats can make. His 60.5% completion rate is the best on the team, and he’s a willing runner despite being a 6-foot-3, 224-pound pocket passer. His mobility could be helpful in buying time against UW’s active pass rush, turning sacks into throwaways.
2. Muck it up: Whatever the Wildcats have done trying to stop opponents’ rushing attacks this season hasn’t worked, so Northwestern should muck it up against the Badgers’ resurgent ground game. What’s that look like? Blitzing linebackers, shooting gaps and hoping those tactics lead to chaos in the backfield. This is a high-risk, high-reward proposition — this strategy also could lead to huge lanes to the second and third levels for UW rushers — but the way the Wildcats are playing up front must change for them to have a chance.
3. Tackle Braelon Allen: UW will need freshman tailback Braelon Allen to be the primary tailback and carry the biggest load of his young career with junior Chez Mellusi out for the season. Allen already has shown prowess in running through tackles — PFF credits him with 4.03 yards after contact per carry. Northwestern is tied for 12th in the Big Ten with 117 missed tackles, per PFF, so a step forward in this area is necessary.
SERIES HISTORY
Series: UW leads 60-37-5
First meeting: UW lost 22-10
Last meeting: UW lost 17-7 last season
UW's longest winning streak: 13 games (1972 to 1984)
UW's longest losing streak: Six games (1929 to 1937)
THE PICKS
Colten's prediction
It’s difficult to envision the Badgers' opponent getting to double-digit points. Northwestern doesn’t have enough firepower to handle UW’s defense, which really only has been beaten by high-level receivers. Northwestern has been able to drag UW into rock fights despite a talent gap in the past, but its defensive front is in for a long afternoon against UW’s offensive line.
UW quarterback Graham Mertz should be able to find holes and exact some revenge against the defense that started his downward trajectory last season.
Badgers 35, Northwestern 7
The fan's pick
Northwestern visits Camp Randall this weekend. How is it going to go?— Badger Beat (@BadgerBeat) November 11, 2021