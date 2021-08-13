Why Badgers DT Keeanu Benton getting more snaps this fall is important to Wisconsin's defense

If Keeanu Benton has his way, Big Ten Conference offensive linemen are going to see a lot more of him this fall.
Benton has spelled good things for the Badgers and difficult assignments for opponents through his two seasons on the University of Wisconsin’s defensive line. At 6 foot 4 and 317 pounds, Benton is a load to handle for just about any offensive lineman, but it’s his quick first two steps that truly separate him.
He can close the distance between him and a blocker and throw his hands into the opponent's chest before his feet are set, blowing the lineman into the backfield and disrupting plays. The problem has been keeping Benton on the field. He played 173 of UW’s 438 defensive snaps (39.4%) last season, per Pro Football Focus. He played 245 of 876 defensive snaps (27.9%) during the 2019 season.
Getting Benton more involved in the team’s nickel defense — the personnel package UW used on nearly 70% of plays last season, according to defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard — was a priority this offseason. Benton, a junior from Janesville, has been paired with Matt Henningsen on the first-team nickel group with strong results through the first week of training camp.
“I'm definitely building that confidence,” Benton said Friday.
“I can do all the work I want outside the field, but when you're in between those lines and in those pads, the game picks up a little quicker. In the beginning, I was still wrapping my head around it. I knew what I needed to do, but it was just on the how-to. Sometimes it's not going to fall out like it will in the playbook, so you’ve got to figure out how to maneuver around it.”
In practices that reporters have been able to watch, Benton has been knifing through the Badgers offensive line from both his usual 0-technique spot over the center and from the 3-technique position on the outside shoulder of guards, which is where he’ll mostly line up in nickel packages.
He blew up a run play early and applied quick pressure on a pass in an 11-on-11 session Wednesday. He followed that with some impressive wins in one-on-ones during Friday’s practice.
Senior guard Josh Seltzner, who now has to block Benton one-on-one more often as his role expands, says he knows Benton will be a problem for opposing linemen.
“I think he's one of the best at the position in the entire country. He's a beast,” Seltzner said.
“He's someone that's going to make me better in practice, and I'm so grateful to be able to go against someone like that. We're pretty good friends off the field, so it's pretty cool to be able to go against him and just feel that talent that he has. It's definitely driving me to be better, to get my feet in the ground to be able to block someone as good as him.”
Playing more in nickel packages certainly will increase the number of pass-rush snaps Benton has this season, which could help the Badgers generate more pressure without relying on the linebackers. Benton was on the field for just 82 pass-rushing snaps.
Benton told reporters at media days that playing the 3-technique requires more agility and more study of the playbook — UW runs more line stunts out of nickel, which will have Benton rushing at an angle in an attempt to create lanes for himself or teammates. He added more speed and quickness training to his workouts this summer, and more conditioning to be able to sustain his energy on long drives.
Watch the Badgers’ defensive linemen at practice, and one eventually will see Benton holding court. His personality pulls teammates in and his 1,000-watt smile is visible from halfway up the stands.
Attitude and energy are two areas in which Benton believes he can add to the team regardless of the snaps he plays.
“Football can be stressful at times, and I just like being that light in the room,” Benton said. “I've got (feedback) like when people see me, it just lightens their day up and I love hearing that. Whatever I can do to make my team better in any aspect, I'll do it.”
UW coach Paul Chryst said expectations are high for Benton in what could be his last season in Madison.
“I think that comes from respect — huge, huge respect for Keeanu,” Chryst said.
“And obviously we think he's talented and really believe he's a relentless worker and a guy that's open to coaching and open to anything for this team. So you got a talent, a guy that cares a ton about it, and he's willing to be and I think everyone wants him to be one of those leaders.
“What we're expecting is a lot from him, but I think it's all in his wheelhouse.”
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT'S UP!!!!
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I'm staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball