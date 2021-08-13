Why Badgers DT Keeanu Benton getting more snaps this fall is important to Wisconsin's defense

If Keeanu Benton has his way, Big Ten Conference offensive linemen are going to see a lot more of him this fall.

Benton has spelled good things for the Badgers and difficult assignments for opponents through his two seasons on the University of Wisconsin’s defensive line. At 6 foot 4 and 317 pounds, Benton is a load to handle for just about any offensive lineman, but it’s his quick first two steps that truly separate him.

He can close the distance between him and a blocker and throw his hands into the opponent's chest before his feet are set, blowing the lineman into the backfield and disrupting plays. The problem has been keeping Benton on the field. He played 173 of UW’s 438 defensive snaps (39.4%) last season, per Pro Football Focus. He played 245 of 876 defensive snaps (27.9%) during the 2019 season.

Getting Benton more involved in the team’s nickel defense — the personnel package UW used on nearly 70% of plays last season, according to defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard — was a priority this offseason. Benton, a junior from Janesville, has been paired with Matt Henningsen on the first-team nickel group with strong results through the first week of training camp.

“I'm definitely building that confidence,” Benton said Friday.