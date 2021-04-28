Which Badgers have the best chances of being selected in the NFL draft?

The 2021 NFL draft may be the quietest one in years for University of Wisconsin players.

The Badgers only have a handful of players likely to make an NFL roster from the class that declared this year and it’s difficult to say any are sure-fire locks to be drafted at all. UW has had at least two players drafted each year since 1994.

UW’s group of draft-eligible players has skills that would help an NFL team, but each has areas of concern that could have teams opting to pursue them as undrafted free agents. UW had 10 players participate in its pro day in early March, but a look through NFL draft analysts’ thoughts on the class shows only five have legitimate shots at hearing their name called this weekend.

Safety Eric Burrell, defensive end Isaiah Loudermilk, fullback Mason Stokke, offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose will all but assuredly be waiting until Saturday’s later rounds for their chance to be selected.

“For all of these guys, you just want it to be where they can get in a good position and get an opportunity,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “Hopefully we’ve got a number of guys that can land a spot.”