Where Wisconsin tailback Braelon Allen wants to add to his game during spring practices

Braelon Allen isn’t going to surprise any opponent this fall.
That isn’t to say the sophomore University of Wisconsin running back won’t get better this offseason — he has a list of things he’s working on. That idea also isn’t insinuating he won’t make more highlight plays in which he muscles through defenders’ tackles.
But the teams playing the Badgers this season will know that handing off the ball to Allen is the offense's No. 1 option, something that wasn’t the case until the final month of the 2021 campaign. The topic of building off a stellar freshman season was discussed often as Allen begins his first set of spring practices at UW.
Allen ran for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns last season despite only being at the top of the tailback rotation over the last eight games of the season. That yardage was fourth-most by a freshman in UW history, but Allen was targeted as a receiver on just 12 passes, according to PFF data, and he recorded eight catches for 39 yards.
“I definitely want to catch more passes and be more of a threat out of the backfield and as a receiver,” Allen said. “Just being able to put myself in different situations to help the team.”
Allen is determined to add to his game after an offseason focused on recovery and regaining some of the size he’d lost from his rest phases.
He’s taking extra reps in skelly drills — pass-specific situations in which the linemen don’t participate — to hammer down his route running and improve his timing with the quarterbacks. Each time Allen gets a few down minutes during practice, such as during special teams, he makes his way to the JUGS Machine to catch passes or finds space to practice routes.
“Just trying to get all of that crisp to where I’ll be able to do it in a game,” Allen said.
UW’s offense is getting some adjustments under new coordinator Bobby Engram as he melds his ideas with coach Paul Chryst and the rest of the retooled offensive staff. Allen said the changes haven’t been too significant yet, mostly differences in verbiage on play calls.
The biggest change Allen is adjusting to is his new position coach, Al Johnson. Gary Brown was UW’s running backs coach last season, but Brown is dealing with health issues and won’t be coaching this season. Brown is now in an off-field role with the program but not with the team.
Johnson, a former UW and NFL center and previously the coach and interim AD at East Central University, started with the program March 17, just a few days before the team opened spring practices. Johnson told the position group that due to circumstances they’d be focused on getting their work done on the field and in meetings. Getting to know each other better would need to wait until the summer.
“He's kind of just letting us be us for now,” Allen said about Johnson. “When we hire someone, we know what we’re getting — someone that makes us better.”
Johnson’s hire turned some heads because he doesn’t have direct experience coaching running backs, but Chryst is banking on a coach whom he believes is a good teacher and understands the run game as a whole. Johnson was a graduate under Chryst from 2016-17 and always kept tabs on his alma mater, so he knew about Allen before he took the job.
“Let's not forget, I was in Oklahoma, not Siberia,” Johnson joked Monday.
“There's moments where you feel like, ‘Yeah, I can really help him with that,’ and then there's moments where it feels like dad let you take the Lamborghini out and you don't want to crash that baby. At the end of the day, the best part working with him is the fact that he always wants to be great. He wants to push himself, he wants to get better. He wants to find the things that can keep moving him forward and keep elevating his game.”
Where Wisconsin football alums stand in the 2022 NFL Draft
LOGAN BRUSS, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 309 pounds, 10¾-inch hands, 33⅛-inch arms, 5.3-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump, 7.57-second three-cone drill, 4.55-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 42 games played, 35 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. PFF grade over 72 for each of his final three seasons, peaking with his senior year of 82.6. Allowed one sack over last three seasons, per PFF. Showed impressive quickness and change of direction in NFL Scouting Combine workouts.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-6)
JOHN CHENAL, FB
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds
UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
LEO CHENAL, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 31-inch arms, 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 40½-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.
UW career: 29 games played, 18 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. Chenal had 172 total tackles (102 solo) and 25 for loss in three seasons. He had 11 sacks, including seven as a junior, three forced fumbles and an interception. Was PFF’s second-highest graded inside linebacker in the FBS in 2021.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3), with the possibility of going early on Day 3 (Round 4)
JAKE FERGUSON, TE
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅞, 250 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arms, 77⅜-inch wingspan, 15 reps of 225 on bench press, 4.81-second 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 7.03-second three-cone drill, 4.48-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 47 games played, 36 starts and 2,637 snaps played over his four seasons at UW. Ferguson tallied 145 catches, 1,614 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career; 91 of his catches went for first downs. Ferguson set a UW record by catching at least one pass in all 47 of his games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 pick (Rounds 5-7)
MATT HENNINGSEN, DL
Measurables: 6-foot-3¼, 295 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arms, 81⅜-inch wingspan
UW career: 42 games played, 29 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. He had 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in four seasons. After walking-on at UW, he became a starter as a freshman, quickly earning a scholarship. He had three fumble recoveries and four passes defended in his career. Campbell Trophy finalist and held a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7)
FAION HICKS, CB
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds
UW career: 44 games played, 39 starts, 108 tackles, one interception, 19 passes defended, including a career-high 10 as a senior. Four-year starter for Badgers, aiding the No. 1 total defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
COLLIN LARSH, K
Measureables: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds
UW career: 32 games played, 34 of 47 on field goals with a career-long of 48 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State. Made 117 of 119 extra points. Split kickoff duties as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
SCOTT NELSON, DS
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
UW career: 29 games played, 28 starts, 127 tackles, 4 interceptions, 19 passes defended. Recovered from a knee injury in 2019 to play nearly every game the past two seasons, aided the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
JACK SANBORN, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-1½, 239 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 30¾-inch arms, 74¾-inch wingspan, 4.73-second 40-yard dash, 20 reps of 225 on bench press, 34½-inch vertical leap, 9-feet, 6-inch broad jump.
UW career: 45 games played, 34 starts, three-year starter and All-Big Ten first-team selection as a senior, 230 tackles, 29 for loss, 11½ sacks, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 3 fumbles forced, 2 fumble recoveries, captain of No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 (Rounds 5-7)
JOSH SELTZNER, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅝, 304 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33¾-inch arms, 79¼-inch wingspan
UW career: 44 games played, 18 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. Earned AP All-American recognition as a senior, a year in which he started 12 games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
COLLIN WILDER, DS
Measurables: 5-10, 199 pounds
UW career: 46 games played (32 at Wisconsin), 14 starts, 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. Leader of the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Transferred to UW as a walk-on in 2018 and earned a scholarship.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
CAESAR WILLIAMS, CB
Measurables: 6-foot, 188 pounds
UW career: 48 games played, 31 starts, 100 tackles, 5½ for loss, 5 interceptions, 27 passes defended, 1 forced fumble. Playmaking cornerback for the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Developed into a starter in the 2019 season and started each game of the past two seasons.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted