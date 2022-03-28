Where Wisconsin tailback Braelon Allen wants to add to his game during spring practices

Braelon Allen isn’t going to surprise any opponent this fall.

That isn’t to say the sophomore University of Wisconsin running back won’t get better this offseason — he has a list of things he’s working on. That idea also isn’t insinuating he won’t make more highlight plays in which he muscles through defenders’ tackles.

But the teams playing the Badgers this season will know that handing off the ball to Allen is the offense's No. 1 option, something that wasn’t the case until the final month of the 2021 campaign. The topic of building off a stellar freshman season was discussed often as Allen begins his first set of spring practices at UW.

Allen ran for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns last season despite only being at the top of the tailback rotation over the last eight games of the season. That yardage was fourth-most by a freshman in UW history, but Allen was targeted as a receiver on just 12 passes, according to PFF data, and he recorded eight catches for 39 yards.

“I definitely want to catch more passes and be more of a threat out of the backfield and as a receiver,” Allen said. “Just being able to put myself in different situations to help the team.”

Allen is determined to add to his game after an offseason focused on recovery and regaining some of the size he’d lost from his rest phases.

He’s taking extra reps in skelly drills — pass-specific situations in which the linemen don’t participate — to hammer down his route running and improve his timing with the quarterbacks. Each time Allen gets a few down minutes during practice, such as during special teams, he makes his way to the JUGS Machine to catch passes or finds space to practice routes.

“Just trying to get all of that crisp to where I’ll be able to do it in a game,” Allen said.

UW’s offense is getting some adjustments under new coordinator Bobby Engram as he melds his ideas with coach Paul Chryst and the rest of the retooled offensive staff. Allen said the changes haven’t been too significant yet, mostly differences in verbiage on play calls.

The biggest change Allen is adjusting to is his new position coach, Al Johnson. Gary Brown was UW’s running backs coach last season, but Brown is dealing with health issues and won’t be coaching this season. Brown is now in an off-field role with the program but not with the team.

Johnson, a former UW and NFL center and previously the coach and interim AD at East Central University, started with the program March 17, just a few days before the team opened spring practices. Johnson told the position group that due to circumstances they’d be focused on getting their work done on the field and in meetings. Getting to know each other better would need to wait until the summer.

“He's kind of just letting us be us for now,” Allen said about Johnson. “When we hire someone, we know what we’re getting — someone that makes us better.”

Johnson’s hire turned some heads because he doesn’t have direct experience coaching running backs, but Chryst is banking on a coach whom he believes is a good teacher and understands the run game as a whole. Johnson was a graduate under Chryst from 2016-17 and always kept tabs on his alma mater, so he knew about Allen before he took the job.

“Let's not forget, I was in Oklahoma, not Siberia,” Johnson joked Monday.

“There's moments where you feel like, ‘Yeah, I can really help him with that,’ and then there's moments where it feels like dad let you take the Lamborghini out and you don't want to crash that baby. At the end of the day, the best part working with him is the fact that he always wants to be great. He wants to push himself, he wants to get better. He wants to find the things that can keep moving him forward and keep elevating his game.”

