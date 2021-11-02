Where Logan Bruss' return helped the Badgers offensive line most

Nine runs in the gaps around Bruss gained 115 yards against Purdue, including freshman tailback Braelon Allen’s 70-yard run that set up the go-ahead touchdown for UW. Bruss had a crucial block on that play, blowing defensive tackle Damarjhe Lewis off the line and turning him toward the middle of the field. That push also caught hard-charging safety Marvin Grant in traffic, opening a massive lane for Allen.

“Green grass, really,” Allen said about what he saw on the play.

Bruss, when asked about his play of late, said it just feels good to be back on the field with his teammates.

“When you have a lot of good guys around you, and a lot of guys you trust to get the job done when maybe you can't play, you always feel better about it,” Bruss sad. “Just having those guys support you even when you can't play and when you go through a tough time, definitely makes it a lot easier. Made it a lot easier to kind of transition into coming back and playing again.”

After suffering the stinger during practice leading up to the Illinois game, Bruss said he and UW’s medical staff weighed trying to play against how effective he could be due to the injury. Taking time to rest and heal fully was determined to be the best option because it was the type of injury that can linger.