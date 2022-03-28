When tailbacks Chez Mellusi, Isaac Guerendo should be back in the Wisconsin backfield

Chez Mellusi refused to let himself sulk for long after a season-ending knee injury in football last season.
Three days after the University of Wisconsin senior had surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee he tore on a third-quarter run against Rutgers, he was back in the weight room.
“I kind of channeled all that frustration and all the things I was kind of going through and just put it in the weight room, honestly,” Mellusi said Monday, the first time he’s spoken with reporters since his injury.
That work has had a drastic effect on Mellusi’s body, particularly his chest, arms and shoulders. He said he weighed 220 pounds, up nearly 20 pounds from the weight at which he played last season. Mellusi won’t be participating in spring practices, but he’s already starting to run, an encouraging sign for one of the program's lead backs from last year.
The former Clemson rusher who had 838 yards and five touchdowns on 173 carries last season said his knee is at about 60% right now and he’s on track to be on the field when UW opens the season Sept. 3 against Illinois State. Mellusi also told reporters he was dealing with a hamstring injury throughout last season.
“He’s progressing well,” UW running backs coach Al Johnson said. “There are signs that it’s coming along well and so we’re hopeful that (he’ll be able to train in full) before too long.”
Mellusi said he’s reached out to former Clemson teammate and current Green Bay Packers receiver Amari Rodgers to speak with him about his recovery from an ACL injury. Rodgers missed just six months of action after tearing his ACL in the spring of 2019.
Mellusi’s prognosis wasn’t the only good news on the injury front in the Badgers’ backfield.
Senior Isaac Guerendo tore a ligament in his left foot after it was stepped on during warmups before the game at Illinois last season. Although he won’t participate in spring drills, he plans to be 100% by summer conditioning.
“If I can squeeze in some individual periods, get in with the running backs a little bit by the end of spring, that'd be ideal,” Guerendo said. “But I'm not going to rush anything.”
Guerendo has been hampered by a number of lower-body injuries during his career, but the freak nature of the injury that ended his 2021 campaign was particularly frustrating. Guerendo was in the backfield rotation for the first four games of the year, gaining 160 yards on 23 carries and scoring a memorable 82-yard touchdown against Eastern Michigan.
He believes having experience in returning from injuries has helped him through his latest challenge.
“There's like two ways to go about situations like this: We can dwell on it or you can put your head down (and work),” Guerendo said. “I chose to stay positive in a negative situation. Sometimes, that's all you can do. I could definitely say I've had a very rough journey, but at the end of the day, staying positive so that I can reach my future goals is really all I can do at this point.”
Heavy hearts
Gary Brown, who coached UW’s running backs last season, was moved to an off-field role in the program as he deals with health issues.
The tailbacks who spoke to reporters Monday all expressed their hope for Brown’s recovery.
“It's been difficult you know, because I probably wouldn't even be here if it wasn't for coach Brown,” Mellusi said. “The most important thing is his health. He has to get his health the right way. As sad as it is, that's the most important thing, is his health."
Sophomore Braelon Allen said: “It definitely sucks. … Right now, we're just hoping he gets better. Whatever he's got going on is definitely serious, so we're just hoping and praying that he makes out of that.
“Everything I did was really because of him. When I came in, I didn't know the first thing about really playing running back, I just kind of knew how to run the ball. So my growth from fall camp to the end of the season was crazy and it was really all due to him.”
Where Wisconsin football alums stand in the 2022 NFL Draft
LOGAN BRUSS, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 309 pounds, 10¾-inch hands, 33⅛-inch arms, 5.3-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump, 7.57-second three-cone drill, 4.55-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 42 games played, 35 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. PFF grade over 72 for each of his final three seasons, peaking with his senior year of 82.6. Allowed one sack over last three seasons, per PFF. Showed impressive quickness and change of direction in NFL Scouting Combine workouts.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-6)
JOHN CHENAL, FB
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds
UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
LEO CHENAL, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 31-inch arms, 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 40½-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.
UW career: 29 games played, 18 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. Chenal had 172 total tackles (102 solo) and 25 for loss in three seasons. He had 11 sacks, including seven as a junior, three forced fumbles and an interception. Was PFF’s second-highest graded inside linebacker in the FBS in 2021.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3), with the possibility of going early on Day 3 (Round 4)
JAKE FERGUSON, TE
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅞, 250 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arms, 77⅜-inch wingspan, 15 reps of 225 on bench press, 4.81-second 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 7.03-second three-cone drill, 4.48-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 47 games played, 36 starts and 2,637 snaps played over his four seasons at UW. Ferguson tallied 145 catches, 1,614 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career; 91 of his catches went for first downs. Ferguson set a UW record by catching at least one pass in all 47 of his games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 pick (Rounds 5-7)
MATT HENNINGSEN, DL
Measurables: 6-foot-3¼, 295 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arms, 81⅜-inch wingspan
UW career: 42 games played, 29 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. He had 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in four seasons. After walking-on at UW, he became a starter as a freshman, quickly earning a scholarship. He had three fumble recoveries and four passes defended in his career. Campbell Trophy finalist and held a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7)
FAION HICKS, CB
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds
UW career: 44 games played, 39 starts, 108 tackles, one interception, 19 passes defended, including a career-high 10 as a senior. Four-year starter for Badgers, aiding the No. 1 total defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
COLLIN LARSH, K
Measureables: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds
UW career: 32 games played, 34 of 47 on field goals with a career-long of 48 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State. Made 117 of 119 extra points. Split kickoff duties as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
SCOTT NELSON, DS
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
UW career: 29 games played, 28 starts, 127 tackles, 4 interceptions, 19 passes defended. Recovered from a knee injury in 2019 to play nearly every game the past two seasons, aided the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
JACK SANBORN, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-1½, 239 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 30¾-inch arms, 74¾-inch wingspan, 4.73-second 40-yard dash, 20 reps of 225 on bench press, 34½-inch vertical leap, 9-feet, 6-inch broad jump.
UW career: 45 games played, 34 starts, three-year starter and All-Big Ten first-team selection as a senior, 230 tackles, 29 for loss, 11½ sacks, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 3 fumbles forced, 2 fumble recoveries, captain of No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 (Rounds 5-7)
JOSH SELTZNER, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅝, 304 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33¾-inch arms, 79¼-inch wingspan
UW career: 44 games played, 18 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. Earned AP All-American recognition as a senior, a year in which he started 12 games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
COLLIN WILDER, DS
Measurables: 5-10, 199 pounds
UW career: 46 games played (32 at Wisconsin), 14 starts, 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. Leader of the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Transferred to UW as a walk-on in 2018 and earned a scholarship.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
CAESAR WILLIAMS, CB
Measurables: 6-foot, 188 pounds
UW career: 48 games played, 31 starts, 100 tackles, 5½ for loss, 5 interceptions, 27 passes defended, 1 forced fumble. Playmaking cornerback for the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Developed into a starter in the 2019 season and started each game of the past two seasons.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted