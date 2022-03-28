When tailbacks Chez Mellusi, Isaac Guerendo should be back in the Wisconsin backfield

Chez Mellusi refused to let himself sulk for long after a season-ending knee injury in football last season.

Three days after the University of Wisconsin senior had surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee he tore on a third-quarter run against Rutgers, he was back in the weight room.

“I kind of channeled all that frustration and all the things I was kind of going through and just put it in the weight room, honestly,” Mellusi said Monday, the first time he’s spoken with reporters since his injury.

That work has had a drastic effect on Mellusi’s body, particularly his chest, arms and shoulders. He said he weighed 220 pounds, up nearly 20 pounds from the weight at which he played last season. Mellusi won’t be participating in spring practices, but he’s already starting to run, an encouraging sign for one of the program's lead backs from last year.

The former Clemson rusher who had 838 yards and five touchdowns on 173 carries last season said his knee is at about 60% right now and he’s on track to be on the field when UW opens the season Sept. 3 against Illinois State. Mellusi also told reporters he was dealing with a hamstring injury throughout last season.

“He’s progressing well,” UW running backs coach Al Johnson said. “There are signs that it’s coming along well and so we’re hopeful that (he’ll be able to train in full) before too long.”

Mellusi said he’s reached out to former Clemson teammate and current Green Bay Packers receiver Amari Rodgers to speak with him about his recovery from an ACL injury. Rodgers missed just six months of action after tearing his ACL in the spring of 2019.

Mellusi’s prognosis wasn’t the only good news on the injury front in the Badgers’ backfield.

Senior Isaac Guerendo tore a ligament in his left foot after it was stepped on during warmups before the game at Illinois last season. Although he won’t participate in spring drills, he plans to be 100% by summer conditioning.

“If I can squeeze in some individual periods, get in with the running backs a little bit by the end of spring, that'd be ideal,” Guerendo said. “But I'm not going to rush anything.”

Guerendo has been hampered by a number of lower-body injuries during his career, but the freak nature of the injury that ended his 2021 campaign was particularly frustrating. Guerendo was in the backfield rotation for the first four games of the year, gaining 160 yards on 23 carries and scoring a memorable 82-yard touchdown against Eastern Michigan.

He believes having experience in returning from injuries has helped him through his latest challenge.

“There's like two ways to go about situations like this: We can dwell on it or you can put your head down (and work),” Guerendo said. “I chose to stay positive in a negative situation. Sometimes, that's all you can do. I could definitely say I've had a very rough journey, but at the end of the day, staying positive so that I can reach my future goals is really all I can do at this point.”

Heavy hearts

Gary Brown, who coached UW’s running backs last season, was moved to an off-field role in the program as he deals with health issues.

The tailbacks who spoke to reporters Monday all expressed their hope for Brown’s recovery.

“It's been difficult you know, because I probably wouldn't even be here if it wasn't for coach Brown,” Mellusi said. “The most important thing is his health. He has to get his health the right way. As sad as it is, that's the most important thing, is his health."

Sophomore Braelon Allen said: “It definitely sucks. … Right now, we're just hoping he gets better. Whatever he's got going on is definitely serious, so we're just hoping and praying that he makes out of that.

“Everything I did was really because of him. When I came in, I didn't know the first thing about really playing running back, I just kind of knew how to run the ball. So my growth from fall camp to the end of the season was crazy and it was really all due to him.”

