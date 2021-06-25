 Skip to main content
What's in Chris McIntosh's contract as Wisconsin AD? 2 cars, country club membership, escalating pay
What's in Chris McIntosh's contract as Wisconsin AD? 2 cars, country club membership, escalating pay

McIntosh

Chris McIntosh speaks during an event introducing him as the new University of Wisconsin athletic director on June 2.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Chris McIntosh will start as University of Wisconsin athletic director on July 1 with a contract similar in wording to his predecessor's.

Like Barry Alvarez, McIntosh gets an annual stipend to cover two automobiles and a family country club membership, according to a contract released Thursday through a public records request.

One big difference is in pay. Alvarez made $1.55 million in his last year as athletic director; McIntosh will start at $940,000.

Here's more on how the two contracts compare:

The financials

The base pay for the athletic director position is $500,000 but it's supplemented by an additional compensation agreement with the UW Foundation.

Alvarez was getting $675,000 annually from the Foundation plus a $375,000 lump-sum payment on Jan. 1 each year. UW officials haven't provided details on the fate of a contracted payout to Alvarez if he was still athletic director at the start of 2022.

The Foundation is paying McIntosh $440,000 in the first year for personal appearances and other services. That amount goes up $30,000 each year, meaning McIntosh's total compensation will hit $1 million in the 2023-24 school year.

Wisconsin State Journal sports reporters Jim Polzin and Todd Milewski reflect after an event to name Chris McIntosh the next University of Wisconsin athletic director on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Kohl Center.

Cars and country clubs

Nothing's changing in perquisites. McIntosh gets the use of two automobiles or an allowance for them.

He also gets a family country club membership including the initiation fees and annual dues. The full value of that can exceed $10,000 at Madison-area clubs.

Badgers football defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard also recently had a country club membership added to his contract. Why that perk instead of more in base pay? It usually comes at a discounted rate to the university, said Colorado-based attorney William J. Robers, a member of the Sports Lawyers Association.

"It is generally an agreement with the country club because the club knows that (for big-time coaches) their membership will entice others to join the country club, at full cost," Robers wrote in an email. "Everyone wants to see 'coach' on the golf course or in the dining room. It also helps the university with fundraising, in general, as the coach (and others) can use the country club for fundraising dinners with big donors."

Download PDF Chris McIntosh contract as Wisconsin athletic director
Chris McIntosh takes over as University of Wisconsin athletic director on July 1. Here's the text of his contract.

Racial equity goal spelled out

Alvarez's contract as athletic director, written in 2006, said that he had to promote "gender equity throughout the athletic program."

The language in McIntosh's agreement was updated to say "gender and racial equity."

Marisa Moseley, hired in March to coach the women's basketball team, is UW's only Black head coach. The school faced a backlash from the Black Leadership Council of Dane County and Urban League of Greater Madison President Ruben Anthony after McIntosh's hiring. They accused the university of failing to recognize the protests of players and coaches of color.

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank defended the athletic director search committee as being a diverse group that recruited a diverse crop of candidates.

Length same but timing different

McIntosh's contract is for five years, the same as Alvarez had. The difference is in the start date.

Alvarez's contract began Feb. 1 each year, a leftover from the days when his agreement as football coach rolled over the same day. McIntosh's timing is tied in with the fiscal year, which runs July 1 to June 30.

Buyout scales back

UW has to pay McIntosh at least $1 million if it fires him without cause. The sum starts at $1.88 million in the 2021-22 school year and decreases by $200,000 per year until it hits $1 million.

Alvarez had a buyout of two years salary and health insurance premiums through the end of his contract if he was fired.

Other job discussions need approval

McIntosh can't have any discussions about another job without Blank's approval. That's boilerplate for UW coaching contracts.

Alvarez, however, didn't have that language in his agreement. He only required the chancellor's approval before accepting outside employment while serving as athletic director.

