What's in Chris McIntosh's contract as Wisconsin AD? 2 cars, country club membership, escalating pay

Nothing's changing in perquisites. McIntosh gets the use of two automobiles or an allowance for them.

He also gets a family country club membership including the initiation fees and annual dues. The full value of that can exceed $10,000 at Madison-area clubs.

Badgers football defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard also recently had a country club membership added to his contract. Why that perk instead of more in base pay? It usually comes at a discounted rate to the university, said Colorado-based attorney William J. Robers, a member of the Sports Lawyers Association.

"It is generally an agreement with the country club because the club knows that (for big-time coaches) their membership will entice others to join the country club, at full cost," Robers wrote in an email. "Everyone wants to see 'coach' on the golf course or in the dining room. It also helps the university with fundraising, in general, as the coach (and others) can use the country club for fundraising dinners with big donors."

Racial equity goal spelled out

Alvarez's contract as athletic director, written in 2006, said that he had to promote "gender equity throughout the athletic program."

The language in McIntosh's agreement was updated to say "gender and racial equity."