What Wisconsin football did to recruit without the same staff as its competition
State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin get together to break down why the Badgers are in the Las Vegas Bowl, Arizona State’s depleted offense and why Kenneth Walker not being a Heisman finalist isn’t a big deal.

When University of Wisconsin football recruits put pen to paper Wednesday and lock in their commitment to the program, the Badgers coaching staff will be more responsible for those players’ decisions than ever.

The Badgers have been operating without a full-time recruiting staff since the mid-summer, a situation that began June 1 when former director of player personnel Saeed Khalif left for the same role at Michigan State. Khalif brought former UW recruiting assistant Jensen Gebhardt with him to the Spartans’ staff and former UW on-campus recruiting coordinator Mackenzie Zanow left for the same role at Notre Dame.

UW hasn’t had recruiting positions posted on its job website since those departures, so UW’s assistant coaches and other staffers have been carrying the load for the past six months.

“We’ve got to jump in, we may have to do more in terms of organization and being involved in maybe doing some stuff we didn't have to do when the staff was in place, but there's no excuses here,” said Chris Haering, UW’s special teams coach and in-state recruiting lead. “(Head coach Paul Chryst) won't let us have any and I love it that way. Put the onus on us to do more if we have to. And I think our entire staff has done that and jumped in and really worked at it.”

The coaching staff still has a bit of work to do in the 2022 recruiting cycle with only 13 scholarship slots being taken during the early signing period and a pair of undecided, four-star targets in the state — offensive linemen Carson Hinzman and defensive lineman Isaac Hamm. But the staff has shown Chryst that it will do what the program needs to recruit without the backing of a full recruiting department.

“Everyone jumps in and you're maybe doing a little bit more, and quite honestly, that's been good for us as a group,” Chryst said last month. “If we go back to the summer and the official visits, as good of visits as we've had in the sense of everyone being all in and on board and doing whatever was needed and it took.”

He added Monday: “Obviously with what happened, the timing, you kind of put everyone on it. What you put your energy and resources into is coaching the team and recruiting. A lot of the stuff that you have around it was kind of in place.”

All hands on deck

Tight ends coach Mickey Turner played at UW and has been on Chryst’s staff since he became head coach in 2015. He can pitch the program and the university from first-hand knowledge as a player, as can a number of UW coaches.

After what he called “relearning” in-person recruiting after a year-plus of virtual recruiting due to the pandemic, the other challenge present this year of recruiting without a fully staffed department wasn’t as significant to Turner.

“It's been just kind of an all-hands-on-deck approach,” Turner said. “If you look back years ago, there wasn't really recruiting departments. The coaches kind of did it all. So we are a big factor in what the kids see every day, along with the strength coaches and what they're doing in school. So we should be the ones that they deal with a lot in recruiting. I think everybody championed it pretty well.”

Assistant coaches, analysts and graduate assistants have been keeping in contact with prospects and their coaches. Eric Johnson, who’s in his third year as UW’s executive director of football administration, has been a key part of the recruiting process as well after 15 years as a coach and recruiter at Iowa. Johnson’s essentially filled Khalif’s role as the recruiting director since June.

Receivers coach Alvis Whitted joined the UW staff in early 2020, right before the pandemic swept the U.S. He said the Badgers’ recruiting staff situation wasn’t a detriment to the staff’s effort in recruiting this season.

“I don’t have any qualms with how things are going right now,” Whitted said.

“It's about relationships — how do you get to know a kid? And how's a kid get to know you? And does that style of coaching fit him … is he coachable? Am I knowledgeable about what I do? So there's so many other factors that play a part in all of that. But for us, I feel like we try to identify the top traits, we want guys that are tough. Kids that fuel a culture that is tough, smart and dependable.”

Chryst would set aside meeting time with coaches to discuss recruiting and the effort became more of a collaboration than a separate group running things, Turner said. Being able to bring players back on campus aided the effort as well, and let the Badgers’ current players become a bigger part of the process than they could be with virtual recruiting.

“That's one thing that's never going to change, no matter what school you go to, is when you get around those kids, parents and prospects can see through all the BS,” Turner said.

“We’re like, ‘Hey, come here. We'll show you everything that we're about. And then what we're really going to do is we're going to put you with our guys. And if you don't like it after that, trust me, you probably wouldn't have made it here anyway, won't be a good fit. But chances are if you're who we think you are in the recruiting process, you're going to be blown away and want your son to be part of this.’ And that's not that's not a pat on the back for the coaches or the staff, it’s a pat on the back for the players.”

Behind its peers

UW is the only program in the Big Ten Conference to not have a single football staffer with a title that includes recruiting or player personnel listed on its website this season. These online directories, in most cases, aren’t exhaustive — the Badgers have workers like Meagan Blair, Lauren Arndt and Steven Schrum who have such words in their social media bios, but aren’t listed on the football webpage. Johnson’s title doesn’t have those phrases, but his biography on UW’s site says he is responsible for “coordinating (the program’s) recruiting efforts.”

Other Big Ten teams average 4.5 people listed with recruiting or player personnel titles on their pages, led by Maryland and Penn State with seven each. UW’s border rivals — Minnesota (six), Illinois (five) and Iowa (two) — all have multiple staffers with such titles.

The number of staff members with these titles doesn’t necessarily indicate the true size of a program’s recruiting staff. Nebraska has one of the larger recruiting staffs in the conference and has two staffers with these titles listed.

It’s hard to quantify the impact of a larger recruiting department, but the advantages are clear. Dividing the labor of maintaining contact with prospects and high school coaches, scouting future classes and the other legwork of recruiting between more people can lighten the load, particularly during the season, on assistant coaches. Even something as simple as creating good-luck graphics to share with recruits on social media — a growing part of the weekly back-and-forth between recruits and college programs — is made easier with a larger recruiting staff.

UW has had graduate assistants handling some of these duties this season. When speaking about the impacts Khalif had on the program, UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said he and the recruiting staff’s ability to stay in communication with recruits when assistant coaches were busy during the season was near the top of the list.

Room to add

UW athletic director Chris McIntosh told the State Journal last week that the football program’s vacant recruiting positions will be filled, and there’s potential for that staff to grow.

“I think when there’s a case to be made that it would help our program and that we can advance our program because of it, we’ve had and will continue to have all kinds of conversations about that,” McIntosh said.

“One of the things that I do appreciate about Paul is his approach has been and continues to be a focus on our program at Wisconsin. … It’s less about being comparative of others, it’s more about how given the resources we have here and how we’ve structured our department with resources outside or adjacent to football, how we can put those pieces together in a way that makes the most sense here.”

Chryst has the opportunity to reshape the recruiting staff the way he wants it, working essentially with a blank slate this winter. He said this week he plans to have that staff in place in February.

“It’s funny, it’s not different than when it used to be,” Chryst said of how the program operated without a recruiting staff.

“That's what you did — I always thought when you coached, you coach and you recruit, that's your job. Everyone … you just go. It's not any different than what you've kind of known in your whole time.”

