What Wisconsin football did to recruit without the same staff as its competition

When University of Wisconsin football recruits put pen to paper Wednesday and lock in their commitment to the program, the Badgers coaching staff will be more responsible for those players’ decisions than ever.
The Badgers have been operating without a full-time recruiting staff since the mid-summer, a situation that began June 1 when former director of player personnel Saeed Khalif left for the same role at Michigan State. Khalif brought former UW recruiting assistant Jensen Gebhardt with him to the Spartans’ staff and former UW on-campus recruiting coordinator Mackenzie Zanow left for the same role at Notre Dame.
UW hasn’t had recruiting positions posted on its job website since those departures, so UW’s assistant coaches and other staffers have been carrying the load for the past six months.
“We’ve got to jump in, we may have to do more in terms of organization and being involved in maybe doing some stuff we didn't have to do when the staff was in place, but there's no excuses here,” said Chris Haering, UW’s special teams coach and in-state recruiting lead. “(Head coach Paul Chryst) won't let us have any and I love it that way. Put the onus on us to do more if we have to. And I think our entire staff has done that and jumped in and really worked at it.”
The coaching staff still has a bit of work to do in the 2022 recruiting cycle with only 13 scholarship slots being taken during the early signing period and a pair of undecided, four-star targets in the state — offensive linemen Carson Hinzman and defensive lineman Isaac Hamm. But the staff has shown Chryst that it will do what the program needs to recruit without the backing of a full recruiting department.
“Everyone jumps in and you're maybe doing a little bit more, and quite honestly, that's been good for us as a group,” Chryst said last month. “If we go back to the summer and the official visits, as good of visits as we've had in the sense of everyone being all in and on board and doing whatever was needed and it took.”
He added Monday: “Obviously with what happened, the timing, you kind of put everyone on it. What you put your energy and resources into is coaching the team and recruiting. A lot of the stuff that you have around it was kind of in place.”
All hands on deck
Tight ends coach Mickey Turner played at UW and has been on Chryst’s staff since he became head coach in 2015. He can pitch the program and the university from first-hand knowledge as a player, as can a number of UW coaches.
After what he called “relearning” in-person recruiting after a year-plus of virtual recruiting due to the pandemic, the other challenge present this year of recruiting without a fully staffed department wasn’t as significant to Turner.
“It's been just kind of an all-hands-on-deck approach,” Turner said. “If you look back years ago, there wasn't really recruiting departments. The coaches kind of did it all. So we are a big factor in what the kids see every day, along with the strength coaches and what they're doing in school. So we should be the ones that they deal with a lot in recruiting. I think everybody championed it pretty well.”
Assistant coaches, analysts and graduate assistants have been keeping in contact with prospects and their coaches. Eric Johnson, who’s in his third year as UW’s executive director of football administration, has been a key part of the recruiting process as well after 15 years as a coach and recruiter at Iowa. Johnson’s essentially filled Khalif’s role as the recruiting director since June.
Receivers coach Alvis Whitted joined the UW staff in early 2020, right before the pandemic swept the U.S. He said the Badgers’ recruiting staff situation wasn’t a detriment to the staff’s effort in recruiting this season.
“I don’t have any qualms with how things are going right now,” Whitted said.
“It's about relationships — how do you get to know a kid? And how's a kid get to know you? And does that style of coaching fit him … is he coachable? Am I knowledgeable about what I do? So there's so many other factors that play a part in all of that. But for us, I feel like we try to identify the top traits, we want guys that are tough. Kids that fuel a culture that is tough, smart and dependable.”
Chryst would set aside meeting time with coaches to discuss recruiting and the effort became more of a collaboration than a separate group running things, Turner said. Being able to bring players back on campus aided the effort as well, and let the Badgers’ current players become a bigger part of the process than they could be with virtual recruiting.
“That's one thing that's never going to change, no matter what school you go to, is when you get around those kids, parents and prospects can see through all the BS,” Turner said.
“We’re like, ‘Hey, come here. We'll show you everything that we're about. And then what we're really going to do is we're going to put you with our guys. And if you don't like it after that, trust me, you probably wouldn't have made it here anyway, won't be a good fit. But chances are if you're who we think you are in the recruiting process, you're going to be blown away and want your son to be part of this.’ And that's not that's not a pat on the back for the coaches or the staff, it’s a pat on the back for the players.”
Behind its peers
UW is the only program in the Big Ten Conference to not have a single football staffer with a title that includes recruiting or player personnel listed on its website this season. These online directories, in most cases, aren’t exhaustive — the Badgers have workers like Meagan Blair, Lauren Arndt and Steven Schrum who have such words in their social media bios, but aren’t listed on the football webpage. Johnson’s title doesn’t have those phrases, but his biography on UW’s site says he is responsible for “coordinating (the program’s) recruiting efforts.”
Other Big Ten teams average 4.5 people listed with recruiting or player personnel titles on their pages, led by Maryland and Penn State with seven each. UW’s border rivals — Minnesota (six), Illinois (five) and Iowa (two) — all have multiple staffers with such titles.
The number of staff members with these titles doesn’t necessarily indicate the true size of a program’s recruiting staff. Nebraska has one of the larger recruiting staffs in the conference and has two staffers with these titles listed.
It’s hard to quantify the impact of a larger recruiting department, but the advantages are clear. Dividing the labor of maintaining contact with prospects and high school coaches, scouting future classes and the other legwork of recruiting between more people can lighten the load, particularly during the season, on assistant coaches. Even something as simple as creating good-luck graphics to share with recruits on social media — a growing part of the weekly back-and-forth between recruits and college programs — is made easier with a larger recruiting staff.
UW has had graduate assistants handling some of these duties this season. When speaking about the impacts Khalif had on the program, UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said he and the recruiting staff’s ability to stay in communication with recruits when assistant coaches were busy during the season was near the top of the list.
Room to add
UW athletic director Chris McIntosh told the State Journal last week that the football program’s vacant recruiting positions will be filled, and there’s potential for that staff to grow.
“I think when there’s a case to be made that it would help our program and that we can advance our program because of it, we’ve had and will continue to have all kinds of conversations about that,” McIntosh said.
“One of the things that I do appreciate about Paul is his approach has been and continues to be a focus on our program at Wisconsin. … It’s less about being comparative of others, it’s more about how given the resources we have here and how we’ve structured our department with resources outside or adjacent to football, how we can put those pieces together in a way that makes the most sense here.”
Chryst has the opportunity to reshape the recruiting staff the way he wants it, working essentially with a blank slate this winter. He said this week he plans to have that staff in place in February.
“It’s funny, it’s not different than when it used to be,” Chryst said of how the program operated without a recruiting staff.
“That's what you did — I always thought when you coached, you coach and you recruit, that's your job. Everyone … you just go. It's not any different than what you've kind of known in your whole time.”
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 football recruiting class
MYLES BURKETT
Myles Burkett became the Badgers’ first Class of 2022 recruit when he announced his decision in January.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from Franklin is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and Rivals, and showed great mobility and arm strength in his junior season. He battled back from a knee injury as a sophomore to throw for 1,236 and 11 touchdowns and rush for 180 yards and a score in a pandemic-shortened season.
He’s the first in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2011.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOM❤️ #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/WTTxsW9EE1— ⚡️Myles Burkett⚡️ (@therealmylesb10) January 30, 2021
BARRETT NELSON
As his recruiting stock started to rise, the Badgers were able to secure a commitment from Fall Rivers’ Barrett Nelson in late June.
The offensive tackle was 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds after his junior season, and his quickness off the ball has made him a load on both the offensive and defensive lines. Nelson is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star on Rivals.
He had offers from Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Purdue and others before choosing UW.
Nelson’s father, Todd, was a Badgers offensive lineman in the late 1980s, and his brother, Jack, is currently an offensive lineman for UW.
Home grown❤️🤍#committed @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/xhPgpZRQOf— Barrett Nelson (@BarrettNelson9) June 21, 2021
JT SEAGREAVES
After wowing UW coaches at a pair of camps, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves accepted a scholarship offer in late June.
Seagreaves is an intriguing prospect for the Badgers — at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he has the physical frame to grow into an imposing tight end, and he possesses sprinter speeds. He’s averaged more than 21 yards per catch each of the past two seasons and was starting to gain more Power Five conference interested when he committed to UW.
Seagreaves is a three-star recruit per 247Sports and a two-star according to Rivals.
Excited to announce I am officially a Wisconsin Badger!🔴⚪️ @BadgerFootball #Committed pic.twitter.com/AotFjncvN3— JTSeagreaves (@JtSeagreaves) June 21, 2021
CADE YACAMELLI
In multiple trips to UW’s campus in June, Cade Yacamelli was called “a football player” by UW coaches rather than locking him into a position. He earned a scholarship offer after an impressive camp workout and accepted it in late June.
The consensus three-star athlete was starting to earn more recruiting attention from Power Five schools when he accepted the Badgers’ offer. UW was the first Power Five offer for the 6-foot, 200-pounder. He’s played receiver, running back and defensive back in high school, but likely projects as a receiver or defensive back in college.
The Penn Trafford High School product has good quickness and change-of-direction that make him dangerous with the ball in his hands.
HOME!!! 🔴⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/2r6BpgDuAI— Cade Yacamelli (@cyacamelli) June 21, 2021
A’KHOURY LYDE
When A’Khoury Lyde accepted a UW scholarship offer in late June, he became the first player on the defensive side of the ball to commit in the 2022 class.
Lyde (5-foot-11, 170 pounds), a consensus three-star recruit, has strong ball skills and a willingness to hit that separates him from other cornerbacks.
The Wayne, New Jersey, native is the eighth-ranked player in his state, per Rivals.
MADTOWN WHAT’S UP!!!! pic.twitter.com/VH4GuSLe4j— A’khoury Z. Lyde (@Akhoury17) June 22, 2021
TOMMY MCINTOSH
The Badgers landed a tall, speedy receiver when Tommy McIntosh committed in late June.
The DeWitt, Michigan, native stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. He uses his body to shield off defenders at the point of the catch and does well catching the ball away from his body. His Hudl page lists a 4.47-second 40-yard dash time, and he has breakaway speed when he gets in the open field and can use his long strides.
A consensus three-star wide receiver chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
#AGTG committed 110%‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/u3BRLBakbn— Tommy McIntosh (@TMcIntosh44) June 23, 2021
CURTIS NEAL
UW beefed up its defensive front by landing defensive tackle Curtis Neal.
Neal — a 6-foot-2, 310-pounder — had more than 25 scholarship offers, and reportedly was deciding between UW and Ohio State at the end of his recruiting process. Neal is a product of William Amos Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, where the Badgers found receiver Devin Chandler in last year’s cycle.
Neal, with his size and strength, likely fits best as a nose tackle in the Badgers’ 3-4 scheme.
Thank you mamma. Now dry your eyes, you made a man of I❤️ pic.twitter.com/vNj7Smipek— Curtis Neal (@CurtisNeal97) June 25, 2021
AVYONNE JONES
Jim Leonhard may have found another rangy, smart cornerback to add to his secondary in Avyonne Jones, who committed in to UW in late June.
Jones — who hails from Southlake, Texas — was on campus the weekend of June 18 for an official visit and had narrowed an extensive offer list to UW and California. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back was previously committed to Oklahoma State, but retracted that commitment in late May.
With good recovery speed and a good feel for getting his hands between a receiver’s at the point of the catch, the consensus three-star prospect is a good fit for what UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said he wants from his position group.
Blessed pic.twitter.com/sCVuz8Il0P— Avyonne Jones (@AvyonneJ) June 28, 2021
JOE BRUNNER
The Badgers landed the top-ranked player in Wisconsin for the sixth consecutive recruiting class when Joe Brunner committed the last week of June.
Brunner — a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect from Milwaukee who attends Whitefish Bay High School — is a consensus four-star recruit and a top-10 offensive tackle in the nation.
He held at least 16 Power Five scholarship offers, including ones from a majority of the Big Ten Conference, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.
I’m staying home‼️‼️110% committed to the University of Wisconsin #BADA22BADGERS— Joe Brunner (@brunnerjoe_) June 29, 2021
Photo credit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/1Cr9PJgULK
VINNY ANTHONY II
Receiver Vinny Anthony II — a consensus three-star receiver prospect from Louisville, Kentucky — joined UW's class on June 30.
Possessing a good burst of speed and long arms that extend his catch radius, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Anthony has a chance to play across the formation as a receiver.
Anthony chose UW over Cincinnati and Duke.
#OnWisconsin🔥 @LMHSCoachWolfe @MaleBulldogs @coachnatejones pic.twitter.com/mIV73dWo6K— Vinny Anthony II (@VinnyAnthony1) June 30, 2021
AUSTIN BROWN
Austin Brown — who hails from Johnston City, Illinois, a small town outside of Carbondale — was considering offers from Boston College, Illinois, Michigan and Northwestern before choosing UW. The consensus three-star safety prospect had 21 known scholarship offers.
Brown committed to UW on the Fourth of July.
At 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, he has a good frame already and his high school film shows a willingness to lay big hits and attack blockers. He also plays quarterback for Johnston City.
125% committed🦡‼️ #OnWisconsin @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B9OV9lBLjX— Austin Brown (@austintyler_25) July 4, 2021
TRISTAN MONDAY
UW added an athletic defensive line prospect in mid-November when Tristan Monday flipped his commitment from Arizona to the Badgers.
UW was interested in Monday since he arrived in high school, but his size then didn't lend itself to a natural position fit in the Badgers' defense. Now standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 240 pounds, he'll start his career as a defensive end. UW offered him a scholarship in early November and he accepted it after visiting campus Nov. 12-14.
Monday is a consensus three-star recruit from Scottsdale, Arizona, who had offers from Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State and Iowa State.
After much discussion and thought, Tristan has changed his commitment and will be accepting a football scholarship offer from the University of Wisconsin. He has the utmost respect and admiration for the University of Arizona but this is an opportunity he cannot ignore. pic.twitter.com/hqf8GGqZwp— Tim Monday (@pappamonday) November 16, 2021
AIDAN VAUGHAN
Vaughan, a 6-foot-4 linebacker from Walled Lake, Michigan, committed to UW in late November, choosing the Badgers over offers from programs like Colorado, Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and others.
Vaughan is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals.
Vaughan has been a late-riser on the recruiting trail, with all of his Power Five offers coming since October, but he has potential to be an inside or outside linebacker for the Badgers. He could fill the big-bodied outside ‘backer role that C.J. Goetz currently has for UW or could be a hybrid type of linebacker like UW pulled in with Jake Ratzlaff in the 2021 cycle.
All glory to god🙏— Aidan Vaughan (@AidanVaughan5) November 22, 2021
100% committed ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/y8gaSuDbmb