What Wisconsin football coaches said about 9 of the state’s top 15 recruits signing with other schools
UW FOOTBALL | NATIONAL SIGNING DAY

What Wisconsin football coaches said about 9 of the state’s top 15 recruits signing with other schools

hamm photo 12-15

Isaac Hamm (24) and fellow Sun Prairie captains Evan Malcore (54), Addison Ostrenga (7) and Jerry Kaminski carry the runner-up trophy after the 38-17 loss to Franklin in the WIAA Division 1 state final on Nov. 19 at Camp Randall Stadium. Hamm announced his commitment to UW on Wednesday evening.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

UW football coach Paul Chryst says the Early Signing Period is a benefit for recruits who are ready to have the process finalized.

University of Wisconsin football coaches spent about 90 minutes with reporters on the McClain Center practice field Wednesday discussing the high hopes they have for the 2022 recruiting class members.

Another topic of discussion was the players from the state of Wisconsin who aren’t part of that recruiting class.

The wall around the state that Barry Alvarez famously built during his tenure as coach seemed easier to clear in this recruiting cycle, with nine of the state’s top 15 players, per Rivals’ rankings, heading out of state. Five of the remaining six are UW commits — offensive linemen Joe Brunner (No. 1) and Barrett Nelson (No. 8), defensive lineman Isaac Hamm (No. 5), quarterback Myles Burkett (No. 9) and tight end JT Seagreaves (No. 12). One with a UW offer, offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (No. 2), is undecided and has not announced when he’ll make his choice.

“Recruiting is totally different than it was even when I got hired,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “You’re seeing a lot of attention to in-state kids, which is awesome for them. Makes it harder for us, but you are seeing kids that are getting recruited a lot harder.”

There were a few factors at play in UW not dominating in-state recruiting as it has in the past.

UW didn’t have a full slate of scholarships to give to high school players this season. UW coach Paul Chryst said Monday in looking at the number of seniors potentially coming back and the large class from last season, the program anticipated bringing in around 14 to 16 high school recruits. Chryst said he believes the Badgers will have more than that range by the time the recruiting window closes in February. UW had 14 scholarship prospects sign Wednesday.

A limited number of scholarships meant the Badgers had to be selective, even with in-state prospects. For instance, UW had one slot for a tight end and a pair of three-star prospects in the area to choose from in Seagreaves, who’s from Monroe, and Waunakee’s Andrew Keller, who signed his letter of intent with Iowa State.

The 2022 class in Wisconsin was different from most others in that it featured a handful of players who gained national recognition and four-star rankings early in their prep careers. Current UW tailback Braelon Allen was one of those recruits, but he reclassified to the 2021 class. Brunner, Hamm, Hinzman, offensive lineman Billy Schrauth (signed with Notre Dame) and tight end Jerry Cross (signed with Penn State) have been four-star prospects essentially since their recruitment began.

That early recognition combined with the ban on in-person recruiting caused by the pandemic eliminated some of the advantages UW had in landing those prospects.

“What's always good for the kids we get, when they get around our guys, they know,” Chryst said. “I over-say it, but they fit. A lot of that is they feel comfortable, they fit with the guys, ‘I see these as my teammates.’

“So when does that happen? That happens (when) they come down and whether it's just for the day and you can go to classes with so-and-so and then you guys grab lunch together. Just be around them and see what it's like, a day with them, or you come to practice and afterwards visit and you can talk about what's it like being coached by so-and-so, a position guy. And they get to know each other. And so when you don't have that, once you get it, you're kind of making up for where you used to be ahead of it.”

Joe Rudolph, UW’s associate head coach and offensive line coach, echoed a sentiment that Leonhard shared that recruiting during COVID turned every school into a face on a screen rather than the experience of being with the coaches and people inside the program.

“Everyone started on even footing wherever you were in the country,” Rudolph said. “Usually that’s not the case. Usually you get a lot more time on the front end when there isn’t an opportunity to contact or do those types of things.

“The fact that there’s competition in recruiting, there should be competition. That’s a good thing. The competition is great to have. It makes you better as a program, it makes you better as a recruiter and it helps you to find the guys who value the things that are most important to your program. When you find those guys, those are the guys that end up being the best in the end.”

UW won’t have the same pandemic challenges with future classes, and multiple coaches expressed confidence that losing talent from the state won’t be a regular occurrence. UW’s 2022 class looks lighter on instant-impact players like Allen was last season, but it has a deep well of potential, in part fueled by in-state walk-ons such as Baraboo linebacker Luna Larson.

Chryst said he and his staff understand the importance of keeping top players in the state — Chryst has landed 24 of the 35 top-five-ranked in-state recruits during his tenure, and that number could rise to 25 if Hinzman picks UW.

“We’ve always thought that there’s really good talent (in the state),” Chryst said. “You’ve got to recruit them hard, you’ve got to work, you’ve got to make sure they’re a good fit for you and your university and your program is a good fit for them. You’re always starting at a fresh start.”

