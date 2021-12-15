What Wisconsin football coaches said about 9 of the state’s top 15 recruits signing with other schools

“What's always good for the kids we get, when they get around our guys, they know,” Chryst said. “I over-say it, but they fit. A lot of that is they feel comfortable, they fit with the guys, ‘I see these as my teammates.’

“So when does that happen? That happens (when) they come down and whether it's just for the day and you can go to classes with so-and-so and then you guys grab lunch together. Just be around them and see what it's like, a day with them, or you come to practice and afterwards visit and you can talk about what's it like being coached by so-and-so, a position guy. And they get to know each other. And so when you don't have that, once you get it, you're kind of making up for where you used to be ahead of it.”

Joe Rudolph, UW’s associate head coach and offensive line coach, echoed a sentiment that Leonhard shared that recruiting during COVID turned every school into a face on a screen rather than the experience of being with the coaches and people inside the program.

“Everyone started on even footing wherever you were in the country,” Rudolph said. “Usually that’s not the case. Usually you get a lot more time on the front end when there isn’t an opportunity to contact or do those types of things.