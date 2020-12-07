What will the Big Ten do if Ohio State can't play Michigan this week?

The defense was on display in Saturday's 14-6 victory against Wisconsin, the Hoosiers' first victory against the Badgers since 2002. The Hoosiers forced a fumble and snagged an interception while keeping Wisconsin out of the end zone.

A win Saturday against Purdue would give them seven Big Ten wins for the first time ever.

Quarterback Jack Tuttle, a transfer from Utah, filled in admirably for Penix in his first career start, throwing two touchdown passes.

"Most people wrote us off because we lost Michael Penix, who is truly a tremendous player, but we are a football team," Indiana coach Tom Allen told reporters. "That team showed up tonight and that team hung together, prepared well this week, and I just feel so blessed to be the leader of this group."

3. Clarity finally was reached in the Big Ten West.

Indiana did another favor for Northwestern and the Big Ten.

The Wildcats did not play because Minnesota canceled their game, but they clinched the Big Ten West title anyway. Once three games were played Saturday, the conference average was assured to be at least six games per team, meaning the six-game eligibility threshold for the Big Ten championship game would remain in place, thus eliminating Wisconsin.