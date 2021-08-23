What we know about the battle for the Badgers' last remaining defensive starting spot

Both Engram and Smith will travel and play this season. They’re both valued special teams contributors, with Engram working as both a kick and punt returner and Smith a coverage-unit player. Both will contribute defensively regardless of who starts as the third corner, with Leonhard’s hot-hand philosophy governing the snaps in the secondary.

Smith, who played in six games last season after 14 appearances in 2019, might give the Badgers the most versatility in the role with his ability to play outside and in the slot. If there’s a particular receiver Leonhard wants to keep Hicks or senior Caesar Williams attached to, Smith can fill the gap wherever it lands.

Smith, at 5 foot 11 with long arms, has the ability to cover a range of receivers. He doesn’t give up much height against some of the Big Ten’s top outside receivers and has the quickness to stay with smaller players in the slot. His arms allow him to still contest passes if a receiver gets a bit of separation.

“It allows me to be physical at the line and to get my hands on (receivers) in certain situations to try to recover and just make up, use my attributes to help me,” Smith said about his size.