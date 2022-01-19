 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What we can learn from Wisconsin football's offensive coordinator job posting
After a couple of quiet weeks on the hiring front, the University of Wisconsin football program posted a job on the UW job board looking for an offensive coordinator.

The posting went up Wednesday evening, but it doesn’t give much detail on the role, or if the offensive coordinator would be coaching a position. UW’s posting states applicants with 1-3 years of college coaching experience are preferred, but doesn’t mention play-calling experience in its duties or preferred qualifications.

The standard for most positions is being posted for 14 days, but some can receive exemptions and be posted for seven days, according to UW Human Resources. The offensive coordinator posting lists a deadline of 11:55 p.m. Jan. 26, indicating it received the seven-day exemption. An anticipated start date on or after Jan. 31 is listed.

Joe Rudolph, a longtime assistant under UW head coach Paul Chryst, was the Badgers’ offensive coordinator for six years after coming to UW with Chryst in 2015. Virginia Tech on Jan. 4 hired Rudolph to the same run-game coordinator and offensive line coach role he served at UW, but Rudolph’s move was in the works for weeks and Chryst knew Rudolph was on the way out the door during bowl practices last month.

Salary is not mentioned in the job posting, but Rudolph’s compensation as the offensive coordinator topped out at $931,448 in fiscal year 2018.

UW has a proven option on its staff to replace Rudolph’s role as offensive line coach — Bob Bostad, the team’s inside linebackers coach and former offensive line coach. Bostad has nearly 30 years of experience coaching O-line at the college and professional levels.

Three NFL coaches have been floated as potential hires at UW — Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator and former UW quarterback Darrell Bevell, Dallas Cowboys analyst and former UW quarterback Scott Tolzien, and Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram, who was a standout receiver at Penn State and coached wide receivers for Chryst at Pittsburgh from 2012-13.

Engram’s son, Dean, is a junior-to-be cornerback on the Badgers’ roster.

Giving the offense a fresh voice is needed after UW scored 25.4 points per game in 2021. It was a slight uptick from the 2020 offense (25.1 points per game), but the marks under 26 were the first for the program since 2000.

Chryst was the head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Badgers in 2021 after Rudolph called plays in 2020.

