What transfer portal additions show about Wisconsin football's recruiting process

Jim Leonhard made it clear the way the University of Wisconsin football team used the transfer portal this offseason was the exception, not the rule.

The Badgers added to their roster three transfer cornerbacks, all of whom have at least five years of experience at the college level, to offset losses at the position. Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams both graduated, Donte Burton and Deron Harrell hit the transfer portal in the middle of last season and starting nickel corner Dean Engram moved to wide receiver.

“We want to recruit and develop our guys,” Leonhard said before spring practices began. “That's where we want to live, right? With the current rules, this is the time, this is how we would like to use it. Three guys coming in for a year with a purpose. I love the purpose these guys are coming in for and why they made the decisions they made. But you look at it, it's kind of a one-year situation where we knew we needed to create depth and experience. This does not want to be our norm.”

The NCAA changed the rules regarding transfers in April 2021, allowing athletes to transfer once in their careers without having to sit out a season, and the Badgers already have taken advantage. Chez Mellusi joined UW’s program last summer and won the starting tailback job, eventually forming a 1-2 punch with freshman Braelon Allen before Mellusi was injured late in the season.

In addition to cornerbacks Justin Clark (Toledo), Cedrick Dort Jr. (Kentucky) and Jay Shaw (UCLA), UW added transfers Keontez Lewis, a wide receiver from UCLA, and Vito Calvaruso, a kicker from Arkansas. Mellusi and the additions in this cycle show how coach Paul Chryst is approaching the portal — taking calculated risks at positions where UW could use help.

Chryst and his staff also are trying to be fair to the transfers they pursue by ensuring there is a chance for them at UW.

“I thought it was important if you brought someone in, they better be able to play,” Chryst said last month. “They've got one opportunity. So we're not doing that player any good if there's not a spot or an opportunity for them to play. They've got to go out and they've got to earn that.

“I thought the other way to approach the portal was if there was someone that was a good fit that had time to develop. And I thought we did that with Keontez. I think those are the two types that you're kind of looking for. … But you better have a pretty good understanding of what you have and their talents and that they've got a really good chance to play. Otherwise I don't think you're doing them or your program a favor.”

Fit is a priority for all of the Badgers’ recruiting, whether it be high school or transfer prospects. In the case of the cornerbacks added to the roster, two of them already had ties to the program that made their fits easy to recognize. Clark played for UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat for four seasons at Toledo, and Dort was recruited by UW out of high school.

“If you're taking a chance on a kid, you want to make sure you have the right amount of information,” Leonhard said. “You’ve got to make sure they fit the culture of your team, you’ve got to make sure that it's a good opportunity for you and a good opportunity for them. Because otherwise things can go south in a hurry if they feel like you're not telling them the truth and things like that.”

