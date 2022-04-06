What transfer portal additions show about Wisconsin football's recruiting process

Jim Leonhard made it clear the way the University of Wisconsin football team used the transfer portal this offseason was the exception, not the rule.
The Badgers added to their roster three transfer cornerbacks, all of whom have at least five years of experience at the college level, to offset losses at the position. Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams both graduated, Donte Burton and Deron Harrell hit the transfer portal in the middle of last season and starting nickel corner Dean Engram moved to wide receiver.
“We want to recruit and develop our guys,” Leonhard said before spring practices began. “That's where we want to live, right? With the current rules, this is the time, this is how we would like to use it. Three guys coming in for a year with a purpose. I love the purpose these guys are coming in for and why they made the decisions they made. But you look at it, it's kind of a one-year situation where we knew we needed to create depth and experience. This does not want to be our norm.”
The NCAA changed the rules regarding transfers in April 2021, allowing athletes to transfer once in their careers without having to sit out a season, and the Badgers already have taken advantage. Chez Mellusi joined UW’s program last summer and won the starting tailback job, eventually forming a 1-2 punch with freshman Braelon Allen before Mellusi was injured late in the season.
People are also reading…
In addition to cornerbacks Justin Clark (Toledo), Cedrick Dort Jr. (Kentucky) and Jay Shaw (UCLA), UW added transfers Keontez Lewis, a wide receiver from UCLA, and Vito Calvaruso, a kicker from Arkansas. Mellusi and the additions in this cycle show how coach Paul Chryst is approaching the portal — taking calculated risks at positions where UW could use help.
Chryst and his staff also are trying to be fair to the transfers they pursue by ensuring there is a chance for them at UW.
“I thought it was important if you brought someone in, they better be able to play,” Chryst said last month. “They've got one opportunity. So we're not doing that player any good if there's not a spot or an opportunity for them to play. They've got to go out and they've got to earn that.
“I thought the other way to approach the portal was if there was someone that was a good fit that had time to develop. And I thought we did that with Keontez. I think those are the two types that you're kind of looking for. … But you better have a pretty good understanding of what you have and their talents and that they've got a really good chance to play. Otherwise I don't think you're doing them or your program a favor.”
Fit is a priority for all of the Badgers’ recruiting, whether it be high school or transfer prospects. In the case of the cornerbacks added to the roster, two of them already had ties to the program that made their fits easy to recognize. Clark played for UW cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat for four seasons at Toledo, and Dort was recruited by UW out of high school.
“If you're taking a chance on a kid, you want to make sure you have the right amount of information,” Leonhard said. “You’ve got to make sure they fit the culture of your team, you’ve got to make sure that it's a good opportunity for you and a good opportunity for them. Because otherwise things can go south in a hurry if they feel like you're not telling them the truth and things like that.”
Where Wisconsin football alums stand in the 2022 NFL Draft
LOGAN BRUSS, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 309 pounds, 10¾-inch hands, 33⅛-inch arms, 5.3-second 40-yard dash, 31-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 4-inch broad jump, 7.57-second three-cone drill, 4.55-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 42 games played, 35 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. PFF grade over 72 for each of his final three seasons, peaking with his senior year of 82.6. Allowed one sack over last three seasons, per PFF. Showed impressive quickness and change of direction in NFL Scouting Combine workouts.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-6)
JOHN CHENAL, FB
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 256 pounds
UW career: 42 games played, 22 starts. Significant contributor on offense and special teams for four years. Tallied 62 carries, 223 yards and five touchdowns as a runner and had 10 catches for 54 yards and a score. Strong blocker at the point of attack.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
LEO CHENAL, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 31-inch arms, 4.53-second 40-yard dash, 40½-inch vertical leap, 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump.
UW career: 29 games played, 18 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. Chenal had 172 total tackles (102 solo) and 25 for loss in three seasons. He had 11 sacks, including seven as a junior, three forced fumbles and an interception. Was PFF’s second-highest graded inside linebacker in the FBS in 2021.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 2 pick (Rounds 2-3), with the possibility of going early on Day 3 (Round 4)
JAKE FERGUSON, TE
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅞, 250 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 32⅝-inch arms, 77⅜-inch wingspan, 15 reps of 225 on bench press, 4.81-second 40-yard dash, 31.5-inch vertical leap, 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump, 7.03-second three-cone drill, 4.48-second 20-yard shuttle.
UW career: 47 games played, 36 starts and 2,637 snaps played over his four seasons at UW. Ferguson tallied 145 catches, 1,614 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career; 91 of his catches went for first downs. Ferguson set a UW record by catching at least one pass in all 47 of his games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 pick (Rounds 5-7)
MATT HENNINGSEN, DL
Measurables: 6-foot-3¼, 295 pounds, 9¼-inch hands, 32⅜-inch arms, 81⅜-inch wingspan
UW career: 42 games played, 29 starts, key contributor to the No. 1 defense in the nation in 2021. He had 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in four seasons. After walking-on at UW, he became a starter as a freshman, quickly earning a scholarship. He had three fumble recoveries and four passes defended in his career. Campbell Trophy finalist and held a 4.0 GPA as an undergrad.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 pick (Rounds 4-7)
FAION HICKS, CB
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 192 pounds
UW career: 44 games played, 39 starts, 108 tackles, one interception, 19 passes defended, including a career-high 10 as a senior. Four-year starter for Badgers, aiding the No. 1 total defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Round 7) or undrafted
COLLIN LARSH, K
Measureables: 5-foot-10, 194 pounds
UW career: 32 games played, 34 of 47 on field goals with a career-long of 48 yards in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State. Made 117 of 119 extra points. Split kickoff duties as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
SCOTT NELSON, DS
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
UW career: 29 games played, 28 starts, 127 tackles, 4 interceptions, 19 passes defended. Recovered from a knee injury in 2019 to play nearly every game the past two seasons, aided the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
JACK SANBORN, ILB
Measurables: 6-foot-1½, 239 pounds, 9⅜-inch hands, 30¾-inch arms, 74¾-inch wingspan, 4.73-second 40-yard dash, 20 reps of 225 on bench press, 34½-inch vertical leap, 9-feet, 6-inch broad jump.
UW career: 45 games played, 34 starts, three-year starter and All-Big Ten first-team selection as a senior, 230 tackles, 29 for loss, 11½ sacks, 4 interceptions, 8 passes defended, 3 fumbles forced, 2 fumble recoveries, captain of No. 1 defense in the country as a senior.
Consensus draft prospects: Day 3 (Rounds 5-7)
JOSH SELTZNER, OG
Measurables: 6-foot-4⅝, 304 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33¾-inch arms, 79¼-inch wingspan
UW career: 44 games played, 18 starts, part of offensive lines that produced a top-two rushing offense in the Big Ten twice. Earned AP All-American recognition as a senior, a year in which he started 12 games.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted
COLLIN WILDER, DS
Measurables: 5-10, 199 pounds
UW career: 46 games played (32 at Wisconsin), 14 starts, 81 tackles, 4½ for loss, 1 sack, 5 interceptions, 16 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. Leader of the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Transferred to UW as a walk-on in 2018 and earned a scholarship.
Consensus draft prospects: Undrafted
CAESAR WILLIAMS, CB
Measurables: 6-foot, 188 pounds
UW career: 48 games played, 31 starts, 100 tackles, 5½ for loss, 5 interceptions, 27 passes defended, 1 forced fumble. Playmaking cornerback for the No. 1 defense in the country as a senior. Developed into a starter in the 2019 season and started each game of the past two seasons.
Consensus draft prospects: Late Day 3 (Rounds 6-7) or undrafted