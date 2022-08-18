What the return of 'Big Play Clay' Cundiff from injury could mean for Wisconsin's offense

Clay Cundiff’s plan this spring was to be 100% by the start of summer, and last month, quarterback Graham Mertz confirmed the comeback of one of his roommates during Big Ten media days.

“‘Big Play Clay’ is back,” Mertz said. “He’s ready to rock.”

Cundiff received the green light to be a full participant for summer workouts, and he went on to record a 335-pound bench press, 525-pound squat and 295-pound power clean this summer. The fourth-year junior also stated he hit his fastest times running.

Those are quite the accomplishments for Cundiff, as the last time University of Wisconsin fans saw him on the field involved an ambulance taking him out of Camp Randall Stadium last October with a dislocated ankle and a broken fibula (he also needed deltoid ligament reconstruction in his foot). Safe to say the 6-foot-3, 236-pound tight end believes he is back to full strength after that horrific injury suffered against Iowa that Saturday afternoon.

“I think this is the best my body's ever felt,” Cundiff said.

That didn’t come without shaking off some of the proverbial rust early on in the summer, however.

“Definitely (the) first few weeks of sprints were pretty tough, as you can imagine,” Cundiff said. “But that just comes with it. It took some time. Summer was about two months or so, so about a month in, I was like, ‘Alright, I got my legs under me.’

“Then the last month, I was just pushing it more and more. Trying to be the first guy on the sprints, trying to beat everybody.”

Cundiff’s renewed presence on the field can help a UW offense looking to replace a key cog in its passing attack from a season ago. Jake Ferguson recorded a reception in each of the 47 games he played as a Badger, finishing with 145 career catches for 1,618 yards and 13 touchdowns between 2018-21.

Ferguson’s impact on the offense the last four seasons cannot be overstated, especially with his all-around attributes as a blocker and reliable target in the passing game. The Madison Memorial product led the team in receptions during his final two seasons at UW before being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys this spring.

The returning tight ends working to step into more prominent roles include Cundiff and fellow junior Hayden Rucci, seniors Jack Eschenbach and Jaylan Franklin, sophomores Cole Dakovich and Cam Large and redshirt freshman Jack Pugh. Large suffered a right leg injury early in fall camp and has not seen the field since.

The group is comprised of players with distinct abilities that could fill the void left by Ferguson’s departure.

“Jake was a big time player, but I think we definitely have a bunch of different pieces that could add to the table,” Cundiff said. “I want to be that guy, that every-down tight end that can produce in the pass game and the run.

“You got ‘Esch,’ ‘Jay,’ and ‘Ruch.’ They all want to be in there, too. I think we got some dudes who really want to be on the field and just want to see the team succeed.”

Cundiff’s opportunities last season were limited before the injury. He played 105 snaps compared with Ferguson’s 751, according to Pro Football Focus, and he only caught three passes.

The Wichita, Kansas, native made those opportunities count, however, accumulating 86 yards on the trio of receptions. He reeled in a 25-yard touchdown against Michigan and would have notched another score earlier in the season on a 36-yard catch-and-run against Eastern Michigan, but a holding call on wide receiver Danny Davis III negated that to an 18-yard reception. His season-high was a 43-yard grab against Notre Dame in late September.

UW’s offense continues its evolution under new coordinator Bobby Engram with its rushing and aerial attacks, but Cundiff and Eschenbach did not participate in spring practices with their injuries. However, time during the summer helped the former adjust to the updates.

“I think our run game’s a little more, up and down. It's a little easier to understand,” Cundiff said. “So we did some walkthroughs and stuff in the summer, and it really clicked for me. So coming out here the first day, don't want to make any mistakes and try to limit those.

“But the run game so far has been pretty good to understand. And then the pass game, we're stretching it a little more. We're doing some different stuff, so I'm excited for it.”

Cundiff further explained the more specific changes for the tight end group compared with the 2021 season.

“Last year, we’d change week to week, we’d change a bunch of stuff,” Cundiff said. “As far as the pass game, I feel like we have some more deeper routes, getting involved in the downfield action.

“With the play-action stuff, we're still involved in that. And the run game, we're not coming around as much, back blocks and everything like that. More up and down.”

The three practices open to reporters have shown Cundiff emerge among a trio of tight ends in that room. Engram believes he has performed well and noted his multifaceted ability.

“I think he has a good grasp of the playbook,” Engram said Saturday. “You can see him, a guy who’s physical enough in the run game, he’ll get in there and mix it up. But he's got enough speed and athleticism to run a lot of routes on the route tree.

“Just trying to see what he can do well. Anytime you got a playmaking tight end, it just adds a different dimension to the offense. So I'm happy for him. After missing the spring, he's worked really hard to get back and he'll be able to help us.”